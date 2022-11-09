ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunn Loring, VA

Man scammed 49 ‘elderly victims’ to get more than $800,000 of their savings, feds say

By Brendan Rascius
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

A man pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges in connection to a large, multi-state “elder fraud scam” that involved impersonating a variety of people, according to federal officials.

For an eight-month period in 2020, Michael Odell Anderson, a 64-year-old from Crystal Beach, Florida, and Dunn Loring, Virginia, reportedly called people asking for thousands of dollars to help pay for an incarcerated relative’s — often a grandchild’s — fake legal expenses, according to a Nov. 7 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.

As part of the scam, Anderson used a number of different identities, posing at various times as a police officer, lawyer, bail bondsman, courier or relative of a supposed jailed loved one, according to the release.

An attorney for Anderson could not immediately be contacted by McClatchy News.

Anderson, in addition to his accomplices, “regularly” obtained tens of thousands of dollars from the “elderly victims” who withdrew funds from their savings accounts, feds said. Anderson told them that the money would be returned later, according to the release.

Using fake names, Anderson and his associates collected funds from victims in Maryland, Virginia and Delaware, in addition to other states, according to the release.

Over the course of the scam, they received over $840,000 from at least 49 victims, according to the release. The majority of the money, over $570,000, was never returned.

Anderson faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, though “[a]ctual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties,” according to the release. He will be sentenced in March 2023.

Elder fraud is a common problem in the United States, affecting roughly “1 of every 18 cognitively intact, community-dwelling older adults each year,” according to a 2017 study in the American Journal of Public Health.

Missing kayaker’s body surfaces in lake after 2-week search, New York police say

Man threatened to shoot Black customers at stores, restaurants around US, feds say

This year’s midterm has a massive price tag — enough to buy each American 12 Big Macs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Couple Charged With Fraud in $28M Boatbuilding Scheme

A married couple in the U.S could be staring at a long time in jail after allegedly defrauding investors out of $28 million by diverting money from an unsuccessful boatbuilding and cruise tour business. The Justice Department has indicted Curtiss Jackson and Jamey Jackson, the owners of Hawaii-based shipbuilding firm...
HAWAII STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama man gets 7 years in prison for defrauding COVID relief funds

A federal judge Thursday sentenced a Tuscaloosa man for defrauding the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra. Chief U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced Quincy T. Doss,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
buzzfeednews.com

A Cop Was Charged By The Feds For Stomping On A Handcuffed Black Man's Face

On Tuesday, a federal grand jury in Indiana indicted an Indianapolis police sergeant for violating a man's civil rights by using excessive force during an arrest last year. Body camera footage captured Sgt. Eric Huxley stomping on the face of Jermaine Vaughn, who had been handcuffed with his hands behind his back, on Sept. 24, 2021. Huxley's colleagues were wrestling Vaughn to the ground in the city's downtown as they attempted to arrest him for disorderly conduct.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Black Enterprise

Georgia Prisoner Allegedly Swindled $11 Million From Billionaire Movie Mogul While in Jail

A 31-year-old man currently incarcerated in Georgia allegedly swindled $11 million, possibly more, from the comforts of his prison cell in a maximum-security facility. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. has been accused of impersonating billionaire Sidney Kimmel and fraudulently obtaining $11 million from his bank account. Cofield reportedly gained access to Kimmel’s Charles Schwab account to use the illegally elicited funds to purchase gold coins and a mansion in Buckhead.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Denver

Second "We Build The Wall" fraud trial ends in conviction

A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall.Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for Jan....
CASTLE ROCK, CO
TaxBuzz

Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud Scheme

A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for running a decade-long mortgage fraud scheme. Credit: JMoor17 (Getty Images) Over the course of ten years between 2006 and 2015, George Kritopoulos, a Salem real estate developer, engaged in fraud on at least 24 loan transactions totally $6.5 million. Lenders lost over $3.8 million as a direct result of his actions.
SALEM, MA
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
39K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy