Live voting result updates for Nov. 8, 2022, general election in Whatcom County, WA
Below are results for the Nov. 8 general election in Whatcom County, including state and U.S. Senate and House of Representative races, Washington secretary of state and more. There is also a prosecuting attorney seat and ballot measures up for vote. For complete coverage of select races, visit our Election section.
Please refresh your browser if you don’t see all the races.
Most current results are from Thursday, Nov. 10.
Comments / 0