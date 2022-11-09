Read full article on original website
Related
Football: Northern Highlands completes sectional 3-peat with OT win for the ages
In a game that featured everything you could possibly imagine, Northern Highlands defied all odds. It was a rematch of last year’s sectional title. Ramapo, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, led by 14 in the fourth quarter. The lights went out twice. The game went to overtime.
Boys Soccer: Group 3 final preview — Mendham vs. Robbinsville
BOYS SOCCER: Mendham vs Delbarton (Morris County Final) on October 22, 2022 — GROUP 3 FINAL PREVIEW. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Franklin High School | BRACKET. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Ryane Fisahn hat trick powers No. 6 Point Boro over No. 19 Haddonfield to earn first sectional field hockey title
Ryane Fisahn was more startled than hurt. The Point Pleasant Boro senior forward crumpled to the turf after she deflected a hard shot into her face. After taking inventory of her faculties, Fisahn returned and scored three times as the top-seeded Panthers — No. 6 in the NJ.com field hockey poll — beat No. 19 Haddonfield 6-1 to win the program’s first-ever South Jersey Group 2 title. Point Boro will face North Jersey champion West Essex in Saturday’s 2 p.m. state title game at Bordentown.
No. 3 Kingsway blanks Toms River North, claims 1st field hockey sectional title since 2011
Dana Ott believed, from the very first moment she took over the field hockey program at her alma mater five years ago, that Kingsway could be among the elite teams in South Jersey and even the state. The Dragons have been proving her right ever since, and now they have...
No. 4 Oak Knoll blanks Kent Place to win North A field hockey title (PHOTOS)
Emma Ramsey led with a hat trick while Lea Good added a goal and two assists as third-seeded Oak Knoll, No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated top-seeded and No. 17-ranked Kent Place, 8-0, in the championship game of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Non-Public tournament in Summit. Oak Knoll...
Mason Adam has 4 TDs in Wall over Pinelands - Regional Invitational Group 3 - Final
Mason Adam led with a pick-six and then ran for three more touchdowns as Wall won, 35-14, over Pinelands in the final round of the NJSIAA Rothman/Orthopaedics Regional Invitational South, Group 3 tournament in Wall. Anthony Gartz opened with a 5-yard TD run and then Adam returned a pick-six 34...
Girls Volleyball: Gov. Livingston over Pleasantville, reaches first final - G2 - Semi
Haley Motz, Abby Kim and Annabelle Kuzmin led Gov. Livingston over Pleasantville, 25-17, 25-13, in the NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Group 2 semifinals in Berkeley Heights. Gov. Livingston (18-7) will face Sparta in the Group 2 final at Franklin on Sunday at 1 p.m. Motz led with nine kills, Kim added...
Field Hockey: Goldberg’s overtime goal lifts West Deptford to SJ,G1 title
Emerson Goldberg found a chance to take a shot and didn’t pass it up. Now, she gets to play one more game with her teammates.
Field hockey: Shore wins back-to-back sectional titles after defeating Mountain Lakes
Shore came into the season hungry for another sectional championship, striving to win back-to-back titles, and with a strong group of seniors mixed in with underclassmen ready to take the lead, that’s exactly what they did. The top-seeded Blue Devils captured their 22nd sectional title in program history today,...
No. 1 Camden Catholic can finally look ahead after winning SJNP field hockey title
Now, they can think about it. The one goal that Camden Catholic has been pointing toward for almost a full year is finally in its sights.
No. 7 Westfield overcomes jitters and No. 10 Livingston in Group 4 girls volleyball semis
Westfield naturally plays with a lot of nerves. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Road warriors: West Orange football captures 1st sectional title with win at Phillipsburg
Heading into the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 championship game of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics football playoffs, the West Orange football team had won all six of its road games this season. In their seventh road game of 2022, the Mountaineers delivered their most impressive performance away from home to...
Field Hockey: DeLeo sets school record, helps Clearview march to state final
It’s a pretty good day when you win a sectional title and set a school scoring record in the process. The thing is, Darian DeLeo has had too many ‘pretty good days’ to count.
Girls Volleyball: Delaware Valley repeats Group 1 semifinal victory over Dayton
Delaware Valley is taking both a personal and team accomplishment back home to Hunterdon County. Setter Skylee Ohler earned the 600th assist of her career in the midst of a 20-25, 25-22, 25-14 victory in the Group 1 semifinals of the NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy girls volleyball tournament. Delaware Valley came...
Boys Basketball: Camden, Roselle Catholic stars to sign next week; still no official word on D.J. Wagner
Some of the biggest names in New Jersey high school basketball will put pen to paper and sign their National Letters of Intent next week, but there is still no official word on when Camden’s D.J. Wagner will make his commitment. Wagner’s Camden teammates Aaron Bradshaw (Kentucky), Cian Medley...
No. 11 Sparta advances past No. 18 Montville into program’s first Group 2 volleyball final
When Brynn McCurry first started playing volleyball as a freshman at Sparta, she had zero knowledge of the sport whatsoever. Recently, Sparta was watching video from her first ever game as a freshman when McCurry served and ran to the front row to try to hit it because she didn’t know any of the rules.
Rutgers crushes Sacred Heart in Steve Pikiell’s 100th win with Scarlet Knights
Rutgers rolled to another blowout win over low-major competition on Thursday, and this one had historic significance. The Scarlet Knights (2-0) crushed Sacred Heart (1-1) in an 88-50 destruction at Jersey Mike’s Arena to mark the 100th victory of head coach Steve Pikiell’s tenure in Piscataway. The seventh year head coach becomes the sixth person in program history to reach that mark after Tom Young (239), Frank Hill (223), Bob Wenzel (128 wins), Bill Foster (120) and Donald White (105).
Rutgers basketball officially adds Gavin Griffiths as top-50 prospect signs NLI
Gavin Griffiths sat in the stands at a Nike EYBL event in Kansas City, Missouri, this summer, watching the action between games with his Expressions Elite AAU team, when a kid no older than 12 years old approached him, phone in hand. “Can I get a picture? I’m a huge...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Sept. 26-Oct. 2. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Entries show property address followed by selling...
Top 4 places to get a pastrami sandwich in NJ
On Election night, I had several stops including a live podcast for members of my new organization and a speech at the victory party for Ocean County. To fuel up, Jodi and I started the evening at Tigers Tale on Route 206 in Skillman. I typically don't eat before a...
NJ.com
NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0