Virginia State

NBC12

Powerball frenzy brings over $42M to K-12 education in VA

(WDBJ) - There were plenty more big winners Tuesday than just the holder of the $2.04B ticket in the Powerball madness. The Virginia Lottery says during the 41 drawings for the jackpot from August through Tuesday, sales of tickets in Virginia accumulated an estimated $42.3 million in profit. These funds are required by law to go to state education for grades K-12.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Made in America: Virginia company does what very few are doing these days

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WFXR) — Very few fishing reels are made in America these days. However, one Virginia company is bucking that trend. Seigler Fishing Reels produces reels at its headquarters in Virginia Beach. “We’re proud it’s made here and that’s the biggest thing, making something in America,” said Seigler Fishing Reels President and co-founder […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Bill introduced to ban controversial fishing method in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — A bill has been introduced for the next session of the Virginia General Assembly to place a two year moratorium on Atlantic menhaden reduction fishing in Virginia’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay. State Delegate Tim Anderson (R)-Virginia Beach is sponsoring the bill. Menhaden are a baitfish that serve as forage for […]
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Local non-profit rejects Short Pump interchange plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Short Pump area has seen record growth over the last two decades, but it comes at a cost when it comes to traffic. “Anyone who’s ever shopped at Short Pump Mall knows it’s a very congested area,” Director of Henrico Public Works Terrell Hughes said. “In Henrico County, this is the highest crash area we have.”
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Report: Thousands of Virginia teachers quit from stress

Alarming numbers regarding teacher employment show that an exodus is occurring in Virginia – and the educators who remain are under more stress than ever. A report from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Council found that almost 11-thousand Virginia teachers quit since the beginning of the pandemic, while only 72-hundred first-time teachers have been hired.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Central Virginia schools receive over $2.4 million in security equipment grants

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Central Virginia schools are receiving $2.48 million to fund in-state School Security Equipment Grants to protect students, faculty and visitors. The grants will pay for voice and video internal communication systems, mass notification systems, security card access systems, visitor ID badging systems, surveillance cameras, two-way radios, security vestibules, interior school bus cameras, two-way radios for buses and other security enhancements.
Virginia State

