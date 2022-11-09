RI race for General Treasurer: Diossa wins, will be state's first Latino treasurer

James A. Diossa has made a habit of winning when it counted.

In 2002, he scored the loan goal to lift his Central Falls High School soccer team to its first state championship in two decades.

In 2009, he was elected to the Central Falls City Council, at age 24.

He followed that with a win in the mayor's race in 2012, becoming the city's youngest — and first Latino — chief executive.

Now, he has added a win in the state general treasurer's race.

With 98% of the vote counted as of 10:30 p.m., the former Central Falls mayor, a Democrat, led North Kingstown municipal finance director James L. Lathrop, a Republican 54% to 46%.

That gave Lathrop the second-best showing among Republicans in statewide and Congressional races, all of which the GOP lost. Only former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, who garnered 47% of the vote against current treasurer Seth Magaziner in a fruitless effort in the Second Congressional District, fared better.

"The Democrats have a very well organized political machine," Lathrop said at a Republican event after most of the votes had been counted. "I think I lost more to the organization than I did to the other candidate."

He attributed that to the political polarization in the country now, where, he said, party matters far more than the strengths of individual candidates.

A few dozen voters that The Providence Journal interviewed outside the polling place in Davisville Middle School during the day lent credence to that view.

Not one of them said they voted for either Lathrop or Diossa because they liked those individual candidates, but rather because they cast all their votes for one part or the other.

More: Republican James Lathrop wants to bring financial expertise into the treasurer's office

More: Diossa defeats Pryor as Democratic nominee for state treasurer

Diossa had defeated fellow Democrat Stefan I. Pryor in their party's September primary, 56% to 44%.

The race between Lathrop and Diossa was relatively quiet apart from some partisan sniping — Diossa questioning how frequently Lathrop had changed municipal jobs over the past decade and Lathrop asking whether being mayor of a small city gave Diossa the financial chops to manage the state's finances, including its $10 billion pension portfolio.

Election 2022 Update: Everything you need to know about the 2022 campaign

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI race for General Treasurer: Diossa wins, will be state's first Latino treasurer