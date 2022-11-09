ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Verge

T-Mobile may be looking to spend big on fiber home internet

T-Mobile is reportedly considering building a multibillion-dollar fiber network that it would use to provide home internet service, according to Bloomberg. While the company started testing fiber internet last year, its main home-focused offering connects with 5G instead of other wired infrastructure like DSL or cable. Bloomberg reports that the...
Apple Insider

TransUnion data breach exposes consumers' financial information

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — TransUnion has sent letters to consumers alerting them to a recent data breach that compromised their personal and financial information. On Monday, TransUnion reported a data breach with the Massachusetts Attorney General. It currently...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
POLITICO

IRS warning millions of low earners they're missing out on Covid-era payments

The agency said Thursday that it intends to send letters to nine million people and families who appear to qualify for all or part of the breaks but didn’t claim them. Millions of low-income Americans appear not to have realized they can get potentially massive payments this year from the IRS thanks to a bevy of temporary tax provisions Congress approved in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Newsweek

Stimulus Check November Update: When To Expect Payments

The latest round of stimulus checks and payments is due to be delivered to households from this week, with millions of Americans eligible for the support. California has started issuing its Middle Class Tax Refund, with payments of up to $1,050 due to land in bank accounts this week. Thousands more recipients are expected to receive checks in the mail over the next few weeks.
COLORADO STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Maximum payment of $4,194 to be sent out for millions in just two days

Select Social Security recipients are set to receive their monthly retirement benefits, worth as much as $4,194, in just two days. Payment amounts are dependent on various factors. To get a maximum payment of $4,194, an individual must have retired at the age of 70. Individuals who retire at 67 can receive a maximum benefit of $3,345 and those who retire at 62 are eligible for as much as $2,364, per the Social Security Administration.
Fox40

Check your bank account: Millions more inflation relief payments being sent by direct deposit

(NEXSTAR) – A third round of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund – commonly called inflation relief payments – is going out to eligible recipients starting Friday. So far, the only people who have received an inflation relief check are those who also received Golden State Stimulus payments back in 2021. The state has issued one round of direct deposits and one round of debit cards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct $270 check payments arriving now for millions of people

Stimulus checks worth $270 are already on their way for eligible New Yorkers, according to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. The checks are part of the latest stimulus payments issued by Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) last month. She said that the taxation department would release the child and earned income tax payments by the end of this month to help fight rising inflation. It is estimated that 1.75 million New York residents will receive this payment.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Watch Out For This New Phone Scam

There is a new phone scam that has been targeting New Yorkers, so make sure you're on the lookout to keep yourself protected. The New York City Department of Consumer Affairs sent out an alert warning of a new cell phone scam that is targeting New Yorkers of Chinese descent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Supplemental Security Income payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in just five days

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their monthly payments in only five days. Eligible individual filers are set to receive their monthly payments of $841, while couples who are eligible for SSI will receive their regular payments of $1,261. Essential persons, or those who live with people receiving SSI and give them necessary care, will receive payments of $421, with all who are eligible receiving their payments on Nov. 1.
Daily Mail

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
HAWAII STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

USPS Suspends Service In 15 States

