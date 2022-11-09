Local Political experts weigh in on Election Night

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — There are some key house races that could offer early clues about which party has the momentum–Democrats or Republicans.

WFXR brings in Dr. Karen Hult a Virginia Tech Professor of Political Science and Aaron Van Allen a Liberty University Associate Professor of Government to give some context on Election Night.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.