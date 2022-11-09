ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasantville, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Ryane Fisahn hat trick powers No. 6 Point Boro over No. 19 Haddonfield to earn first sectional field hockey title

Ryane Fisahn was more startled than hurt. The Point Pleasant Boro senior forward crumpled to the turf after she deflected a hard shot into her face. After taking inventory of her faculties, Fisahn returned and scored three times as the top-seeded Panthers — No. 6 in the NJ.com field hockey poll — beat No. 19 Haddonfield 6-1 to win the program’s first-ever South Jersey Group 2 title. Point Boro will face North Jersey champion West Essex in Saturday’s 2 p.m. state title game at Bordentown.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers crushes Sacred Heart in Steve Pikiell’s 100th win with Scarlet Knights

Rutgers rolled to another blowout win over low-major competition on Thursday, and this one had historic significance. The Scarlet Knights (2-0) crushed Sacred Heart (1-1) in an 88-50 destruction at Jersey Mike’s Arena to mark the 100th victory of head coach Steve Pikiell’s tenure in Piscataway. The seventh year head coach becomes the sixth person in program history to reach that mark after Tom Young (239), Frank Hill (223), Bob Wenzel (128 wins), Bill Foster (120) and Donald White (105).
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy