Nevada Association of School Boards Honors WCSD Board President and Staff Member
The Nevada Association of School Boards (NASB) has honored two professionals from the Washoe County School District (WCSD) in its annual recognition event for outstanding service to students and schools in Nevada. WCSD Board of Trustees President Dr. Angie Taylor was honored as the 2022 NASB Veteran School Board Member...
Longtime Sparks councilman John Mayer dies
Sparks city councilman and Washoe school board trustee John Mayer has died. John served as Ward 1 Councilmember from June 1991 to November 2008 and was the city's longest-serving councilmember. Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson released the following statement:. I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Sparks...
Man Who Died in Washoe County Jail Identified
The Washoe County coroner has identified the man who died at the Washoe County Jail this past weekend. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner's Office says 58-year-old Lorin Gross died on Saturday. The coroner says the cause the manner of death are pending investigation and toxicology testing. The coroner says...
Home search of parolee reveals drugs and stolen firearm, police say
During a home search of a man on parolee, detectives assigned to the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) say they located drugs that include suspected fentanyl and a stolen handgun. During the search of Josef Thompson's residence on October 12, 2022, law enforcement located the following items: 157 grams of cocaine, 196.6 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 48.7 grams of fraudulent OxyContin pills (suspected fentanyl), nearly 13 pounds of marijuana and a stolen handgun.
