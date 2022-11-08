ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, IL

NBC Chicago

Live Illinois Election Results: The Race for Governor

NBC Chicago's special election coverage begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Watch live in the player above. Voters watching election results in Illinois on Tuesday will undoubtedly be watching to see who wins the most high-profile and contentious race in this midterm: the race for governor. There are three candidates on...
ILLINOIS STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World

If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com

Midwest severe thunderstorms possible Thursday

Temperatures were quick to warm into the low 70s Wednesday afternoon following the passage of a warm front earlier in the day. Rockford’s high temperature made it to 72 degrees. The average high should be right around 50 degrees! It looks like we will get one more warm afternoon before the temperatures really take a tumble late Thursday night and Friday morning. This will be behind a powerful cold front currently moving east of the Rockies and into the Plains.
ROCKFORD, IL

