SAN DIEGO, California – RationAle Brewing™, the San Diego-born, Sonoma-brewed non-alcoholic craft beer brand, announces plans to build upon its successful partnership with Breakthru Beverage Group, a leading North American distributor of the world’s top beer brands, and move across state lines into Nevada, for increased on-premise and in-store distribution, this month. In Summer 2022, RationAle partnered with Breakthru to bring its Brews without the Booze™ to Colorado, and plans to leverage the relationship to continue to crush society’s drinking rules, one state at a time.

