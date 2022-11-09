ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Race for RI Attorney General: Neronha reelected to four-year term

By Katie Mulvaney, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 5 days ago

PROVIDENCE – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha was reelected to another four-year term Tuesday night.

A native Rhode Islander and former U.S. Attorney, Neronha took a decisive lead over his Republican challenger Charles “Chas” Calenda early in the night.

With 99% of precincts reporting at 11:06 p.m. and WPRI projecting his victory, Neronha had 61.3% of the vote of the vote while Calenda had 38.5% of the vote.

"The office of the attorney general is the people's law firm. The attorney general is the people's lawyer and so we will deliver truth wherever and however we find it," Neronha told Democratic supporters gathered Tuesday night at The Graduate Hotel. "We will be fair in every decision that we make and we will seek justice, real justice. That is our mission and that is my pledge to you and to every Rhode Islander."

Neronha oversees a $38.7-million budget for 2022, and a staff of 247 full-time employees. The office typically charges about 5,000 new cases annually, according to spokesman Brian Hodge.

Background on the race

Republican Calenda, 41, of West Greenwich, worked 12 years as a special assistant attorney general in the office he had hoped to lead, prosecuting a range of misdemeanor and felony crimes. Since stepping down as a prosecutor in 2018, he has concentrated on criminal defense and has handled cases in all the state’s courts with the Coventry firm Inman & Tourgee.

Calenda had vowed to always act in the interests of justice , even if it amounted to giving up a case or generating bad press, and to being approachable and transparent, if elected.

Democrat Neronha, 58, says he worked over the past three years to transform the Attorney General’s Office from an organization set back on its heels into one ready and willing to take on the state’s most challenging issues on behalf of Rhode Islanders.

Neronha, of Jamestown, served as U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island from 2009 through 2017 after being nominated to the post by President Barack Obama. He joined the office in 2002 after working six years as state prosecutor.

As attorney general, Neronha advocated for gun control measures and changes to consumer protection laws that restored the office’s authority to prosecute people accused of violating the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act. He also backed a law that allowed the state to charge parents and caretakers who wantonly put children at risk with felony child endangerment, closing a loophole that previously allowed parents to dodge accountability, he said.

He took tough stances on the $5.3-billion sale of Narragansett Electric to PPL Corporation, arguing ratepayer costs could skyrocket and service suffer if it went through. He rejected the proposed merger between Lifespan and Care New England, insisting that the plan was not in the best interests of health-care consumers or health-care workers.

Neronha lives with his wife Dr. Shelly Johnson in Jamestown. They have two sons.

Calenda lives in West Greenwich with his wife, Stephanie.

