Clovis police say they have arrested one suspect in connection with a prescription robbery at a CVS Pharmacy on Tuesday morning. The 21-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a burglary alarm was set off at 5:30 a.m., according to authorities. on the corner of Ashlan and Fowler avenues, at the CVS Pharmacy. The suspect, who matched the description given to police, was spotted nearby. Police also discovered a nearby garbage can stuffed with CVS prescriptions. According to the police, the suspect is 21-year-old Fresno resident Joseph Neves Jr.

CLOVIS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO