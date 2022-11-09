Texas' biggest Japanese festival jets into Houston for 2 days of anime, cars, food, music, sumo, and more

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Related
Global favorite dim sum restaurant opens in Katy with freshly made dumplings and signature BBQ buns
One of the world’s most acclaimed dim sum restaurants has opened in Katy. Tim Ho Wan is now serving bbq pork buns, shu mai, and more. Known for its freshly prepared dim sum specialties, Tim Ho Wan’s reputation stems from a Hong Kong location that held a Michelin star from 2010 through 2021, making it one of the least expensive restaurants in the world to be recognized by the famous dining guide. Currently, the Hong Kong restaurant has Bib Gourmand status, which indicates that it serves quality food at affordable prices. Locally, diners can expect to pay between $6 and...
These 24 best restaurant deals salute Houston's heroes on Veteran's Day
Restaurants across the Houston area will be honoring those who served our country with special deals on Veterans Day. Both veterans and active duty military personnel will find everything from heft discounts to free meals as a way to show appreciation for their service.Note that a form of identification proving one’s status as a veteran is typically required to claim the discount. Atlas Restaurant GroupThe company’s three restaurants — Ouzo Bay and Loch Bar in River Oaks District and Italian steakhouse Marmo in Montrose — are offering a 50-percent discount to veterans and active duty military.Becks Prime The Houston staple...
Edgy Portland doughnut chain entices Houston Astros fans with sweet World Series giveaway
With all of Houston still basking in the Astros World Series victory, one Houston-area doughnut shop wants to keep the celebration going a little longer. Voodoo Doughnut will give away free Astros-themed sprinkle cakes on Wednesday, November 9.Really, the deal couldn't be simpler. The doughnuts will be available from 6 am until midnight at all three of Voodoo's Houston-area locations — Washington Avenue, Montrose, and Cypress. Limit one per customer."When your local team wins the World Series, you go big,” Voodoo Doughnut CEO Chris Schultz said in a statement. “The Astros have given the city of Houston something to celebrate and with the popularity of our Astros sprinkle cake promotion throughout the playoffs, we knew this was going to be a sweet way to join the festivities.”As Schultz notes, Voodoo had been selling the sprinkle cakes for 50 cents throughout the Astros playoff run. It's a classic cake doughnut topped with white icing and blue and orange sprinkles.Although no purchase is required to claim the offer, Voodoo is probably hoping customers pick up another treat or two from the cult-favorite, Portland-based chain. Signature items include the bacon maple bar, the dirt, and the Voodoo Doll with raspberry jelly filling.
Houstonians score a ton of fun at CultureMap's first-ever Tailgate party
Houston’s biggest sports fans partied overtime at CultureMap's newest signature event, The Tailgate.Recently held at Silver Street Studios, the celebration of all things sports attracted a crowd ready to have some game day fun.And they certainly didn't go hungry. Past Tastemaker Awards winners and nominees brought snacks galore, from Thai sausage to pizza bites to brisket sliders and more. Guests could vote for their favorite munchies via QR code, leading to d’Alba Craft Kitchen & Cocktails taking home the trophy for their Falcon Lakes Bolognese. J-Bar-M Barbecue’s cochinita pibil sausage wraps also earned raves. Drool over a full list of...
Celebrity and royal favorite fragrance house graces Galleria boutique with new must-have collection
Photo credit House of Creed/Instagram Creed fragrances are made with 15 to 20 percent natural oils. Photo credit House of CreedTheir latest collection is made from Italian leather in a French navy blue hue with beige suede interiors. Photo credit House of Creed/Instagram House of Creed fragrances have been worn by royalty and celebrities worldwide. Photo credit House of CreedThe brand's perfume sleeves are perfect for traveling. Photo credit House of...
Houston Astros star Jeremy Peña gets flashy grill treatment from local celeb jeweler
Red-hot Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña is having his best week ever. Fresh off a World Series title in his rookie year — one that saw him replace the dearly departed Carlos Correa — Peña was just named the 2022 World Series MVP.Peña, a 23-year-old phenom who's a heartthrob receiving total random marriage proposals, is also about to flash his winning smile with the help of a local celeb designer. Johnny Dang, a jeweler who regularly outfits stars and rappers with diamond good and grillz, welcomed the Astros star to be fitted for a custom grill of his own...
Astros ace Justin Verlander's free agency leaves his return to Houston up in the air
News dropped early on Thursday, November 10 that Astros ace Justin Verlander has exercised his player option and is now a free agent.The first initial thought is to assume he's considering all offers and might be on his way out of Houston, but that's not necessarily the case. Less than an hour after Verlander declined the Astros' 1-year qualifying offer last year, he agreed to a new deal with Houston.Astros owner Jim Crane mentioned on Wednesday, November 9 that the team had until 4 pm Thursday to negotiate with Verlander exclusively, which is still the case. But seeing...
Pop rock powerhouse Paramore heads to Houston on new North American arena tour
Houston fans of alterna-emo-pop group Paramore and their radio-ready hooks can catch the trio next year during a just-announced stadium tour. The act famous for anthemic singles such as "Ain't It Fun," "Misery Business," and "Still Into You" will hit Toyota Center on July 11, 2023, with Foals and The Linda Lindas as openers. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 am Friday, November 11 at ToyotaCenter.com. To protect tickets from mass-purchasing scalpers, the tour is partnering with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform on two presales; those interested can register for both presales here now through Monday,...
Houston cozies up as a top winter travel destination for warm-weather lovers
For Texans, winter in the Lone Star State brings a long-awaited respite from six months of unbearable heat. We're pretty content to finally leave the house without a double (or triple) layer of SPF. But for tourists, winter in Texas brings respite from the opposite problem: colder climates where locals actually experience things like rain and snow. A recent WalletHub study shows Texas taking three of the top 10 "best winter vacation destinations for warm-weather lovers," with Houston landing at No. 7.Specifically, Houston scores top marks for lowest travel costs (No. 1) and most attractions (No. 9). Comparing around 70...
Ben Berg's red sauce Italian-American bistro splashes into Sugar Land Town Square
Ben Berg’s red sauce Italian restaurant has opened in its new home. B.B. Italia bistro & Bar has begun dinner service in Sugar Land Town Square (16250 City Walk).Originally opened in 2019 in the former Carmelo's space in the Energy Corridor (now Maize), B.B. Italia serves classic Italian-American fare like chicken parmesan, spaghetti and meatballs, fried calamari, and pizza. The original location closed in February 2021 due to diminished business as office workers stayed home during the pandemic. It joins other Berg Hospitality concepts such as B&B Butchers, The Annie Café & Bar, and newly opened nightclub Emilia’s Havana. ...
Houston Astros wives and Mattress Mack lead our week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week. 1. Houston Astros wives dish on their favorite game day foods, styles, and superstitions. Kara McCullers, Kat Pressly, and Janelise Maldonado shared their game day rituals.2. Mattress Mack explains f-bomb-laden exchange with Philadelphia fan. The viral clip showed a different side of the usually good-natured store owner.3. Texas' Big Bend named one of the world's must-see destinations for 2023. The park welcomed a record 581,000 visitors in 2021.4. Houston's beloved Jewish bakery opens in Tanglewood with fave treats and coffee drinks. It's the bakery's first new location since 2014. 5. Barstool Sports founder-internet celeb Dave Portnoy tears into 2 Houston pies for famed One Bite Reviews. One restaurant earned a strong 7.8 score, while the other left Portnoy shaking his head.
Hot new Korean steakhouse sizzles in the Heights with tableside-grilled meats and classic fare
Houston’s newest Korean steakhouse has opened in the Heights. Karne began its soft opening this week ahead of its grand opening November 11.Located in a recently constructed building at 2805 White Oak Dr., Karne is the latest project from Houston restaurateur Jason Cho. Known for his Korean fried chicken restaurant Dak & Bop and as the franchisee for the Galleria-area location of Korean coffee shop Tom N Toms, Cho partnered with chef Yurum “KP” Nam to open Karne. Nam brings extensive experience to his role, including acclaimed restaurants The Modern and Gramercy Tavern, as well as Zusik, a Korean restaurant...
Rice University's Moody Center commissions talented Nigerian artist to craft special new beer
A party to celebrate an art exhibition immediately conjures images of well-dressed people standing around sipping wine, but that won’t be the case this Saturday, November 5 at Rice University’s Moody Center for the Arts. Instead, attendees at Saturday night’s Urban Nights: A Communal Art Experience will be drinking a very special beer. The Moody Center invited Emeka Ogboh, a Nigerian-born, Berlin-based artist whose lightbox work Spirit and Matter is featured at the center, to collaborate with local brewery Astral Brewing on Japa, a stout that’s intended to capture the flavors of Houston. The result is a beer that has...
Festive new Italian restaurant serves up fresh fare, made-from-scratch pastas, and upscale vibe in River Oaks
River Oaks has a new destination for pizza, pasta, and other festive Italian fare. Zanti Cucina Italiana is now open in the River Oaks Shopping Center (1958 W Gray St.). Founded in The Woodlands in 2019 by owner Santiago Peláez and executive chef Stefano Ferrero, the new River Oaks location represents an evolution of the concept that’s been upgraded for to suit its ritzy address. The almost 9,000-square-foot restaurant features design elements imported from Italy, including tiles and chandeliers. Courtesy of Zanti Cucina ItalianaA look inside the new Zanti. ...
Taylor Swift dawns a new era with world tour coming to Houston
Pop superstar Taylor Swift's U.S. leg of "The Eras Tour" will come to Houston at NRG Stadium on April 22, 2023. She'll also visit AT&T Stadium in Arlington for back-to-back shows on April 1 and 2, 2023.The Texas dates are three of 27 shows Swift will play in the U.S. over the course of five months, starting in Glendale, Arizona on March 18. At both the Houston and Arlington dates, Swift will be joined by special guests beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams.The Eras Tour is in support of Swift's new album, Midnights, which has become the fastest selling album of her...
One-of-a-kind Marilyn Monroe necklace dazzles in exclusive 2-day event at posh Post Oak jeweler
Although Marilyn Monroe famously sang that diamonds are a "girl's best friend" in the 1953 hit Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, her nicest and reportedly most sentimental piece of jewelry was a pearl necklace. Legendary baseball player Joe DiMaggio gifted her the necklace during their 10-day honeymoon in Japan, later saying it was "the happiest time" of their short marriage. Monroe, who primarily wore costume jewelry, loved the necklace so much that she wore it to the Santa Monica, California courthouse along with white gloves and a black coat when she divorced DiMaggio just nine months later.The famous 16-inch strand of cultured...
5 magical moments from the Houston Astros World Series win
As the city settles into the warm afterglow of its second World Series title courtesy of the Houston Astros, we look back at some of the best moments of Game 6 on Saturday, November 5. Not surprisingly, some of the most magical memories came from the Astros we joined who also celebrated the first World Series title in 2017: José Altuve, Alex Bregman, and Lance McCullers, Jr. Team...
Dazzling new international anime music festival heads to Houston with global rave faves
Attention all anime fans: A major, global festival is heading to Houston to rock out with some of the biggest superstars in the genre. The inaugural International Anime Music Festival heads to H-Town's 713 Music Hall on Sunday, February 26, 2023 as part of a 37-city trek across North America starting February 6. The appropriately titled fest also heads to Irving, Texas at the Toyota Music Factory on Saturday, February 25.Following the North American jaunt, the festival will journey across Europe, Southeast Asia, and South America in 2023. What makes this different from other anime events? The International Anime Music...
Here's how Houston Astros fans can meet José Altuve, Alex Bregman, and Ryan Tucker this week
Houston is still awash in World Series glow after the Astros' magical Game 6 clincher at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, November 5 and the massive victory parade downtown on Monday, November 7. Now fans who can't stop that feeling can get up close and personal with some favorite players.José Altuve, Alex Bregman, and Kyle Tucker will meet fans and sign autographs this week at three Academy Sports + Outdoors locations around Greater Houston, from Wednesday, November 9 through Thursday, November 10. For fans, it's chance to score an autograph, perhaps take a photo, shake hands (please mind Bregman's finger),...
Magnificent Memorial-area mansion shatters record as most expensive home sold in Houston
Houston is no stranger to multi-million dollar home sales. Driving through River Oaks, Hunter's Creek, or West U means passing home after home with seven-figure price tags. But, 120 Carnarvon Dr. is special. Tucked into the beautifully wooded acres behind the tony Houstonian Club and Spa, the home dubbed The Manor on Carnarvon recently sold for more than $20 million, setting a record for the most-expensive single-family home sale in MLS in Houston history.Sworn to secrecy, representatives from listing firm Douglas Elliman Realty couldn't disclose the actual sale price to CultureMap. Suffice it to say, as it was once listed...
CultureMap Houston
Houston, TX
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://houston.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0