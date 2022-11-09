Read full article on original website
Related
lynnwoodtimes.com
Mountain Loop Highway seasonal closure begins Nov 9
EVERETT, Wash., Monday, Nov. 8, 2022—With the winter weather picking up at higher elevations, Snohomish County Public Works, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, will close Mountain Loop Highway on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The closure is for traffic in both directions and will be officially enforced from the Deer Creek Gate to the west and the Bedal Gate to the east.
whatcomtalk.com
Discover the Stories Behind Bellingham’s Historical Markers
Since originating as four towns over 100 years ago, Bellingham has developed a storied history. Many such stories are documented by historical markers: signs, stones, and plaques posted where formative events took place. The Historical Marker Database, a prominent online reference guide, has nearly 30 entries in Bellingham. Touring Bellingham’s...
North Cascades mountain pass weekend closing will extend until spring 2023
Avalanche danger eases, but heavy snow is falling in the North Cascades.
KIMA TV
Wind from the west levels Snohomish County tree line knocking out power to 200,000
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — On Nov. 4, an atmospheric river brought record rain, flooding rivers, and an impressive rain shadow over downtown Seattle. It was immediately followed by a destructive wind event that had the highest impact over Snohomish and Island counties. The powerful west wind acted like hurricane force and changed the tree line and landscape!
Western Front
Armory Pickleball to open soon as owners put final touches on the business
The historic armory building at 525 N. State Street, Bellingham, is now home to Armory Pickleball, which will open for member use within the next couple of weeks. The armory was built in 1911 and served as a hub for military logistics and defense during the First and Second World Wars. In 1953, a portion of the armory was converted into a roller rink. The building became a popular event location and a meeting place for Boy and Girl Scouts. In 1972, the National Guard sold the building to Western Washington University, that sold it again in 2018 after little use.
Snowing in Bellingham? These are the main roads the city plows
The city uses seven large sanders and plows and two anti-icing trucks during snow and ice events.
Wind storm leaves residents stuck with piles of yard debris
For those asking what to do with downed tree limbs and other yard debris following the severe windstorm, the city of Marysville, in partnership with Waste Management Northwest, is sharing locations to dispose of your yard waste. Locations include Lenz Enterprises in Stanwood, Cedar Grove in Everett, and Pacific Topsoils...
shorelineareanews.com
Water over I-5 on Monday
Northbound I-5 traffic ran into an unexpected slowdown on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Mercer as drivers had to navigate significant water on the freeway lanes. Then at 7pm the left southbound lane just past Northgate had to be closed because of water over the roadway. Meanwhile, in Snohomish county,...
Bellingham gets an early taste of winter and Whatcom is under a wind advisory
Fraser Outflow sends bone-chilling winds across northwest Whatcom.
Over 50 families still displaced one year after historic Whatcom County flooding
SUMAS, Wash. — A year after historic flooding in Whatcom County, dozens of people whose homes sustained severe damage are still displaced. Many are unlikely to move back in before 2023. A cold November wind blows through the walls of the home belonging to Cristian and Emily Colacillo, which...
'I-5 Stilly Doe': 40-year mystery solved in Snohomish County thanks to DNA
ARLINGTON, Wash. — DNA helped solve the decades-old mystery of whose body was found along the Stillaguamish River in Arlington in 1980. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office identified "Stilly Doe" as Othaniel Philip Ames, also known as Otie, an 82-year-old man who went missing in 1980. On July...
These jobs pay a living wage with minimal requirements in Whatcom County, where to apply
Finding a job that pays actual living wages can be hard. Here are a few current job listings that pay enough for you and your family.
KING-5
2022 election results for Whatcom, Skagit, Island and San Juan counties
Voters from Bellingham to Oak Harbor, Mount Vernon and Burlington to Friday Harbor will weigh in on a number of statewide, federal and local races in 2022. Track Nov. 8 general election results across counties across northwest Washington state, including races in Whatcom, Skagit, San Juan, and Island counties. An...
With more ballots counted, these are Whatcom County election results Wednesday
Ballots that arrive Thursday, Nov. 10, and later will be counted if they were postmarked by 8 p.m, Tuesday. Nov. 8.
whatcom-news.com
Malfunction sends smoke into elementary school, everyone evacuated
KENDALL, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to Kendall Elementary School today, Wednesday, November 9th, about 12:35pm due to a report of smoke in the building. Whatcom County Fire District 14 Assistant Fire Chief David Moe told Whatcom News they arrived to find everyone had evacuated and there was smoke inside a classroom.
KUOW
Thousands of Snohomish County residents still without power
Public utility crews have been working around the clock to restore electricity following last Friday's windstorm. While power is back for more 220,000 customers since then, crews are still working on a number of big jobs, according to Snohomish County PUD. “We’re seeing damage that some of our crews have...
q13fox.com
Over 26,000 customers without power in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - As of 5:15 p.m. on Monday, over 26,400 customers are without power in Snohomish County due to the weekend storm. The outages are spread throughout the county, but some of the hardest-hit areas are Lake Stevens and Arlington. You can check and report outages here. Snohomish...
Pickleball center opens, BBQ restaurant shuts down and cookies come to town
It is the largest pickleball center in Washington state, according to the businesses website
kpug1170.com
Bellingham dedicates memorial to BLM and George Floyd
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham now has a permanent memorial to Black Lives Matter and George Floyd. The Parks and Recreation Department dedicated the memorial at Fouts Park in the Lettered Streets neighborhood Sunday, November 6th. It includes trees and a bench with plaques recognizing the racial equality movement and...
These Bellingham restaurants host special Thanksgiving dinners, but make reservations soon
See which local restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving and offer special meals for the holiday.
Comments / 0