Democratic Rep. Gregg Amore has a commanding lead in the race for secretary of state against Republican Pat Cortellessa.

As of results available around 9 p.m., Amore had 59.5% of the vote while Cortellessa had 40.3%.

In a statement, outgoing Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea congratulated Amore.

"Secretary-elect Amore’s decades of experience teaching social studies and history in East Providence High School, his record of public service as a state representative, and his demonstrated commitment to equity and inclusiveness will make it easy for him to build on the work that we have done at the Department of State over the past eight years," Gorbea said. "At a time when our country is under attack from enemies foreign and domestic, I know that Secretary-elect Amore will be a fierce defender of our democracy."

Amore staked his campaign primarily on voting rights, cautioning against threats to democracy in the form of election denialism, and advocating for same-day registration and a permanent mail ballot list that would avoid a repetitive application process. Amore has described mail ballots as the future, anticipating they will become much more common.

The Democrat also campaigned on his political experience, having served as a state representative for nearly a decade. Aside from teaching history and civics, he also serves as East Providence High School's athletic director.

Cortellessa, a security professional who has also campaigned in the past for secretary of state and a state Senate seat -- both unsuccessfully -- campaigned on tightening restrictions on voting, such as narrowing the window for early voting from 20 days to six, and toughening up the state's voter identification law.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI race for Secretary of State: Amore has commanding lead