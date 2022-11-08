ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Comments / 0

Related
2news.com

Longtime Sparks councilman John Mayer dies

Sparks city councilman and Washoe school board trustee John Mayer has died. John served as Ward 1 Councilmember from June 1991 to November 2008 and was the city's longest-serving councilmember. Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson released the following statement:. I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Sparks...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Man Who Died in Washoe County Jail Identified

The Washoe County coroner has identified the man who died at the Washoe County Jail this past weekend. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner's Office says 58-year-old Lorin Gross died on Saturday. The coroner says the cause the manner of death are pending investigation and toxicology testing. The coroner says...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Home search of parolee reveals drugs and stolen firearm, police say

During a home search of a man on parolee, detectives assigned to the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) say they located drugs that include suspected fentanyl and a stolen handgun. During the search of Josef Thompson's residence on October 12, 2022, law enforcement located the following items: 157 grams of cocaine, 196.6 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 48.7 grams of fraudulent OxyContin pills (suspected fentanyl), nearly 13 pounds of marijuana and a stolen handgun.
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy