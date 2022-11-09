Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Iowan
Student Spotlight: University of Iowa MFA dance student selected for banner campaign
Ellen Oliver is pursuing an MFA in Dance at the University of Iowa and the only student in the UI Dance Department to be selected for the 2022 Dare to Discover downtown banner campaign. The annual campaign is sponsored by the Office of the Vice President of University of Iowa...
Daily Iowan
Porch Light Literary provides resources for community creatives of all backgrounds
In the middle of Iowa City’s east neighborhood, the Porch Light house sits on top of a hill surrounded by pine trees and potted plants. The porch, sporting cafe tables and a swing, glows with string lights. The Porch Light Literary Arts Center opened its doors a little over...
Daily Iowan
Film: Student Spotlight: Matthew Loes
University of Iowa student Matthew Loes talks with The Daily Iowan about his clothing company and his creative process, while he works on some of his upcoming designs and products. His company, Momma’s Little Mess Up, creates shirts, sweatshirts, and shoes.
Daily Iowan
UI requests new driving safety research institute
The University of Iowa is requesting a new driving safety research institute in the College of Engineering from the state Board of Regents on Wednesday. The new institute’s mission is to make roads safer by researching the connection between humans and vehicles, according to the regents’ academic affairs committee report.
Corydon Times-Republican
Cosmetology school and individual Iowa professionals face sanctions
The Davenport campus of Iowa's Capri College. (Photo via Google Earth) State licensing boards are pursuing action against an Iowa cosmetology school accused of professional incompetence and negligence, as well as individuals accused of ethical violations or fraud. In one of the cases, the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science has...
Daily Iowan
UI finances recovering after COVID-19, regent report reveals
University of Iowa’s total operating revenues are 2 percent above what was projected in the budget for fiscal 2022, according to a report presented at the Nov. 9 state Board of Regents meeting. Rod Lehnertz, senior vice president for finance and operations at the UI, delivered the financial report...
Daily Iowan
Regents approve $5.8 million renovations to UI west campus recreation fields
The state Board of Regents approved a $5.8 million request on Thursday for renovations to the University of Iowa’s west recreation fields. The request was initially presented to the regents at its meeting on Wednesday, detailing concerns of physical deficiencies such as wet areas, recurring low points, and compacted soils that present safety issues and negatively impact participation in outdoor recreation.
cbs2iowa.com
First Arab American elected to Iowa State House celebrates win
Sami Scheetz, 26, made history in Tuesday's election in Iowa's House District 78. Scheetz who is from Cedar Rapids became the first Arab American ever elected to the State Legislature. He says it's Fitting that he's now serving the district he's elected to. The oldest Mosque in North America is...
KCJJ
UI says Mayflower hall window that student fell out of had no issues
Inspectors at the University of Iowa say that the Mayflower Residence Hall window that a freshman fell from last week had no issues. The Gazette reports that it was just before 4:30 am Thursday when the male, who was playing catch with other students in the residence hall room, leaned back and fell through the screen. UI officials say he fell from the sixth-floor window and landed on the north roof, about five stories down. He was able to speak to first responders and was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment. Information about the student or his condition hasn’t been released.
Daily Iowan
2022 midterm sees second highest midterm voter turnout in Iowa
More than 1,220,000 Iowans voted in the midterm election on Tuesday — the second-highest turnout nationwide. The 2018 midterm election still takes first place where 1,329,930 Iowans voted. “My thanks to Iowans from every corner of the state who made their voices heard by voting,” Iowa Secretary of State...
Daily Iowan
Regents approve request to name UI wrestling facility after donors
The state Board of Regents approved the name for the University of Iowa Goschke Family Wrestling Training Center on Thursday. The facility will be named for Doug and Ann Goschke, two philanthropists who have supported the UI Department of Intercollegiate Athletics since March 2019. The Goschkes first gift to the...
Daily Iowan
Regents approve $4.7 million Burge Residence Hall renovations
The state Board of Regents approved a $4.7 million renovation request for the University of Iowa Burge Residence Hall on Thursday. The renovation plan includes updating student rooms, corridors, and stairwells on all five floors of the building. It is planned to take place over the summers of 2023, 2024, and 2025 to minimize disruptions to students living in the hall.
Daily Iowan
Democrat Elinor Levin wins Iowa House District 89
Democrat Elinor Levin beat Republican opponent Jacob Onken for a seat in Iowa House District 89. Levin advanced from the Democratic primary on June 7. According to her website, Levin earned a degree in Secondary Education and English from Cornell College in 2009. After completing college, she moved to Iowa City in 2010.
Daily Iowan
UI medical student seriously injured in bike accident advocates for change
After experiencing a life-changing biking accident in 2019, University of Iowa medical student Guillermo Romano Ibarra is advocating for safer biking conditions on Iowa highways and for insurance companies to take more accountability for their clients. According to the Iowa Crash Analysis Tool, there were a total of 278 bicycle-involved...
Does A White Bag Tied To A Disabled Car Mean HELP ME In The State Of Iowa?
The holiday season means people will be traveling a lot to see friends and family to celebrate. But some people will be traveling alone this holiday season and if you are one of those people, make sure you have plastic bags to place on your mirrors for your safety. Someone...
KCJJ
University of Iowa Hospitals and clinics faces two new lawsuits
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics face two discrimination lawsuits; one from a former employee and one from a student. The Daily Iowan reported that Faith Sang is a Kenyan woman who worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner and alleges in her suit that she was subject to hostility, harassment, and discrimination.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa City votes in 2022 general election
Grace Smith a photojournalist and film maker at The Daily Iowan. Grace is a junior studying cinema and journalism and mass communications.... Isabella is the Photo Editor at The Daily Iowan. She is a sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in cinematic...
QC Veterans Day closings
Veterans Day is Friday, November 11 and many businesses and government offices will be closed in observance of the day. The following is a partial list of the offices that will be closed. To make sure a business is open, call or visit their website before your visit. There will be no USPS deliveries on […]
The Corridor is Home to the Best Thai Food in the State of Iowa
If you need a little spice in your life, look no further than Iowa City! According to a new article from Eat This, Thai Spice Noodle House in Iowa City has the very best Thai food in the entire state of Iowa!. Located at 725 Mormon Trek Blvd in Iowa...
How Iowa’s Daylight Saving Time Insanity Could End Very Easily
By now, you hopefully realize we have gone through yet another cycle of switching our clocks around, this time "falling back" one hour to return to Standard time. We are so close, yet so far away from abolishing this first-world problem from our lives, as the Senate has unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act. It's now in the hands of the House and who the heck knows what they are waiting for?
Comments / 0