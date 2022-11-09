Read full article on original website
Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, who started out working at a gas station and just announced he's buying his biggest competitor in the crypto world
Changpeng Zhao is the founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Zhao — who's often known as CZ — is one of the most prominent people in cryptocurrency, as well as the wealthiest person in the industry. With a net worth of $16.4 billion as...
U.S. consumer agency to move ahead with 'open banking' rule this week
(Reuters) -The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) will move forward this week with an “open banking” rule that could dramatically boost competition in the consumer finance industry and increase Americans’ access to financial services.
TechCrunch
Doola nurses new capital for its ‘business in a box’ tool targeting global founders
The new investment comes less than one year after the company secured $3 million in seed funding. This gives the company just under $12 million in total funding since the company was founded by Arjun Mahadevan and JP Pincheira in 2020. Mahadevan did not disclose the company’s new valuation but did say this round increased it.
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Report: Sequoia Capital China invests in Aventon, values company at $590 million
(BRAIN) — TheInformation.com, a tech trade title, is reporting that Sequoia Capital's China wing has made a recent investment in the e-bike brand Aventon. The investment would value the company at $590 million, according to the report, which cites two anonymous sources. The article did not specify the amount of the investment but said Aventon was valued at $200 million earlier this year, likely referring to a significant investment made by China's Gao Rong Capital in March.
Goldman Sachs just announced its newest partner class. From trading to investment banking, here's the businesses that got the most, and least, love.
Hiya! It's Dan DeFrancesco checking in from NYC. It's been a long week for many of us, but we're almost there. On tap today we've got the latest on the FTX-Binance drama, Elon's plans for turning Twitter into a fintech, and how to navigate your next job interview. But first,...
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Adoption Among Institutions Slow To Pick Up: Report
Banking giant Morgan Stanley says that blue-chip investors are reportedly lagging behind in terms of investing in Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. According to a new report by the Financial Times, strategists Sheena Shah and Kinji Steinmetz from Morgan Stanley published a recent note revealing that a record-setting number of Bitcoin has not moved in over half a year.
crowdfundinsider.com
HSBC, Marketnode, UOB to Work on Digital Issuance of Wealth Products
HSBC is pleased to partner with Marketnode, a SGX Group and Temasek joint venture and digital markets infrastructure operator, and UOB in order “to pilot fully digital issuance of wealth management products as part of a Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)-led collaboration on asset tokenisation, Project Guardian.”. Announced by...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Crypto Stock Amid Volatility
Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood has said throughout this year that the decline of her favored young, technology stocks has created buying opportunities. And the chief executive of Ark Investment Management took advantage of what she saw as one Nov. 8. But she also continued selling another young technology stock.
tokenist.com
Fidelity to Offer Commission-Free Crypto Trading in 35 States
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. This Thursday, Fidelity started allowing customers to sign-up for its commission-free crypto trading service. The service is offered through Fidelity Digital Assets, a subsidiary of the investment behemoth.
FV Debuts Puerto Rico’s 1st Bank-Based Digital Asset Custody Service
Puerto Rico’s FV Bank has launched digital asset custody and settlement services for clients around the world, becoming the first bank in the commonwealth to do so. The company announced the rollout in a news release Wednesday (Nov. 9), saying it was launching initially with bitcoin as the first supported digital asset, with ethereum, Circle’s USD Coin, and USDT custody expected to follow soon.
Zuckerberg Takes Responsibility for Upcoming Meta Staff Cuts
Social media and metaverse company Meta will join the growing list of tech companies making large employee layoffs on Wednesday (Nov. 9). In a Tuesday (Nov. 8) meeting with executives, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he is at fault for the company’s missteps due to his “over-optimism about growth” resulting in overstaffing of the company, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
cryptopotato.com
JPMorgan Thinks Bitcoin Could Plunge to $13K Following the FTX Crisis
FTX’s problems could propel a “cascade of margin calls,” JPMorgan’s team envisioned. JPMorgan’s team, led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, predicted that the price of bitcoin could drop to $13,000 due to the turmoil following the FTX collapse. The cost to produce BTC has also fallen considerably,...
privatebankerinternational.com
Citi to purchase Deutsche Bank’s Mexican licence
Citigroup has reportedly brokered a deal to buy Deutsche Bank’s Mexican licence to carry on with its corporate and investment banking operations in the country. Financial specifications of the transaction were not disclosed. Meanwhile, the transaction will see shifting of a few employees to the new team, reported Bloomberg.
Black-Owned Fintech Company Launches Free Grant Search Platform
Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC has announced the launch of a new online tool designed to help small businesses to find grants and tax incentives that can help them to grow exponentially. Called Novae Grants, the new tool will allow users to search a database of thousands of...
Russian Central Bank Eyes Digital Asset Rules
Russia’s central bank is reportedly considering new regulations and rules for taxing non-fungible tokens (NFTs), smart contracts and trading digital assets. The Bank of Russia published these findings in a report that was released Monday (Nov. 7) and that is open to comments until Dec. 7, CoinDesk reported Tuesday (Nov. 8).
FinTech Platform Qenta to Merge With SPAC Blockchain Coinvestors
FinTech platform Qenta and special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition (BSCA) have entered into an agreement to merge and list the combined company on the Nasdaq. The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transactions, the business combination is expected to be completed during the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Wio Bank, Mambu Bring Virtual Banking Services to the UAE
Mambu’s cloud-native banking platform enables Wio Bank “to achieve a faster time to market as it helps establish the UAE as a hub for the growing digital economy.”. Wio Bank provides access “to banking and business support services in a fast, convenient and fully digital manner.” Its offering is tailor-made “for start-ups, freelancers and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs), groups that still largely rely on brick-and-mortar branches to open accounts and carry out business transactions.”
crowdfundinsider.com
J.P. Morgan, Mastercard Modernize Acct-based Payments with ‘Pay-by-Bank’ Solution
Cash, check or charge? How “quaint.” The way we move money — and what we consider money — has “changed dramatically over the last decade,” according to an update from Mastercard (NYSE: MA). The use of cash is “declining, and personal checks are largely...
FinTech Euronet Worldwide Teams With AeTrade on Digital Payments
Digital payments in Africa are about to get an even wider reach, thanks to a new collaboration between Euronet Worldwide and the Africa Electronic Trade Group, or AeTrade. Euronet announced the partnership on Wednesday (Nov. 9), saying the two firms are aiming to build a multi-channel, cross-border payments gateway, or switch, to reach Africa’s financial businesses and banks.
