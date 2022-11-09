ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

lynnwoodtimes.com

Mountain Loop Highway seasonal closure begins Nov 9

EVERETT, Wash., Monday, Nov. 8, 2022—With the winter weather picking up at higher elevations, Snohomish County Public Works, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, will close Mountain Loop Highway on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The closure is for traffic in both directions and will be officially enforced from the Deer Creek Gate to the west and the Bedal Gate to the east.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Discover the Stories Behind Bellingham’s Historical Markers

Since originating as four towns over 100 years ago, Bellingham has developed a storied history. Many such stories are documented by historical markers: signs, stones, and plaques posted where formative events took place. The Historical Marker Database, a prominent online reference guide, has nearly 30 entries in Bellingham. Touring Bellingham’s...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Western Front

Armory Pickleball to open soon as owners put final touches on the business

The historic armory building at 525 N. State Street, Bellingham, is now home to Armory Pickleball, which will open for member use within the next couple of weeks. The armory was built in 1911 and served as a hub for military logistics and defense during the First and Second World Wars. In 1953, a portion of the armory was converted into a roller rink. The building became a popular event location and a meeting place for Boy and Girl Scouts. In 1972, the National Guard sold the building to Western Washington University, that sold it again in 2018 after little use.
BELLINGHAM, WA
MyNorthwest

Wind storm leaves residents stuck with piles of yard debris

For those asking what to do with downed tree limbs and other yard debris following the severe windstorm, the city of Marysville, in partnership with Waste Management Northwest, is sharing locations to dispose of your yard waste. Locations include Lenz Enterprises in Stanwood, Cedar Grove in Everett, and Pacific Topsoils...
MARYSVILLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Water over I-5 on Monday

Northbound I-5 traffic ran into an unexpected slowdown on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Mercer as drivers had to navigate significant water on the freeway lanes. Then at 7pm the left southbound lane just past Northgate had to be closed because of water over the roadway. Meanwhile, in Snohomish county,...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Malfunction sends smoke into elementary school, everyone evacuated

KENDALL, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to Kendall Elementary School today, Wednesday, November 9th, about 12:35pm due to a report of smoke in the building. Whatcom County Fire District 14 Assistant Fire Chief David Moe told Whatcom News they arrived to find everyone had evacuated and there was smoke inside a classroom.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Thousands of Snohomish County residents still without power

Public utility crews have been working around the clock to restore electricity following last Friday's windstorm. While power is back for more 220,000 customers since then, crews are still working on a number of big jobs, according to Snohomish County PUD. “We’re seeing damage that some of our crews have...
q13fox.com

Over 26,000 customers without power in Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - As of 5:15 p.m. on Monday, over 26,400 customers are without power in Snohomish County due to the weekend storm. The outages are spread throughout the county, but some of the hardest-hit areas are Lake Stevens and Arlington. You can check and report outages here. Snohomish...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Bellingham dedicates memorial to BLM and George Floyd

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham now has a permanent memorial to Black Lives Matter and George Floyd. The Parks and Recreation Department dedicated the memorial at Fouts Park in the Lettered Streets neighborhood Sunday, November 6th. It includes trees and a bench with plaques recognizing the racial equality movement and...
BELLINGHAM, WA

