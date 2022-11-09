ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Terry Mansfield

Hawaii's Dangerous Cities and Towns

Many cities and towns in Hawaii are safe. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The flag of Hawaii, USA.By Dbenbenn - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Hawaii's most dangerous cities and towns. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
HAWAII STATE
the university of hawai'i system

UH News Image of the Week: Form within a Form

This week’s UH News Image of the Week is from University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Christine Lamborn, operations coordinator and publicity associate for Kennedy Theatre and the Department of Theatre and Dance. Lamborn shared “Student dancers on the Kennedy Theatre Mainstage. Performing an excerpt from the...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,288 COVID cases, 5 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,288 COVID cases and five deaths in the last week. There are 847 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 177 on the Big Island, 61 on Kauai, 130 on Maui, one on Molokai and 72 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 364,122. The state death […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Green & Luke talk about leading Hawaii

Josh Green and Sylvia Luke are heading to Washington Place on a united front. The current lieutenant governor and his running mate defeated the Republican ticket of Duke Aiona and Junior Tupai for governor. They joined Wake Up 2day to talk about their unity and how they will tackle the issues of housing and homelessness.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Allison Wong, head of state arts agency, put on administrative leave

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts Board of Commissioners have placed Allison Wong, the head of the state arts agency, on administrative leave, KITV4 has confirmed Thursday. The state Foundation on Culture and the Arts appointed Wong as its executive director in August 2022.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Nami Kaze’s New Izakaya Style Dinner Is One of Honolulu’s Best

Based on brunch alone, I had already thought of Nami Kaze as one of the best new restaurants to open in Honolulu in years. With a menu of honey walnut shrimp and waffles, and so-called omelets that are really decadent chawanmushi topped with mentaiko or shrimp and chile crisp, chef-owner Jason Peel shows off a playful originality. And now, with dinner, the creativity continues to pour forth.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Veterans Day message from UH President

This message was shared with the students, faculty and staff of the 10-campus University of Hawaiʻi system on November 10, 2022. Veterans Day is a time to honor current and former members of the U.S. Armed Forces. We are fortunate to have many active and veteran service members within our university ʻohana. Many are students, faculty, staff and administrators who have made extraordinary personal sacrifices and contributions.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Inaugural Hawaii Honor Flight lands in D.C.

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The first ever Hawaii Honor Flight landed on the National Mall Wednesday where a group of veterans from Hawaii visited the memorials built in their honor. “I made it. And they never made it,” said Vietnam War veteran Teddy Fabella, reflecting on his service in the...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Honolulu's CORE program rolling along after a year

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's been a year since the city started its Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement Program -- also known as CORE. The program assists homeless residents with non-emergency care, in order to free up first responders for more serious medical cases.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Josh Green headed to Washington Place

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Voter turnout delayed race results this Election Day but the results were clear in the first print-out in Josh Green’s favor, making he and Sylvia Luke the state’s next leadership team. Both Green and his opponent, Duke Aiona endured a long string of debates and interviews over three months to let voters […]
HAWAII STATE
the university of hawai'i system

Sanchez to be interim chancellor of Kauaʻi Community College

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Margaret Sanchez will serve as interim chancellor of Kauaʻi Community College beginning on January 3, 2023. Sanchez succeeds Joseph Daisy, who is retiring on December 30, 2022 after a 44-year career in education, including 21 years in higher education. Daisy has served as Kauaʻi CC chancellor since 2020.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy