After a traumatic 2021, New Jersey Democrats breathing easier after Tuesday's results
Democrats held onto nine of the 10 U.S. House seats they control.
New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District race remains in the air
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The race to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District, seen as the Garden State’s most hotly contested heading into Election Day, did not disappoint, remaining up in the air as of early Wednesday. Incumbent Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski was looking to hold off Republican challenger Tom Kean Jr., a state lawmaker […]
No Red Wave in New Jersey on Election Night
Despite decades high inflation and a largely unpopular Democratic president there was no red wave that washed over New Jersey. The picture may be a bit different once all the local races are settled. In addition to congress, voters in many towns were choosing mayors, council members and voting for their board of education. These races are important, because they form the building blocks of grass roots political efforts in local communities.
Murphy’s take on election: Democratic message got through in the end
In a one-on-one interview, Gov. Phil Murphy lamented losing fellow Democrat Tom Malinowski as a New Jersey representative in Washington D.C., but he stopped short of agreeing that the congressman was hung out to dry by the Democratic Party. “He’s been a great congressman,” Murphy said of Malinowski. “This is...
New Poll Shows Majority Of New Jersey Residents Do Not Want Governor Murphy To Run For President
With voting now complete in the 2022 midterm elections, positioning for the 2024 presidential election is now underway. Both the current governor of New Jersey, Democrat Phil Murphy, and the most recent former governor, Republican Chris Christie, are expected to try their chances for their party’s nominations, but neither have the support of their home state in such efforts, a new poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University shows.
Judge orders two voting machines in New Jersey county opened to obtain results
A judge ordered two voting machines opened in a New Jersey county so voting results can be retrieved after a poll worker had failed to retrieve them properly.
Six things to watch for in New Jersey's election
Of New Jersey’s 12 House seats, 10 are held by Democrats and 2 by Republicans.
NJ election results: How voters decided most-watched races
New Jersey 101.5 is following live election results for the four most-watched congressional races, which could decide whether Republicans take back control of the House of Representatives. Scroll down to see the hot races in the Garden State. New Jersey voters returned incumbents to Congress in most of the state's...
Key House races remain undecided in New York
ALBANY, NY (AP) — Five U.S. House races in New York remain undecided, but Republicans are threatening to pick off more seats from Democrats and potentially grab their largest share of the state's congressional delegation in two decades. The closely contested battles include a fight in the Hudson Valley...
Ballots go missing in New Jersey county after voting machines failure
Ballots were reported missing in one New Jersey county after they were shuttled between locations problems with several voting machines.
VOTE 2022: 7th Congressional District among most-watched races in New Jersey, nationally
The last election there was decided by a single point, though boundaries have since been redrawn after the 2020 census.
I will sue Murphy to stop looming bear hunt in N.J., former top Democrat says
Former state Sen. Raymond Lesniak said Thursday he will take Gov. Phil Murphy to court over Murphy’s decision to reinstate a bear hunt in New Jersey. Lesniak, a fellow Democrat who served in the state Legislature for nearly four decades, called Murphy’s decision “arbitrary and unnecessary.”
Steady stream of voters in newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District Tuesday
If the first few hours of voting in today's midterm elections are any indicator, it's going to be a busy day at Garden State polling centers.
New Jersey ballot questions and more to know for Election Day
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – New Jersey voters will weigh in on several important races on Election Day, but some residents will also be asked a couple of questions. There is only one local measure on the New Jersey ballot this year, and it’s in Mercer County. In Trenton, residents will decide if the city Board […]
Where each competitive N.J. congressional race stands, by the numbers
There’s a lot of punditry that can go into analyzing elections. Who’s the stronger candidate? Whose message will resonate more with their district? How are voters feeling about their lives and their elected officials?. But with Election Day arriving tomorrow, it’s also worth looking at hard numbers to...
NJ election results: Key congressional races
The outcome in these four NJ districts will help determine the balance of power in the House. Polls closed at 8 p.m., Nov. 8. Here are up-to-the-minute results for the most hotly contested congressional midterm races in New Jersey, provided by The Associated Press. Results for all 12 New Jersey...
N.J. election results: Special elections for state Senate and Assembly seats
Here are the preliminary results of special elections held Tuesday, Nov. 8, for two seats in the New Jersey Legislature — one to replace a longtime state senator who retired and the other to fill a vacancy resulting from the death of a longtime assemblyman. Former state Sen. Ron...
Sherrill Gives Victory Speech
Mikie Sherrill just addressed supporters in Montclair, echoing comments she made at a rally on Sunday. “We’re leading the fight to protect our democratic rights,” she said. “We will always do that in New Jersey.”. Sherrill made no mention of Republican opponent Paul DeGroot, who on Monday filed...
Unofficial Mount Laurel Township 2022 Election Results
The unofficial election results are in. According to the Burlington County Board of Elections, the race for Mayor of Mount Laurel Township shows Kareem Pritchett Sr. in the lead with 29.72 percent of the votes against the opposition Andy Gaus with 20.07 percent of votes. For Mount Laurel Township Council,...
New York State Senate and State Assembly supermajorities on the line in 2022 Election
As the 2022 Election began, the Democratic Party held supermajorities in both the State Senate and State Assembly, hoping to continue that control through the next election. This comes as federally, the Democratic party faced stiff competition from their Republican counterparts in the House of Representatives and the Senate. All...
