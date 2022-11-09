ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Live voting result updates for Nov. 8, 2022, general election in Whatcom County, WA

Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 2 days ago

Below are results for the Nov. 8 general election in Whatcom County, including state and U.S. Senate and House of Representative races, Washington secretary of state and more. There is also a prosecuting attorney seat and ballot measures up for vote. For complete coverage of select races, visit our Election section.

Please refresh your browser if you don’t see all the races.

Most current results are from Thursday, Nov. 10.

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Steve Hobbs Leads in Washington Secretary of State Race

Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs — looking to become the first Democrat elected secretary of state in more than 60 years — led his nonpartisan challenger, Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, 50% to 46.9% on election night. Hobbs was leading in King and Snohomish counties after Tuesday's...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING-5

Snohomish County 2022 election results

EVERETT, Wash. — Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results for Snohomish County. The key races include statewide votes for U.S. senator and secretary of state, Congressional Districts 1, 2 and 8, and a number of local races and propositions, including Snohomish County prosecutor. An initial round of election...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Weak Canadian dollar impacts cross-border traffic volumes into Whatcom County

(The Center Square) — The US dollar is approaching a 5-year high compared to the Canadian dollar, an exchange rate at its strongest point since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the currency exchange site XE.com. This shift is expected to worsen a down year of traffic into Washington state from Canada and hurt retail prospects in border counties.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
4K+
Followers
135
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy