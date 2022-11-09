ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montville, NJ

Montville volleyball defeats Madison to win North 2, Group 2 title, fill banner

By Jane Havsy, Morristown Daily Record
 2 days ago
MONTVILLE − Sometimes, Montville volleyball coach Angelica Maiello thinks her players spend entirely too much time focusing on the team banner hanging in the gym. But the Mustangs' goal is to fill that banner with numbers.

They defeated Madison, 27-25, 25-22, in the NJSIAA North 2, Group 2 final on Tuesday night to complete their task. Montville swept through the NJAC-National, Morris County Tournament, and sectional championships.

It is the Mustangs' first time claiming both the MCT and section, and just their third division crown after 2015 and 2017 − the only dates already honored.

Montville will play a Group 2 semifinal at Sparta on Thursday afternoon. The Spartans defeated River Dell to win the North 1, Group 2 championship.

"It's been a dream," senior Katie Gorski said. "We've been saying we would win county, conference and state. We won our conference, and there's the first one. When we won our county, it was a big recognition of how good we are. When we won two, we had to get all three."

Gorski, a nearly 6-foot middle hitter, was at the heart of Montville's offense and defense − and one of Madison's key focal points. The second-seeded Mustangs (23-3) were particularly solid with Gorski, and seniors Lana McBurney (three blocks) and Cristina Pressimone across the front row, and sophomore Cass Chauhan serving.

Gorski led Montville with 11 kills and two blocks. Chauhan had eight kills and four blocks.

Madison junior middle Olivia Bruno had eight kills, a block, two aces and nine digs. Juniors Izzy Hunter and Angelina Christoffers added six kills apiece for the fourth-seeded Dodgers (22-5).

"We're so used to our middles' strength against other teams," Maiello said. "It was tough for us to defend their middles today. In the end, as a team, we got it done."

Longtime Madison coach Stephen Fenton pointed out that the North 2, Group 2 semifinals were all NJAC teams, as was the final − and Thursday's Group 2 semifinal. The NJAC is guaranteed a representative in the Group 2 final on Sunday.

Madison went undefeated (12-0) in the NJAC-Liberty, and made its first trip to a sectional final in nine years. Fenton was particularly pleased the Dodgers knocked off top seed West Morris in the semifinal.

But Madison got off to slow starts in both sets, battling through four early lead changes in the first − and fighting off match point twice. In the second game, Montville took the lead for good at 18-17 and wrapped up the championship on Chauhan's kill.

The Dodgers had 25 unforced errors in the final: five serving, eight hitting and 13 execution. By comparison, they had just three serving errors in the three-set semifinal.

"They knew us well," Fenton said. "They knew what we were going to do. They executed a little better."

