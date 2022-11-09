ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

WCJB

MCSO investigates ‘suspicious death’ at cemetery

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “suspicious death” after a man’s body was found at a cemetery. Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to reports of a shooting near Reddick on Wednesday. When they arrived they found a man in a cemetery who was dead.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

70-year-old Summerfield man jailed after alleged shovel attack

A 70-year-old Summerfield man was jailed after allegedly using a shovel to attack two people. A woman reminded Andrew Charles Nilsen on Wednesday that he had a doctor’s appointment, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. It apparently enraged Nilsen, so the woman attempted to reschedule the doctor’s appointment because Nilsen was “in a bad mood.” The woman went outside and got into a vehicle and locked the doors. He followed her outside and heaved a shovel at the vehicle, striking it in the driver’s front fender. He ordered her out of the vehicle, and she complied, after he struck the vehicle a second time. Nilsen lost his balance and fell to the ground. She fled after he fell. He called her phone and left a threatening voicemail.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
villages-news.com

Fruitland Park woman jailed without bond after attempting to flee police

A Fruitland Park woman was jailed without bond after attempting to flee from police. Law enforcement this past Saturday went to a home on Shiloh Street looking for 48-year-old Stacey Beth Weber who was wanted on a warrant charging her with violating her probation. She had been placed on probation in July after an attack on her uncle in January. In that arrest, Weber was “extremely intoxicated” and stretched out her uncle’s shirt collar.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man shot, killed in Lake County

UMATILLA, Fla. — One man was shot and killed in Umatilla Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Deputies are still investigating the homicide. They got to a home on Merrell Avenue around 3:30 p.m. to look into a call they received about shots fired. Deputies...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Three teens accused of burglarizing vehicles in Ocala

Three teenagers are facing felony charges for burglary after they were accused of stealing various items from multiple vehicles in Ocala. On Monday, November 7, two Ocala Police Department officers were patrolling in the area of SE 15th Avenue and SE 8th Street when they observed three teenagers who were walking in the neighborhood, according to a social media post from OPD.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Hairdresser acquitted in DUI arrest at Southern Trace Plaza

A jury has acquitted a hairdresser arrested earlier this year on a drunk driving charge at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages. The Sumter County jury on Wednesday acquitted 40-year-old Aimee Pauline Kidd of Lady Lake on a charge of driving under the influence. She had been arrested Feb. 4...
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Man run over, killed by car in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed after he was run over by a car in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Colonial Drive and Kirkman Road around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. [TRENDING: Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge as Nicole...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

FHP: 2 dead, 1 injured after Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office said there was a deadly crash on Thursday morning. Around 5:44 a.m., the crash happened at the Florida Turnpike near mile marker 266. Florida Highway Patrol said a pickup truck driving on the turnpike swerved towards an inside shoulder after...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: Flagler County man accused of abusing dogs faces charges

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Bunnell police said a man has been arrested after several dogs were found in bad conditions. The owner of the dogs, Willie Gardner, 28, had notices posted on the front door of his home, including a notice saying he had failed to provide "adequate shelter."
BUNNELL, FL
fox13news.com

Pasco County man built, sold homemade pipe bomb to undercover detective, ATF says

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - A Zephyrhills man is facing federal charges after he built a pipe bomb and sold it to an undercover detective for $800, according to investigators. Wednesday, ATF officials announced the arrest of 34-year-old James John Hall. The investigation began last week when a Tampa police detective, who is part of an FBI task force, contacted ATF, saying a confidential source (CS) was in contact with Hall.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
villages-news.com

Summerfield woman jailed after ruckus during pool tourney at Dallas Inn

A Summerfield woman was jailed after a ruckus during a pool tournament at the Dallas Inn on U.S. 301. Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called Monday night to the tavern in Summerfield where they found 41-year-old Jennifer Cole, who was “highly belligerent,” according to an arrest report. Women in the bar told deputies that Cole wouldn’t get out of the way and attempted to interfere in their billiards tournament. Cole pushed a woman and tried to hit her, the report said.
SUMMERFIELD, FL

