Related
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs’ Last Saturday Injury Clinic Canceled
ONCOR (electric company) is going to be working on some electrical issues near our hospital and will result in some temporary power outages. This will not affect our hospital services in any way as we can always rely on emergency generator. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause...
Annie’s Room Unveiled At Christus Mother Frances-Sulphur Springs
Sulphur Springs, TX – The Board of Directors of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is pleased to announce the impending unveiling of Annie’s Room, located at the Medical Plaza and part of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. Annie’s Room will officially open on Tuesday, November 15, with the ceremony beginning at 3:30 pm. They invite the public to attend.
William (Bill) Alford
William (Bill) Alford, aged 78, from Sulphur Springs, Texas, passed away on the evening of November 5, from heart complications. Bill was born on August 8, 1944, to Thomas “Marcus” and Helen Alford in Hughes Springs, Texas. He grew up in Sulphur Springs, Texas and studied engineering at East Texas State University. He went on to work in the aerospace engineering industry, designing military planes and equipment for several companies, including LTV in Irving and Tyler, Texas, and E-Systems/Raytheon/L3 in Greenville, Texas.
Obituary – Janice Petty
A funeral service for Janice Petty, age 86, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Jenkins, Dr. Jeff Gravens and Cole Newsom officiating. Interment will follow at Ridgeway Cemetery with Cole Newsom, Cade Newsom, Rhett Newsom, Peyton Howard, Mark Maddox, Garrett Lockhart, James Calderbank, Bobby Beck, Sam Johnson and Tracy Johnson serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Petty passed away on November 8, 2022, at Carriage House Manor.
A Year in Review – Diabetes Education
By JOHANNA HICKS, Texas AgriLife Extension Agents for Family and Community Health in Hopkins County, [email protected]. Each year in November and December, my co-worker and I provide highlights and impacts of our programming for the year. My passion has been teaching others about self-management of diabetes. Many people know that our son was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 2 ½. Unfortunately, type 1 diabetes is most common among young people. The pancreas stops producing insulin due to the body’s own immune system attacking itself and harming the cells in the pancreas that produce insulin. Insulin is necessary to regulate blood glucose in the body. Without that regulation, glucose builds up in the blood, causing high blood sugar. Insulin is necessary in order to live. Treatment has come a long way since our son was diagnosed. Continuous glucose monitors, insulin pumps, and electronics have made diabetes much more manageable.
Hopkins County Community Once Again Comes Through For United Way, Agencies It Helps
The Hopkins County community has once again come through for United Way and the 18 agencies it will help with funds from the 2022-2023 campaign. Hopkins County United Way officers and campaign workers extend heartfelt thanks to all for their contributions, which have helped make this another successful campaign year.
Grand Opening For New Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home
The brand new Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home invites everyone to its Open House next Tuesday, November 15, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The new state of the art facility is on Wildcat Way across from the Sulphur Springs Middle School.
Talking Tombstones this Weekend
Immersive history will be provided by the Hopkins County Genealogy Society at the Sulphur Springs City Cemetery this weekend. Watch and listen as locals in period costumes retell events and stories as the people who lived them. Tickets are $10 per person, and a golf cart will be available for...
MARK YOUR CALENDARS: Goudarzi & Young to host turkey giveaways in Longview, Gilmer
LONGVIEW, Texas — Goudarzi & Young has announced they will host two turkey giveaway events this year ahead of Thanksgiving. According to the law firm, the first giveaway will take place at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 21, at the Goudarzi & Young offices, located at 3522 Fourth St. in Longview.
Sulphur Springs Wildcat Band Gets Big Send-Off To State
Parents, grandparents, siblings, staff and fans lined one side of Gladys Alexander Drive Tuesday morning, Nov. 8, 2022, to show support and encouragement for the Sulphur Springs Wildcat Band with a big send-off for the musicians who are traveling Tuesday morning to San Antonio. The Wildcat Band is scheduled to...
New courthouse in downtown Tyler is rising concerns from local businesses
TYLER, Texas — The new courthouse project is going to be a major change for downtown Tyler but it’s not happening right away. Officials tell say construction will begin in 2024. When it does get underway, local businesses like Don Juan’s which is right across the street, are anticipating the kind of impact this will have on them.
Shell Shack closes Tyler location
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Shell Shack will be closing its Tyler location on Broadway Avenue, with their last day of service being Tuesday, Nov. 8, the business announced. Shell Shack Tyler said that since opening in 2019, they decided not to renew their lease and are closing their doors until they can find a new […]
WATCH: A Happy Proposal After Terrible Tornado Destruction in Paris, TX
In the midst of the destruction left by last weekend's tornados, something special was recovered in the rubble that lead to a beautiful, life-changing moment for this Paris, Texas couple. After the destruction left in the wake of the tornado that hit Paris, TX last weekend, both the current home...
Carol Johnson
Visitation for Carol Johnson, age 76, of Quitman, Texas, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home, 876 Wildcat Way. Mrs. Johnson passed away on November 7, 2022, at Carriage House Manor. Carol was born on July 16, 1946, in Paris, Texas,...
Paris Junior College Laptop Giveaway to Full Time Students
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Office Manager Dana Smock, left, presents a free lap top computer to Maci Wright of Sulphur Springs for registering as a full-time, 12 semester credit hour student for the fall 2022 semester. The computer is to help those students taking a full load of classes to have the resources they need to succeed.
North Hopkins FCCLA, Beta Honor Barbara Cockrum With Veterans’ Hospital Drive
North Hopkins FCCLA and Beta Club will honor the late Barbara Cockrum with a veterans’ hospital drive. Cockrum continued to be active at the school even after retiring, often serving as a substitute teacher and each year hosting an event to benefit the veterans at the Bonham hospital. In...
Crimson Bryant Signs Letter of Intent with the University of Texas at Tyler Patriots
Lady Cats senior softball player Crimson Bryant, a three-year member of the Lady Cats varsity softball team, signed a letter of intent Wednesday, Nov. 9 to play softball at the next level at the University of Texas at Tyler. Bryant is the daughter of Jarrod and Starla Bryant. Bryant said...
Dinner Bell Menu for November 9, 2022
Dinner Bell is honoring Dr. Omer and Nell Kirkpatrick this week. Omer Kirkpatrick was born in Sulphur Bluff on May 17, 1912. On November 13, 1943 he married Ruby Lanell (Nell) Ellison. He served in WW II with the rank of Major after graduating from Southwestern Medical School. The Kirpatricks...
Sulphur Springs High School Wildcat Band Add State Ranking To Accomplishments
There’s a reason band instructors and fans adopted “Man, Oh Man, That Wildcat Band” as this year’s motto. The Sulphur Springs High School Wildcat Band on Nov. 9 topped off the remarkable 2022 marching season by adding a state ranking to the students’ accomplishments this year.
8 people survive EF3 Lamar County tornado inside their closet
Lamar County, Texas (KXII) - Residents in Lamar County are clearing up after the tornado that happened Friday night. More than 41 homes were damaged and 32 completely destroyed, a homeowner said he and 8 others were inside when the tornado destroyed their home. “A tornado warning on our phones...
