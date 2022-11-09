ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Local Political experts weigh in on Election Night

By Kylie Kidd
WFXR
WFXR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kg59N_0j3fXbBN00

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — There are some key house races that could offer early clues about which party has the momentum–Democrats or Republicans.

WFXR brings in Dr. Karen Hult a Virginia Tech Professor of Political Science and Aaron Van Allen a Liberty University Associate Professor of Government to give some context on Election Night.

