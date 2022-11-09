ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Falls, RI

RI race for General Treasurer: Diossa wins, will be state's first Latino treasurer

By Paul Edward Parker, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bMvFz_0j3famVB00

James A. Diossa has made a habit of winning when it counted.

In 2002, he scored the loan goal to lift his Central Falls High School soccer team to its first state championship in two decades.

In 2009, he was elected to the Central Falls City Council, at age 24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s8hdI_0j3famVB00

He followed that with a win in the mayor's race in 2012, becoming the city's youngest — and first Latino — chief executive.

Now, he has added a win in the state general treasurer's race.

With 98% of the vote counted as of 10:30 p.m., the former Central Falls mayor, a Democrat, led North Kingstown municipal finance director James L. Lathrop, a Republican 54% to 46%.

That gave Lathrop the second-best showing among Republicans in statewide and Congressional races, all of which the GOP lost. Only former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, who garnered 47% of the vote against current treasurer Seth Magaziner in a fruitless effort in the Second Congressional District, fared better.

"The Democrats have a very well organized political machine," Lathrop said at a Republican event after most of the votes had been counted. "I think I lost more to the organization than I did to the other candidate."

He attributed that to the political polarization in the country now, where, he said, party matters far more than the strengths of individual candidates.

A few dozen voters that The Providence Journal interviewed outside the polling place in Davisville Middle School during the day lent credence to that view.

Not one of them said they voted for either Lathrop or Diossa because they liked those individual candidates, but rather because they cast all their votes for one part or the other.

More: Republican James Lathrop wants to bring financial expertise into the treasurer's office

More: Diossa defeats Pryor as Democratic nominee for state treasurer

Diossa had defeated fellow Democrat Stefan I. Pryor in their party's September primary, 56% to 44%.

The race between Lathrop and Diossa was relatively quiet apart from some partisan sniping — Diossa questioning how frequently Lathrop had changed municipal jobs over the past decade and Lathrop asking whether being mayor of a small city gave Diossa the financial chops to manage the state's finances, including its $10 billion pension portfolio.

Election 2022 Update: Everything you need to know about the 2022 campaign

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI race for General Treasurer: Diossa wins, will be state's first Latino treasurer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Paul Heroux declares victory in Bristol County sheriff's race

SOMERSET, Mass. (WJAR) — Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux declared victory early Wednesday morning in the close race for Bristol County sheriff. "I think it's pretty clear that we won this," Heroux said. Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, the longtime Republican incumbent, conceded. "Congratulations to Mr. Heroux, and I wish him well....
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
rinewstoday.com

Rhode Island’s hospitals risk collapse. Our safety is again in danger – Nick Landekic, opinion

Rhode Island’s Hospitals Are Overwhelmed and Our Safety Is – Once Again – In Danger. Rhode Island’s hospital system is once again strained to the point of breakdown. Recent experiences report 9 to 12 hour waits for care at emergency rooms at Miriam, Rhode Island, and Hasbro Children’s Hospitals – because of the ‘tripledemic’ of steeply rising RSV, flu, and COVID cases. A leading caregivers union calls the situation “dangerous.” Without immediate action by Governor McKee and the state government, we risk our hospital system collapsing.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
nbcboston.com

Longtime Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson Concedes to Attleboro Mayor

Longtime Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson has conceded to his Democratic challenger, Attleboro, Massachusetts Mayor Paul Heroux. The race for sheriff in the Southeastern Massachusetts county has been pretty tight, with Heroux leading Hodgson by only about one point. The race has not been officially called yet, but Heroux has claimed victory.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

2022 Mass. Election Results: 2nd Essex & Middlesex State Senate District (Barry Finegold vs. Sal DeFranco)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic candidate Barry Finegold is running against Republican candidate Sal DeFranco to represent the 2nd Essex and Middlesex State Senate District, which includes Amesbury, Andover, most Haverhill, Merrimac, North Andover (Precincts 1-6), Tewksbury, and Wilmington. Finegold is an incumbent...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

6 Rhode Island towns vote ‘no’ for cannabis retail sales

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island residents in 31 cities and towns voted Tuesday on whether or not to approve recreational marijuana sales. Six towns rejected ballot measures for recreational marijuana sales, including Barrington, East Greenwich, Jamestown, Little Compton, Scituate, and Smithfield. Cannabis retailers will now be banned in...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
iheart.com

RI Cities And Towns Weigh In On Pot Licenses

A majority of the cities and towns in Rhode Island are voting on Tuesday on whether to allow marijuana businesses to operate locally. The referendums are not happening in the four cities and towns where there are medical marijuana dispensaries already in the state, which are Providence, Central Falls, Portsmouth and Warwick.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
fox5ny.com

Live Connecticut 2022 Election Results

CONNECTICUT - It is election day in Connecticut. There are several key races in Connecticut. Sen. Richard Blumenthal won another 6-year term in the U.S. Senate in a race against Republican Leora Levy. Gov. Ned Lamont is seeking reelection against Robert Stefanowski and Robert Hotaling. The Attorney General, Secretary of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Votes Overwhelmingly to Join MBTA

New Bedford voters have spoken: city residents have agreed to join the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, clearing the way for SouthCoast Rail to start service to Boston as planned in 2023. New Bedford supported the measure by a whopping 80.4%, with 16,308 voting yes to 3,969 against. Part of the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy