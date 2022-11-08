During a home search of a man on parolee, detectives assigned to the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) say they located drugs that include suspected fentanyl and a stolen handgun. During the search of Josef Thompson's residence on October 12, 2022, law enforcement located the following items: 157 grams of cocaine, 196.6 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 48.7 grams of fraudulent OxyContin pills (suspected fentanyl), nearly 13 pounds of marijuana and a stolen handgun.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO