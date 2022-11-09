Read full article on original website
WCJB
MCSO investigates ‘suspicious death’ at cemetery
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “suspicious death” after a man’s body was found at a cemetery. Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to reports of a shooting near Reddick on Wednesday. When they arrived they found a man in a cemetery who was dead.
villages-news.com
70-year-old Summerfield man jailed after alleged shovel attack
A 70-year-old Summerfield man was jailed after allegedly using a shovel to attack two people. A woman reminded Andrew Charles Nilsen on Wednesday that he had a doctor’s appointment, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. It apparently enraged Nilsen, so the woman attempted to reschedule the doctor’s appointment because Nilsen was “in a bad mood.” The woman went outside and got into a vehicle and locked the doors. He followed her outside and heaved a shovel at the vehicle, striking it in the driver’s front fender. He ordered her out of the vehicle, and she complied, after he struck the vehicle a second time. Nilsen lost his balance and fell to the ground. She fled after he fell. He called her phone and left a threatening voicemail.
villages-news.com
Fruitland Park woman jailed without bond after attempting to flee police
A Fruitland Park woman was jailed without bond after attempting to flee from police. Law enforcement this past Saturday went to a home on Shiloh Street looking for 48-year-old Stacey Beth Weber who was wanted on a warrant charging her with violating her probation. She had been placed on probation in July after an attack on her uncle in January. In that arrest, Weber was “extremely intoxicated” and stretched out her uncle’s shirt collar.
43-year-old suspect injured after officer-involved shooting in Winter Haven
A 43-year-old Winter Haven man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lake County felon arrested for leading Citrus County deputies on chase with stolen gun
A Lake County man was taken into custody for allegedly driving away from a traffic stop in Inverness, and tossing a stolen gun during the subsequent vehicle chase with local authorities. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Leesburg 21-year-old Justin Aaron Cook the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 7, under charges...
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies investigate a battery case involving 2 teenage boys who some say, sodomized another boy
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a battery case, which has residents talking on social media. “It’s kind of sickening to me that we gotta hear about this through a Facebook post,” stated Paul Frere. According to multiple residents I spoke with, two...
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Lake County
UMATILLA, Fla. — One man was shot and killed in Umatilla Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Deputies are still investigating the homicide. They got to a home on Merrell Avenue around 3:30 p.m. to look into a call they received about shots fired. Deputies...
ocala-news.com
Three teens accused of burglarizing vehicles in Ocala
Three teenagers are facing felony charges for burglary after they were accused of stealing various items from multiple vehicles in Ocala. On Monday, November 7, two Ocala Police Department officers were patrolling in the area of SE 15th Avenue and SE 8th Street when they observed three teenagers who were walking in the neighborhood, according to a social media post from OPD.
click orlando
18-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of friend, 17, at Casselberry home, police say
CASSELBERRY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in the fatal shooting of his friend at a Casselberry home in July, according to police. The Casselberry Police Department said Hunter Michael Hill faces a manslaughter charge stemming from the shooting of Isaiah Santiago, 17. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS:...
villages-news.com
Hairdresser acquitted in DUI arrest at Southern Trace Plaza
A jury has acquitted a hairdresser arrested earlier this year on a drunk driving charge at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages. The Sumter County jury on Wednesday acquitted 40-year-old Aimee Pauline Kidd of Lady Lake on a charge of driving under the influence. She had been arrested Feb. 4...
click orlando
Man run over, killed by car in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed after he was run over by a car in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Colonial Drive and Kirkman Road around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. [TRENDING: Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge as Nicole...
WESH
FHP: 2 dead, 1 injured after Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office said there was a deadly crash on Thursday morning. Around 5:44 a.m., the crash happened at the Florida Turnpike near mile marker 266. Florida Highway Patrol said a pickup truck driving on the turnpike swerved towards an inside shoulder after...
WESH
Police: Flagler County man accused of abusing dogs faces charges
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Bunnell police said a man has been arrested after several dogs were found in bad conditions. The owner of the dogs, Willie Gardner, 28, had notices posted on the front door of his home, including a notice saying he had failed to provide "adequate shelter."
fox13news.com
Pasco County man built, sold homemade pipe bomb to undercover detective, ATF says
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - A Zephyrhills man is facing federal charges after he built a pipe bomb and sold it to an undercover detective for $800, according to investigators. Wednesday, ATF officials announced the arrest of 34-year-old James John Hall. The investigation began last week when a Tampa police detective, who is part of an FBI task force, contacted ATF, saying a confidential source (CS) was in contact with Hall.
click orlando
Volusia County 15-year-old threatened mass shooting online, deputies say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A 15-year-old Port Orange boy was arrested Wednesday after making online threats to become the next mass shooter, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said in a press release that they, along with the Port Orange Police Department, were made aware of...
click orlando
2 dead, 1 hurt in Orange County crash on Florida’s Turnpike, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were killed Thursday in a crash on the Florida Turnpike that involved a pickup truck and a stationary tow truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported southbound at 5:44 a.m. near mile marker 266 (State Road 408), troopers said.
WESH
VIDEO: Multiple homes totally destroyed in Volusia County beachside neighborhood
In Wilbur-By-The-Sea, several homes have been deemed unsafe due to storm damage and beach erosion. WESH 2's Claire Metz captured a video of the heartbreaking damage to homes. Just Wednesday, waves caused damage to a beach safety building. Tropical Storm Nicole has continued to bring strong winds across Florida.
Alabama woman’s debit card alert while making police report leads to arrest of 3 men
DAPHNE, Ala. — A debit card fraud alert helped police in Alabama capture three men suspected of stealing several thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and possibly involved with several car break-ins, authorities said. Daphne Police Capt. Brian Gulsby said a woman was at a school event at the...
villages-news.com
World of Beer cook tries to pass herself off as her daughter during traffic stop
A World of Beer cook attempted to pass herself off as her daughter during a traffic stop. Conlonda Shanise Riley, 43, of Leesburg, was driving a gold GMC pickup at 1:50 p.m. Sunday in Fruitland Park when she was caught on radar traveling at 50 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.
villages-news.com
Summerfield woman jailed after ruckus during pool tourney at Dallas Inn
A Summerfield woman was jailed after a ruckus during a pool tournament at the Dallas Inn on U.S. 301. Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called Monday night to the tavern in Summerfield where they found 41-year-old Jennifer Cole, who was “highly belligerent,” according to an arrest report. Women in the bar told deputies that Cole wouldn’t get out of the way and attempted to interfere in their billiards tournament. Cole pushed a woman and tried to hit her, the report said.
