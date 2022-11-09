ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Early voter turnout appears solid despite stormy Bay Area weather

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ikStv_0j3fbbgZ00

(BCN) — The inclement weather didn’t appear to dampen enthusiasm for Tuesday’s election as early voter turnout in parts of the Bay Area was meeting or slightly exceeding expectations. While overnight and morning rains snarled traffic and flooded some streets, elections officials in three key counties — San Francisco, Contra Costa and Santa Clara — reported a roughly 30 percent turnout early in the day.

Your Local Election HQ

“As far as hiccups, the only thing pretty crazy this morning was the weather,” said Evelyn Mendez, spokesperson for the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters. “It was raining and there were some power outages and our staff brought generators, but the power was back on by the time the generators got there.”

Santa Clara officials have been estimating a 55 percent-to-65 percent total voter turnout, but Mendez thinks those percentages might climb.

“I think the numbers are going to be higher, especially considering the numbers we’re seeing today and the numbers coming in,” she said. “I think we’re going to surpass it.”

Mendez reminded voters that they can still mail in their ballots, as long as the envelopes are postmarked Nov. 8. If people chose to use a U.S. Postal Service box, she said they should make sure the mail wasn’t picked up prior to them showing up.

Chance of showers to continue through Election Day

San Francisco Department of Elections Director John Arntz was worried the rain might have put a damper on election center staffing, which could have meant longer lines.

“We had concerns when the rains hit this morning that poll workers would be dissuaded from completing their assignments, but we had almost all show up,” Arntz said. In fact, roughly 200 additional stand-by poll workers showed up to wait for assignments Tuesday morning and Arntz said there were no lines and no waiting times to vote.

“At least in San Francisco, we still have a strong sense of volunteerism when it comes to elections,” he said. Voter turnout was at about 30 percent late Tuesday morning, which compares well to the late morning turnout of 28 percent for the 2018 election, which ultimately ended with 74 percent of registered San Francisco voters participating.

KRON On is streaming live news now

“The average turnout for last four gubernatorial general elections was 62 percent,” Arntz said. “I don’t know why we couldn’t get there (in this election), it’s just a matter of can we get to 70 percent.”

Arntz said people can still register to vote Tuesday and anyone with election day questions can call his department at (415) 554-4375. In Contra Costa, roughly 10,000 people had already shown up to vote before noon.

“We’ve had lots of people turning ballots into ballot boxes and turning them into polling locations,” said Contra Costa County Registrar of Voters spokesperson Dawn Kruger.

“We haven’t run into any issues things seem to be going pretty smoothly,” Kruger said.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios

Where local SF races landed overnight

It was a good night for San Francisco Mayor London Breed. Why it matters: Though she wasn't up for re-election, five public officials Breed appointed earlier this year — due to school board and district attorney recalls, and a vacant seat in District 6 — were all leading their respective races, per preliminary results from San Francisco's Department of Elections as of Tuesday night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

San Francisco’s Prop G passed by voters

According to unofficial election results, San Francisco’s Proposition G has overwhelmingly passed. About seventy-four percent of voters voted yes on prop G. That was about 25 percent more than needed. Leslie Hu, Secretary of the United Educators of San Francisco, the teachers union had this to say about Prop G funds.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area election results, county by county

(KRON) — Track 2022 midterm election results for Bay Area counties, including the race for San Francisco District Attorney, Alameda County DA and Oakland mayor. Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Look for results to start appearing after the polls in California close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Results will be updated throughout the night and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Key Bay Area elections too close to call

OAKLAND, Calif. - Several high-profile races around the Bay Area were too close to call as Election Night drew to a close. Winners had not yet emerged in the contests for San Jose mayor, Oakland mayor, San Francisco district attorney and Alameda County district attorney. Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Several Santa Clara County Races Still Too Close to Call

Several races in Santa Clara County were still neck-and-neck Wednesday, with just a handful of votes making a difference, bringing up the question: Will there be recounts?. Recounts are rare but they do happen, especially with really close and high-stake races. With races so close and more than 240,000 ballots left to count in Santa Clara County, they may take days to resolve.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
POZ

In a First, San Francisco Elects HIV-Positive Candidate to Board of Supervisors

San Francisco has elected HIV-positive candidate Matt Dorsey to the city’s Board of Supervisors. As a supervisor, Dorsey will aim to address some of the city’s most daunting challenges, such as homelessness, addiction, safety and open-air drug markets. But as someone who openly discusses his own struggles with addiction and understands the needs of the LGBTQ and HIV communities, Dorsey says he is the right person to tackle these challenges.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Over 100-Thousand Ballots Still to be Counted in Sonoma County

An estimated 112-thousand ballots from Tuesday’s election remain uncounted in Sonoma County. Officials do not expect to release an updated vote count until tomorrow. That means tight races, like the one for the District Four Santa Rosa City Council seat, will remain undecided for a while longer. As of Wednesday’s updated count, incumbent Victoria Fleming is trailing challenger Terry Sanders by just 125 votes. The voter turnout in Sonoma County as a whole currently stands at 33-percent, but it’s projected to reach 65 to 70-percent. A bit more than 100-thousand ballots have been counted across the county.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?

Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Frost advisory issued for Bay Area as temps plummet

SAN FRANCISCO -- Temperatures were plummeting across the Bay Area Wednesday night, prompting advisories from the National Weather Service.  A frost advisory was in effect across most Bay Area counties and the Monterey County coast from midnight to 9 a.m. as temperatures were expected to dip to 35 degrees F or colder. Such conditions could result in hypothermia to people and animals and harm sensitive plants and vegetation.  Meanwhile, the weather service also announced a hard freeze warning was in effect for areas south of Gilroy into the Salinas Valley. Temperatures were forecast to drop to 26 to...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose mayoral race still too close to call

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Tech entrepreneur-turned-politician Matt Mahan is ahead of Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez in the race to succeed Sam Liccardo as mayor of the capital of Silicon Valley, according to preliminary election returns. Mahan has won 51.7% of the vote, compared to 48.2% won by Chavez, according to the Santa […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco District 4 candidates neck-and-neck

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s a tight race in San Francisco’s Outer Sunset neighborhood, with District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar neck-and-neck with challenger Joel Engardio in his bid to unseat the incumbent representing the Sunset neighborhood on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, according to preliminary election returns. As of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Engardio has […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alameda County will elect its 1st Black district attorney

OAKLAND, Calif. - In the race for Alameda County district attorney, the outcome will be historic no matter who wins. Voters will elect either a Black man or woman to the office for the first time. Terry Wiley was leading Pamela Price by 52% to 48% on Wednesday, but hundreds...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
48hills.org

The SF Election isn’t over

The San Francisco election isn’t over. In fact, it’s far from over. And in some close races, that could matter. The Department of Elections has counted 158,000 ballots. There are still 104,000 more to count. So nearly 40 percent of all the ballots are still pending. I talked...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco votes YES for car-free streets and homeless oversight

San Franciscans cast their ballots Tuesday aimed at the issues local voters are chiefly concerned with: car-free streets, housing and homelessness. Results will be confirmed over the coming days and weeks as final votes are tallied, but themes are already emerging. Voters overwhelmingly said yes to funding for schools, libraries and even-year elections. But it was issues affecting parks and housing that drove many voters to the polls. In San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

51K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy