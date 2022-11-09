Read full article on original website
Jim Cisler was worried. He had driven his wife, Sharon, to Queens North Hawaii Community Hospital in the evening after a routine medical visit raised concerns about her heart. After fighting traffic to get to the Big Island hospital, he learned his wife had suffered a heart attack and needed a stent inserted.
the university of hawai'i system
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A triumphant Maui County Mayor-elect Rick Bissen thanked supporters for believing in him on Wednesday, a day after ousting incumbent Mayor Mike Victorino in the general election. “I feel very lucky, very honored. The fact that the county of Maui, Molokai, Lanai has placed their trust in...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,288 COVID cases and five deaths in the last week. There are 847 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 177 on the Big Island, 61 on Kauai, 130 on Maui, one on Molokai and 72 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 364,122. The state death […]
Josh Green and Sylvia Luke are heading to Washington Place on a united front. The current lieutenant governor and his running mate defeated the Republican ticket of Duke Aiona and Junior Tupai for governor. They joined Wake Up 2day to talk about their unity and how they will tackle the issues of housing and homelessness.
There is something wrong with Hawaii’s education system. I am 16 and, in every sense of the phrase, a fresh pair of eyes for Hawaii. I have been homeschooled and gone to a public school, a charter school, and a private school. I have been the star student and the child with an F on their paper.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts Board of Commissioners have placed Allison Wong, the head of the state arts agency, on administrative leave, KITV4 has confirmed Thursday. The state Foundation on Culture and the Arts appointed Wong as its executive director in August 2022.
Based on brunch alone, I had already thought of Nami Kaze as one of the best new restaurants to open in Honolulu in years. With a menu of honey walnut shrimp and waffles, and so-called omelets that are really decadent chawanmushi topped with mentaiko or shrimp and chile crisp, chef-owner Jason Peel shows off a playful originality. And now, with dinner, the creativity continues to pour forth.
This message was shared with the students, faculty and staff of the 10-campus University of Hawaiʻi system on November 10, 2022. Veterans Day is a time to honor current and former members of the U.S. Armed Forces. We are fortunate to have many active and veteran service members within our university ʻohana. Many are students, faculty, staff and administrators who have made extraordinary personal sacrifices and contributions.
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The first ever Hawaii Honor Flight landed on the National Mall Wednesday where a group of veterans from Hawaii visited the memorials built in their honor. “I made it. And they never made it,” said Vietnam War veteran Teddy Fabella, reflecting on his service in the...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have launched an online system for viewing dispatch logs. It is an alternative to scanners, which were encrypted earlier this year. HPD is denying access to those scanners for the media and the public, so the web-based dispatch system, CADS, is what they’re providing instead.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's been a year since the city started its Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement Program -- also known as CORE. The program assists homeless residents with non-emergency care, in order to free up first responders for more serious medical cases.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Voter turnout delayed race results this Election Day but the results were clear in the first print-out in Josh Green’s favor, making he and Sylvia Luke the state’s next leadership team. Both Green and his opponent, Duke Aiona endured a long string of debates and interviews over three months to let voters […]
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Hawaii spots have landed in the top 10 of most popular landmarks in the U.S. According to a new survey, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park was ranked no. 6 out of 250 most popular landmarks across the country. Oahu’s Hanauma Bay took the no. 7 spot.
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Margaret Sanchez will serve as interim chancellor of Kauaʻi Community College beginning on January 3, 2023. Sanchez succeeds Joseph Daisy, who is retiring on December 30, 2022 after a 44-year career in education, including 21 years in higher education. Daisy has served as Kauaʻi CC chancellor since 2020.
