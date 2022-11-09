ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Markets Close Flat Following Choppy Day's Trade on U.S. Inflation Read

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks were mixed on Friday as the buoyance triggered by a softer-than-expected U.S. consumer price index reading fizzled out. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed fractionally above the flatline, having given up earlier gains of around 0.7%. Basic resources ended 2.6% higher...
Top Wall Street Analysts Bet on These Stocks to Beat Market Volatility

The fall rally seems to have regained its strength this past week. A better-than-expected reading of the consumer price index last week lifted investor sentiment and pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a 1,200-point jump on Thursday. The gains continued on Friday, and all three major averages advanced for the week.
Stock Futures Fall Following the S&P 500's Best Week Since June

Check here for real-time updates of the U.S. stock market. Stock futures dipped in overnight trading Sunday after the S&P 500 posted its biggest weekly gain in almost five months on the back of easing inflation data. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 100 points. S&P 500 futures declined 0.4%...
Crypto Sell-Off Resumes as Weeklong FTX Saga Ends in Bankruptcy Filing

Cryptocurrencies resumed their sell-off Friday as FTX announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bitcoin fell 5%, to $16,589.82, while ether lost 4.5%, to $16,589.82, according to Coin Metrics. They ended down 20.1% and 24.3%, respectively, for the week. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has also resigned,...
Cramer's Week Ahead: The Market Needs Weak Retail Sales Data to Stay Strong

The stock market's current run could fizzle out if October retail sales data comes in hot next week, CNBC's Jim Cramer warned on Friday. "If we see weak retail sales and learn that things are getting very promotional in the key apparel sector, well then the market can stay strong," he said.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Walgreens, Intel, US Bancorp and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Walgreens (WBA) – The pharmacy chain operator's stock added 1.5% in the premarket after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to buy from hold. Following a recent meeting with management, the firm said it is increasingly confident in Walgreens' strategy to transition to a healthcare services company.
China Eases Covid Measures, Trims Quarantine Time by Two Days

BEIJING — China reduced the quarantine time for international travelers by two days, state media said Friday. Instead of making travelers stay at a centralized quarantine facility for seven days upon arrival in the country, the new rules stipulate a five day quarantine, according to state media. That's followed by three days of home observation, unchanged from prior protocol.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. What a huge day for stocks. All three major U.S. indices on Thursday posted their best day since 2020 after new inflation data came in cooler than expected, giving investors hope that the Fed may throttle back its rate increases sooner than later (more on that below). The Dow surged more than 1,200 points, the S&P jumped 5.5%, and the Nasdaq rose a whopping 7.4%. We're not halfway through November yet, but the averages are on pace for a winning month. Some potentially positive news out of China (more on that below) is giving stocks some juice Friday morning, too. Read live market updates here.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Lost Billions and the Company Filed for Bankruptcy—It Could Signal the ‘Demise' of Crypto, Expert Says

FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms, is in major financial turmoil. At its peak, FTX was valued at $32 billion. The company filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 after competing offshore crypto exchange, Binance, backed out of a deal to acquire it and users withdrew around $6 billion in funds.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Walgreens, Coinbase, Duolingo, Ralph Lauren and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Doximity — The online platform for medical professionals skyrocketed more than 32.7% after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results. Doximity also announced a new share repurchase program. Walgreens — Shares rose 7.2% after an upgrade to buy from hold Deutsche...
Why Investors Have Jumped Off the Carvana Bandwagon

DETROIT – Last year, Carvana CEO and cofounder Ernie Garcia went on a victory lap. He touted the company's "landmark" second-quarter results on Aug. 5, 2021 that included the used car retailer's first-ever quarterly net profit. He then reminisced about the rapid growth of "a bunch of ambitious kids with a shocking amount to learn" into a Fortune 500 company.
Jim Cramer Says to Hold on to These 3 Cloud Stocks and Sell the Rest

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered a list of stock picks for investors who are bullish on cloud computing but cautioned that he believes there's more pain to come. "I recommend using this incredible rebound actually as a rare opportunity to sell the weaker cloud stocks into strength," he said.
Sam Bankman-Fried Steps Down as FTX CEO as His Crypto Exchange Files for Bankruptcy

Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed for bankruptcy. Alameda Research and approximately 130 additional affiliated companies are part of the voluntary proceedings. Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S., according to a company statement posted on Twitter. Bankman-Fried has also stepped...
Scaramucci Talks FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried and ‘the Worst Week in Cryptocurrency History'

Anthony Scaramucci spoke about friend and business partner Sam Bankman-Fried on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday morning. "I don't want to call it fraud," Scaramucci said regarding FTX's mishandling of user assets. Bankman-Fried and FTX are reeling after a potential rescue from Binance fell through Thursday. Anthony Scaramucci, founder of...
Southeast Asia Leaders Kick Off ASEAN Summit in Cambodia

Cambodia, this year's chair for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), is hosting the weekend summit in Phnom Penh — the group's first in-person meeting since the Covid pandemic. "We do not want to choose sides. ASEAN wants to work closely with both the U.S. and China," said...
Starboard Takes a Stake in Splunk. Here's How the Activist Investor May Help Boost Margins

Business: Splunk is a leading provider of application software that collects and analyzes data from digital systems to help organizations identify security threats and monitor IT infrastructure. The company can take significant amounts of unstructured data from various systems and come up with insights that help alert IT teams to potential failures or breaches.

