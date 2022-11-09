Read full article on original website
Related
Harper's Bazaar
The Hair Tales Examines the Stories Behind Black Womanhood
Every woman has a hair story. No matter the texture, the length, whether it’s healthy or damaged, all Black women can tell you the stories of their lives through their hair. In the new Oprah Winfrey Network and Hulu original series The Hair Tales, host and executive producer Tracee Ellis Ross interviews the current generation of hair icons about their lives through the lens of their crowns. The episodes—which feature guests including Winfrey (another of the show’s executive producers), Issa Rae, and Representative Ayanna Pressley—go to depths that speak to every Black woman’s soul, touching on the personal, the familial, and even the political throughout their conversations.
A.V. Club
Diana’s tell-all book threatens to break "The System" on The Crown
[Editor’s note: The A.V. Club will publish episode recaps of The Crown’s fifth season every weekday at 1 a.m. Eastern through November 22. The following details episode two.]. In its first scene, as we learn about Prince Philip’s (Jonathan Pryce) newfound love of carriage driving, I felt my...
Andy Cohen shows off daughter Lucy’s ‘Flintstones’-inspired hairdo: ‘It’s fashion’
Months after Andy Cohen said he was "workshopping" ideas for daughter Lucy's hairstyles, he's presenting his first showpiece: A top knot from the Stone Age. "I am feeling really bullish about this Pebbles hairdo," said the 54-year-old Bravo host in a Nov. 6 Instagram video. Cohen compared his 6-month-old daughter Lucy's hairstyle to that of Pebbles, the fictional daughter on the 1960s animated sitcom "The Flintstones."
Royal couple announces daughter’s engagement: Meet the Princess’ fiancé
Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg is getting married next year! Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa’s only daughter is engaged to Nicolas Bagory. The 31-year-old Princess’ engagement was announced on Monday, Nov. 7. “Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess have the great joy of...
Paul Newman recalls losing his only son Scott to addiction in memoir: ‘I never thought it would be fatal’
Scott Newman passed away in 1978 at age 28 from a drug and alcohol overdose. His father Paul Newman reflected on the tragedy in a memoir published posthumously.
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This November
As the temperature drops and the days get shorter, what are you looking to read? Our monthly book recommendations cover a lot of ground this November, spanning everything from a great filmmaker’s ode to his chosen medium to a gripping story of cryptocurrency and wrongdoing. If you’re in the mood for an insider’s take on creativity or a suspenseful work of fiction, we’ve got you covered.
Elliot Page Steps Out with Mae Martin for Gala in L.A. as Friends React: 'Cannot Handle This Pic'
"My King @elliotpage took me out. 💜," Mae Martin captioned a photo gallery on Instagram alongside Elliot Page Saturday was a glam night out for Elliot Page! The actor, 35, appeared alongside The Flight Attendant star Mae Martin for the 11th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend. The Umbrella Academy star rocked a classic black tuxedo as he walked the purple carpet alongside Martin, while Page's actor and comedian companion, 35, opted for a navy-blue suit. Martin shared a collection of photos featuring the pair to Instagram, including a bathroom mirror selfie,...
‘My father said he’d blow my brains out’: Richard E Grant tells of grief and trauma
Five days after marking the anniversary of his wedding to his late wife, a grieving Richard E Grant will talk candidly about surviving an upsetting childhood in Eswatini (then called Swaziland) before finding sanctuary in his 38-year marriage. The Oscar-nominated film star, who appears as the guest on Desert Island...
New Book Explains ’30s Star Marion Davies Tragic Final Years
Writer Lara Gabrielle wants the world to know more about 1930s star Marion Davies. The actress was popular during the silent film era and the start of the “talkies.” As iconic as her performances were, she is most likely remembered as the mistress of William Randolph Hearts. Lara wants the world to know that she was so much more.
Sylvester Stallone Is a Dad of 5 — Meet His Kids
Sylvester Stallone is one of the most recognized actors in the industry. His breakout role came in 1976 when he starred in "Rocky." The film was such a big hit that it received 10 Oscar nominations and went on to inspire a whole film franchise. It also led Sylvester to land his role as John J. Rambo in "First Blood." Similar to "Rocky," the 1982 action film resulted in a number of sequels that turned Sylvester into a pop culture icon. Even decades later, he's still dominating the acting industry with his roles in the "Creed," "Expendables," and "Guardians of the Galaxy" films.
Casey Anthony to Speak on Camera For First Time in "Where the Truth Lies" Documentary
Since she was accused of murdering her daughter in 2011, Casey Anthony has remained a tabloid-cover staple for more than a decade. Now she's speaking out and telling her side of the story in a Peacock documentary titled "Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies." Anthony's 2-year-old daughter Caylee was reported...
Hilaria Baldwin shows ‘6-week postpartum bump’ after daughter’s birth: photo
Hilaria Baldwin’s isn’t hiding her postpartum belly nearly two months after giving birth. The fitness guru snapped a mirror selfie on Sunday, showing her “6-week postpartum bump” in a tight, black dress via Instagram Stories. Baldwin welcomed daughter Ilaria in September and began documenting her pelvic floor exercises one week later. “The most natural thing for my body is to keep flowing, circulating,” the former yoga instructor captioned a workout video at the time. “Within reason and always listening to and honoring her.” The following month, Baldwin told her followers that she is “slowly working on [her] core.” The Yoga Vida cocreator and her husband,...
Ryan Reynolds Is Hoping His Fourth Baby Is Another Girl: "I'm a Girl Dad"
Ryan Reynolds is preparing for baby number four. It was announced earlier this year that the actor was expecting his fourth child with Blake Lively, and now, Reynolds is sharing his thoughts on the future of his stunt work in light of his growing family. In a Nov. 7 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Reynolds said having another child has finally forced him to consider whether it's time to cut back on some of his stunt work. He also shared whether he's hoping for a boy or girl.
Jennifer Lopez Says Her Next Album Will Be the "Most Honest Work" She's Ever Done
It's been almost a decade since Jennifer Lopez released an album, but she's gearing up to drop her most personal project to date. The 53-year-old singer opened up about her untitled ninth album in her December cover story for Vogue, published Nov. 8, with the outlet calling it "the most honest work she has ever done."
Subtle Shade? Kris Jenner Misspells Lisa Rinna's Name After Partying With Kathy Hilton At Birthday Bash
Throwing shade or a thank you? On Sunday, November 6, birthday girl Kris Jenner took to Instagram to seemingly thank Lisa Rinna for sending her a bouquet of flowers for her special day. However, The Kardashians star appeared to not know the spelling of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's last name.
tvinsider.com
Susan Tolsky Dies: ‘Here Come the Brides’ Actress Was 79
Veteran comic character actress Susan Tolsky, best known for playing Biddie Cloom on the ABC comedy Western series Here Come the Brides, has died. She was 79. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tolsky passed away on Sunday, October 9, at her Toluca Lake home in Los Angeles, California, as confirmed by her sister. A funeral service was held Monday, October 31, at the Angeleno Valley Mortuary in North Hollywood.
‘Stutz’ Review: Jonah Hill’s Therapy Documentary Is Raw, Uncomfortable, and Deeply Moving
Jonah Hill’s therapy movie, Stutz—coming to Netflix on November 14— might just change your life. That’s Hill’s hope, anyhow. The 38-year-old actor best known for his roles in comedies like Superbad and 21 Jump Street had his own life changed when he met his therapist, Phil Stutz, at a low point in his life. I’ll admit, I was skeptical when I first heard that Hill had directed and starred in a documentary in which he interviewed his therapist. The idea is uncomfortable. Therapy is meant to be private, contained, and not spoken of in polite company… right? To broadcast your sessions to the world is an exercise in narcissism, indulgence, and oversharing… right?
Christina Aguilera's Life Story Is Being Turned Into a Documentary
Christina Aguilera's life story is getting the documentary treatment. On Nov. 10, Time Studios and Roc Nation announced the new project, which will be helmed by director Ting Poo. "We are beyond excited to extend our creative partnership with Roc Nation through this film. Christina has been such an enduring...
Kylie Jenner Wows in a Gown With a Completely Sheer Top and Waist-High Slit
For the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City on Monday night, Kylie Jenner proved that the sheer trend has serious staying power. The 25-year-old reality TV star and beauty entrepreneur arrived on the white carpet wearing a one-shouldered gown with a completely see-through top and a form-fitting skirt that featured a waist-high slit. An attached arm sleeve made of the same sheer material rounded out the chic ensemble.
Kim Kardashian's Milk-Bath Nails Shine Against Her Latex Dress
Kim Kardashian is proving that milk-bath nails can complement any of her fashion eras. On Nov. 7, the entrepreneur attended the CFDA Awards wearing a latex dress, and the elegant manicure pulled the look together flawlessly. Kardashian stuck true to the trend's roots: her nails were painted a pale milky...
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0