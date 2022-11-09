Read full article on original website
Though Jackpot ticket was bought in California, these Virginians still won big
The jackpot was by far the largest lottery jackpot ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016.
Scalding water, falls and sloppy records: New violations stack up for Virginia assisted living facilities
This is the largest number of provisionally licensed facilities since 8News began tracking the issue in April, with five more facilities being added to the list over the last few months.
Tracking Nicole's impact for Virginia
The remnant of Nicole will bring rain and possible severe weather to Virginia on Friday. The first showers will move into Virginia tonight.
Former NASCAR Driver Hermie Sadler Announces Candidacy for Virginia’s 17th Senate District
EMPORIA, VIRGINIA — Wednesday night, Hermie Sadler, joined by a standing room only crowd at his restaurant, FO SHO Bar and Grille in Emporia, announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Virginia's 17th Senate District. “I was born and raised in the small town of Emporia, Virginia, but...
Dress up as a dinosaur to help beat this world record at Dorey Park in Henrico
All race participants are expected to be in dinosaur costumes — but not just any costume will count towards breaking the Guinness World Record. Only inflatable full-body T-Rex dinosaur costumes will contribute towards the official count.
Applications for fuel assistance social program opens in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Social Services has opened applications for fuel assistance as part of a federally funded program.
Virginia makes history with record-breaking number of registered voters on Election Day
The polls have opened! Registered voters can head to their polling locations from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. to cast their vote in the 2022 election. As long as you're in line by 7 p.m. you'll be allowed to vote.
Powerball numbers announced, jackpot-winning ticket sold in California
There were no jackpot winners from this drawing, meaning the top prize in this Wednesday's drawing has increased to $2.3 billion.
Powerball frenzy brings over $42M to K-12 education in VA
(WDBJ) - There were plenty more big winners Tuesday than just the holder of the $2.04B ticket in the Powerball madness. The Virginia Lottery says during the 41 drawings for the jackpot from August through Tuesday, sales of tickets in Virginia accumulated an estimated $42.3 million in profit. These funds are required by law to go to state education for grades K-12.
Electronic Poll Book Issue in areas of Chesterfield and Richmond
Poll Book Issue in areas of Chesterfield and Richmond
Made in America: Virginia company does what very few are doing these days
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WFXR) — Very few fishing reels are made in America these days. However, one Virginia company is bucking that trend. Seigler Fishing Reels produces reels at its headquarters in Virginia Beach. “We’re proud it’s made here and that’s the biggest thing, making something in America,” said Seigler Fishing Reels President and co-founder […]
Bill introduced to ban controversial fishing method in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — A bill has been introduced for the next session of the Virginia General Assembly to place a two year moratorium on Atlantic menhaden reduction fishing in Virginia’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay. State Delegate Tim Anderson (R)-Virginia Beach is sponsoring the bill. Menhaden are a baitfish that serve as forage for […]
Local non-profit rejects Short Pump interchange plan
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Short Pump area has seen record growth over the last two decades, but it comes at a cost when it comes to traffic. “Anyone who’s ever shopped at Short Pump Mall knows it’s a very congested area,” Director of Henrico Public Works Terrell Hughes said. “In Henrico County, this is the highest crash area we have.”
Report: Thousands of Virginia teachers quit from stress
Alarming numbers regarding teacher employment show that an exodus is occurring in Virginia – and the educators who remain are under more stress than ever. A report from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Council found that almost 11-thousand Virginia teachers quit since the beginning of the pandemic, while only 72-hundred first-time teachers have been hired.
Election results in Virginia
The Election Day polls in Virginia closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8. This post will update as results come in.
WATCH NOW: Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney makes major real estate tax announcement
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is making a major announcement related to the city's property tax today at a 3 p.m. City Hall press conference.
Tropical Depression Nicole makes second landfall, storm threat in place for Virginia
There is currently a severe weather threat in place throughout Central Virginia -- while the area is lower risk, it does include a tornado risk. The risk level will be at its highest later in the day.
Two people charged in connection to poor living conditions at Fillmore Place
Two people are now facing charges in connection with conditions at a Petersburg assisted living facility shuttered by the state.
Virginia family sentenced in conspiracy to steal pandemic unemployment benefits
A Fredericksburg man pleaded guilty this week to fraudulently applying for pandemic unemployment benefits alongside three of his family members, and using that money to take out cash and buy luxury jewelry. In addition to this scheme, his sister was indicted for her role in mail theft and bank fraud that occurred around the same time.
Central Virginia schools receive over $2.4 million in security equipment grants
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Central Virginia schools are receiving $2.48 million to fund in-state School Security Equipment Grants to protect students, faculty and visitors. The grants will pay for voice and video internal communication systems, mass notification systems, security card access systems, visitor ID badging systems, surveillance cameras, two-way radios, security vestibules, interior school bus cameras, two-way radios for buses and other security enhancements.
