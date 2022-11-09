ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Here’s what the early exit polls are telling us

By Max Greenwood
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YfrSm_0j3fZrzL00

Election night is just beginning, but preliminary exit poll results are already rolling in, offering a taste of what’s on voters’ minds as they cast their ballots on Tuesday.

While those polls don’t necessarily reflect the election results, they offer some insight into what issues are top-of-mind for Americans ahead of an election that has been billed by both parties as particularly consequential.

Here are five takeaways from the exit polls so far.

Inflation, abortion are at the top of voters’ minds

It shouldn’t come as any surprise that the two issues that have dominated the midterms — inflation and abortion rights — were on voters’ minds as they went to the polls on Tuesday.

Exit polling from Edison Research found that abortion was the top issue for 44 percent of voters who are backing Democrats, while roughly half of those supporting Republican candidates pointed to inflation as their biggest concern.

Similarly, a poll from ABC and The Washington Post found inflation was the top issue for voters at 32 percent. But abortion wasn’t far behind, coming in at 27 percent.

Exit polling out of Pennsylvania — a key battleground state — from CBS News found that 36 percent of voters are most concerned about abortion. Inflation came second place, at 28 percent.

Democrats have campaigned throughout the summer and fall on a message of preserving and protecting abortion rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark reproductive rights case, in June.

Republicans, meanwhile, have sought to put blame on President Biden and Democrats for the stubbornly high level of inflation, seizing on the age-old political bet that Americans will ultimately vote with their pocketbooks.

Americans aren’t happy with Biden

Midterm elections are often seen, with few exceptions, as referendums on the current president. And Biden is no exception.

Exit polling from Edison research shows only 45 percent of voters approve of Biden’s job performance. That’s about the same as where former President Trump stood in 2018, when Democrats recaptured control of the House.

That same exit polling shows that nearly half of voters believe that Biden’s policies are mostly hurting the country, while just more than one-third — 36 percent — believe they’re helping the country.

Looking beyond 2022, voters aren’t particularly keen on Biden seeking a second term in the Oval Office. Exit polling from ABC and The Washington Post found that 30 percent of voters — including 38 percent of Democrats — don’t want to see Biden mount another campaign.

But Trump still isn’t popular

Biden may not be popular among most voters. But his predecessor also doesn’t have much of a leg to stand on.

Exit polling from Edison Research found that only 37 percent of voters have a favorable view of the former president, who has hinted that he’s on the verge of announcing another campaign for the White House.

Roughly 60 percent of respondents have an unfavorable opinion of Trump, the exit polling shows.

And most voters aren’t showing up to the polls to express support for Trump. The Edison Research polling found that only about 16 percent of Americans are casting ballots to show their support for the former president.

Voters agree that democracy is in danger

Democrats have argued that the 2022 midterms are a chance for voters to protect American democracy. Republicans, meanwhile, have pushed for tighter voting laws, occasionally casting doubt on the accuracy of the nation’s election results.

Those arguments appear to be reaching voters, 70 percent of whom say that American democracy is threatened, according to exit polling from ABC and The Washington Post.

That includes 72 percent of Democrats and 68 percent of Republicans. Independents, meanwhile, hew closer to Democrats. Seventy-one percent believe that democracy is in danger, according to the polling.

The electorate is skewing older

Exit polling from Edison Research shows that only about 1 in 10 voters this year are under the age of 30, while roughly one-third are 65 or older.

Compare that to the last midterm elections in 2018, when 13 percent of voters were under 30 and about 26 percent were 65 or older.

It’s no surprise that senior citizens are voting at higher rates than young people. But those voters also tend to lean toward the GOP. That could be good news for Republicans, who are looking to reclaim their House and Senate majorities this year.

The Edison Research polling also found that about 40 percent of voters this year are white and college-educated. In 2018, those voters made up about 31 percent of the electorate.

Meanwhile, voters of color, a key Democratic voting bloc, are on track to make up a slightly smaller share of the electorate than they did four years ago.

Comments / 16

Randolph A. Amchin
2d ago

The Supreme court did not overturn Roe vs.Wade it deferred to states to decide.Overturning Roe vs. Wade is an example how you are lied to everyday by the Media agenda.Abortion is still legal in states that rule it so.

Reply(2)
33
Hook
2d ago

This is an indication of the country. Democrats are worried about abortion everybody else is worried about inflation.

Reply(3)
25
Related
HuffPost

Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday

Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Trump warns DeSantis against 2024 White House bid, saying it wouldn’t be ‘good’ for GOP

Former President Trump in a new interview warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024. “I don’t know if he is running. I think if he runs, he could hurt himself very badly. I really believe he could hurt himself badly,” Trump told Fox News in an interview late Monday after a rally in Ohio. “I think he would be making a mistake. I think the base would not like it. I don’t think it would be good for the party.”
FLORIDA STATE
Nymag.com

What the Polls Say Today: Maybe Warnock Really Is Going ‘Downhill’ in Georgia

Eleven days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in a majority of states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Why Kamala Harris is already among the most consequential vice presidents in history

On May 11, Vice President Kamala Harris cast the deciding vote in favor of Alvaro Bedoya’s nomination to serve on the Federal Trade Commission. This brought Harris to number three on the list of most tiebreaking votes by a vice president in American history. Since then, Harris has cast a six tiebreaking votes and is just five away from tying John C. Calhoun for the record. Yet Harris’s accomplishment also stands out for the fact that she has cast her tiebreaking votes at a faster rate than any of her predecessors.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene re-elected in Georgia as she vows to impeach Biden and target ‘traitors’

Right-wing Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has won a second term representing Georgia’s 14th District in the House of Representatives, defeating Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, according to the Associated Press.Ms Greene, a staunch supporter of former president Donald Trump and promoter of antisemitic conspiracy theories such as QAnon, was widely expected to carry the heavily Republican district, which has been represented by a Republican since former Democratic Representative Nathan Deal switched parties in 1995.She has made repeated calls for Joe Biden to be impeached since she took office, and on Monday took to Twitter to predict that it “will...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Montanan

Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen

Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
The Hill

Here’s where the polls stand in some key 2022 Senate races

With the pathway to the Senate narrowed to a handful of battleground states, Republicans and Democrats are looking to polls to make sense of their odds of taking the majority in the upper chamber on Tuesday. While polling hasn’t always been reflective of actual voter turnout and many of these...
NEVADA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Midterm elections 2022: Live updates and results

The polls are open and voters are casting their ballots in Tuesday's pivotal midterm elections. With 36 governorships, 35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats up for grabs — and more than 40 million early votes cast — it's not hyperbole to say a lot is at stake, which is why President Biden and former President Donald Trump spent the last few days barnstorming the country, stumping at rallies in key races.
OHIO STATE
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
CoinDesk

Polymarket Predicts Republicans Winning Both House and Senate

Cryptocurrency predictions site Polymarket has started its 2022 Midterms Live Forecast and is predicting Republicans will comfortably control both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate. Polymarket founder and CEO Shayne Coplan discusses the accuracy of prediction markets. Plus, insights on former President Trump's possible presidential run in 2024.
The Hill

The Hill

758K+
Followers
87K+
Post
541M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy