Effective: 2022-11-11 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-11 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Bay Hills; East Bay Interior Valleys; Eastern Santa Clara Hills; Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument; North Bay Interior Mountains; North Bay Interior Valleys; Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley; Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose; Santa Cruz Mountains; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Sonoma Coastal Range; Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 to 35 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Sonoma Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Mountains, North Bay Valleys, East Bay Valleys and East Bay Hills, Santa Clara Valley, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley, Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San Antonio and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO