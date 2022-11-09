ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby Police chief announces retirement

By Special to The Star
The Star
The Star
 2 days ago
After more than 30 years in law enforcement, including nearly 15 at the helm of the Shelby Police Department, Chief Jeff Ledford has announced his retirement, effective April 1, 2023.

“It’s been a privilege to serve this city and to work alongside the men and women of our department. I couldn’t have asked for a more enjoyable and fulfilling career,” Ledford said. “I’ll always be thankful to my co-workers, the citizens, and all the law enforcement partners I’ve met along the way.”

Ledford supervises 108 people.

“Jeff Ledford has served our community as chief of police with honor and distinction. I cannot say enough good things about him,” said City Manager Rick Howell. “He is a one-of-a-kind man who cares for all people and has served with the utmost professionalism during the most difficult of times. His service to the city of Shelby should be celebrated as he transitions to retirement.”

Several key accomplishments during Ledford’s leadership include the accreditation, and reaccreditation of the Shelby Police Department, the opening of a new 911 Center and police department headquarters, and the formation of the Partnership for Change, a collaboration of faith-based partners, community leaders and law enforcement established in 2012. The Shelby Police Department has also developed and encouraged an environment of open dialogue and discussion between the department and the community, and many community partnerships have been created during Ledford’s tenure.

“Chief Ledford has been an exemplary leader of the Shelby Police Department and has made a tremendous impact in our community,” said Mayor Stan Anthony. “He will certainly be missed but has positioned the Shelby Police Department for the future through his dedication, commitment, and service.”

The city has not yet named its new chief.

