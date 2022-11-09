Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Related
californiaexaminer.net
Clovis Police Arrest 1 In CVS Pharmacy Robbery
Clovis police say they have arrested one suspect in connection with a prescription robbery at a CVS Pharmacy on Tuesday morning. The 21-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a burglary alarm was set off at 5:30 a.m., according to authorities. on the corner of Ashlan and Fowler avenues, at the CVS Pharmacy. The suspect, who matched the description given to police, was spotted nearby. Police also discovered a nearby garbage can stuffed with CVS prescriptions. According to the police, the suspect is 21-year-old Fresno resident Joseph Neves Jr.
Sister arrested in Fresno mother, baby homicides, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of her teenage sister and newborn niece, according to the Fresno Police Department. During a press conference on Thursday, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama announced that 22-year-old Yarelly Solorio-Rivera was arrested Wednesday night for the deaths of her sister, 18-year-old […]
CHP: Suspect in deadly Visalia hit-and-run arrested
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman accused of killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash has been arrested, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). On Thursday, officials said that Shay Dejonge had turned herself in at the CHP office in Visalia after leaving the scene of a crash near Avenue 144 and Avenue 313 […]
clovisroundup.com
Fatal Motorcycle Collision in Clovis Overnight
Last night just before 9:30PM, a motorcyclist passed away following a collision with a car. A Clovis Police officer came upon the collision at Sunnyside/Sierra moments after it happened and before anyone had a chance to call 911. As officers tended to the two drivers involved and closed the roadway,...
Car impounded after driver did donuts at Fresno Fairgrounds, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car has now been impounded a month after officers spotted a driver driving recklessly in a parking lot at the Fresno Fairgrounds, according to the Fresno Police Department. On October 11, officers were patrolling the area around the fairgrounds when they saw a driver doing donuts in a parking lot. […]
IDENTIFIED: Man shot and killed in Kingsburg
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Kingsburg on Wednesday night. Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office said 24-year-old Isaias Ayala was the man killed in a shooting at an apartment complex near Stroud and 10th avenues. Around 10:45 p.m., […]
Former Fresno PD officer guilty of assault against city councilmember
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Fresno Police officer has been found guilty of assaulting a former Fresno City Councilmember in April 2021. Officials say Raymond Eddy threatened and struck former council member Oliver Baines with a firearm. Investigators say Eddy had been involved in a dispute with Baines regarding a failed business venture. Detectives […]
Child shot in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a child was shot on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Merced Police Department. Around 12:40 p.m., officers were called out to the area of R Street and Highway 140 for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a child suffering from at least […]
Visalia man arrested after narcotics find, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man was arrested on suspicion of various weapon and narcotic charges Wednesday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department. Officers say at 11:00 a.m., their Special Enforcement Unit pulled over 35-year-old Steven Escalera during a traffic stop on Willis Street and Grove Avenue. Police say they found Escalera to […]
Fresno woman arrested for the murder of her sister, three-week-old niece
Fresno police blame sibling rivalry and jealousy for the shocking murders of an 18-year-old mother and her 3-week-old daughter in September.
IDENTIFIED: Fresno man fatally run over by 2 cars, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was hit and killed crossing the street Tuesday night in Fresno has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials have identified the victim as 41-year-old Colin Volpe of Fresno. According to Fresno Police, around 5:30 p.m. they responded to multiple calls of a pedestrian-involved collision […]
IDENTIFIED: 2 men killed in Fresno County car crash
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men who authorities said were killed after a drunk driver slammed head-on into their car have now been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials said 67-year-old J. Guadalupe Sandoval and 64-year-old Ubaldo Palacio were killed in the crash near Elm and American avenues on Friday. Around […]
Answers needed to crack decades-old cold case in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives continue to search for the suspect who shot and killed a man at a Merced apartment complex over 20 years ago. Officials with the Merced Police Department said 22-year-old Ryan Joel Henri was killed in a shooting at an apartment near R Street and 4th Street on May 8, 2002. […]
DOJ: Merced man pleads guilty to credit card fraud
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 36-year-old Merced man pleaded guilty Thursday to committing credit card fraud and related identity theft, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. Talbert says Ruben Chavez III used or attempted to use more than 20 victims’ credit cards to make over $60,000 in fraudulent purchases from April 2021 through March 2022. […]
Person of interest sought after driver allegedly hit, killed Visalia bicyclist
Authorities are searching for a 31-year-old woman who California Highway Patrol officials believe is a person of interest in a crash that fatally hit a 30-year-old man riding a bicycle on Saturday.
DA: Madera man sentenced to life in prison
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in Madera who was arrested in 2016, has been sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday, according to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office. According to the original 2016 press release from the Madera Police Department, they state a man and his son were driving in Madera County on […]
Family remembers man killed in suspected hit-and-run in Tulare County
31-year-old Jimmy Slate Jr. was hit and killed while walking and pushing his bicycle on Avenue 144, South of Avenue 313.
Bus crash leaves 2 injured in Tulare, officials say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were injured after a bus crashed through a guardrail on Highway 99 Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Highway 99 and Bardsley Avenue for a report of a crash involving a bus and a semi-truck. […]
DOJ: Fresno classic car restorer defrauded customers
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Fresno businessman was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for a scheme to defraud customers of his classic car restoration business, according to the federal Department of Justice. Jeffrey Scott Hedges, 51, was sentenced on Thursday to three years and 10 months behind bars after he was found […]
Stabbing suspect dies in police custody in Orange Cove, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A stabbing suspect died after he was taken into custody by officers in Orange Cove over the weekend, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the Orange Cove Police Department were called out to a home Casuga Court and Orona Way for a […]
Comments / 0