(WDBJ) - There were plenty more big winners Tuesday than just the holder of the $2.04B ticket in the Powerball madness. The Virginia Lottery says during the 41 drawings for the jackpot from August through Tuesday, sales of tickets in Virginia accumulated an estimated $42.3 million in profit. These funds are required by law to go to state education for grades K-12.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO