Georgia State

The stage is set, ‘Kemp for Governor Election Night Victory Party’

By Kenzie Beach
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – As Georgians file into polling precincts across the state on Election Day, the stage is set at the ‘Kemp for Governor Election Night Victory Party’.

The rematch is on between Governor Brian Kemp and challenger Stacey Abrams. Four years ago, Kemp won the keys to the governor’s office, with a narrow victory. In the 2022 rematch the most recent Emerson College Polls show Kemp leading Abrams.

Gov. Kemp has made it clear he isn’t worried about the polls. Kemp says Georgians are the poll now.

“I haven’t been talking about polls this whole race. I’ve been talking about getting out and having people voting to keep our state moving in the right direction, fighting for our values and what we believe in, and empowering our people to have economic opportunity and prosperity no matter their neighborhood.”

Gov. Brian Kemp – Georgia (R)

The Kemp family cast their ballots this morning.

Kemp supporters began showing up at the Coca-Cola Roxy across the street from the Truist Park and The Battery in Atlanta just after 6pm on Election Night.

As polls start to close Kemp encouraged Georgians to cast their ballot in a tweet.

WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

