Michigan State

Robb Report

An Ultra-Rare 1913 Liberty Head Nickel Just Sold for $4.2 Million

Nickels are usually worth five cents, but this one is valued at nearly $5 million. GreatCollections announced this week that it had acquired an exceedingly rare 1913 Liberty Head nickel from a Florida family for $4.2 million. The coin, which is also known as the Walton nickel, is believed to be one of only five examples in existence. Two copies are currently on display in museums—one is in the Smithsonian National Numismatic Collection; the other at the ANA Money Museum in Colorado–while a third was snapped up by the California-based auction house in 2021 as part of a $13.4 million three-coin transaction.
The Game 730 AM WVFN

It is Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in These Midwest States

The laws for Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio are very different. Here's a list of where you legally can't sleep in your car in the Midwest. Someone recently asked the question on Reddit, "Where can I legally sleep in my car in Michigan?" That got me wondering about laws against sleeping in your car. What if I'm traveling from Michigan to Nebraska but am too cheap to get a hotel? Worse yet, what if I've fallen on hard times and have to live in my car? I did a deep dive to answer questions like that. I souced SleepInsider to find the Midwest states where you can and can't legally sleep in your car.
CNBC

This 31-year-old spent $2,300 on an acre of Arizona land—less than a decade later, it's worth $15,000

When Louis Herron spent $2,333 on an acre of land in 2013, he knew was getting a good deal. But he never predicted the property in Flagstaff, Arizona, a 30-minute drive from the Grand Canyon, would become over six times more valuable in less than a decade. Now the acre, which currently hosts two tiny homes, is worth up to $15,000, according to an appraiser estimate reviewed by CNBC Make It.
95.3 The Bear

Breaking: Dime in Circulation In Alabama Worth $450,000

Have you put away your coin jars yet? I hope you haven’t. The plus side is, we are not looking for pennies this time. Yes, there is another coin that can line your pockets with anywhere from $5.00 up to $450,000.00. That’s a lot of zeros in that number!!...
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can

It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
Outsider.com

Lake Mead’s Dire Situation May Be Getting Much Worse: Here’s Why

As operations halted at one of Spain’s largest hydropower plants due to drought-stricken conditions, it highlights an ongoing problem at Nevada’s Lake Mead. According to Bloomberg, the Spanish electric utility company Endesa SA has shut down its facility after its water levels receded below 23 percent. This is below the minimum to produce electricity. The plant first opened in 1966 and, up until now, has never stopped operations.
Newsweek

'I Built a Home in a Cave, Now I Rent It Out For Thousands'

When I was 17, I was kicked out of high school and moved to Moab, a mining town in Utah. At the time, the town had 5,000 people living in it. It was then that I began to mine. I worked my way through college working at seven different mines. In 1980, a few years after graduating college, I bought 40 acres of land near Boulder, Utah. It was always my dream to mine a cave in the wilderness, away from the city. I bought it for $25,000, and a lot of my friends thought that it was a foolish decision because the land had nothing on it.
Daily Nebraskan

Curious Cornhuskers: What happened to the statues on East Campus?

As part of our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “What’s the deal with the statues that got torn down around East Campus’ Legacy Plaza?”. The statues of four former U.S. agriculture secretaries from Nebraska are currently in storage while the Legacy Project...
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Look Inside This Abandoned Elementary School In Detroit

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Is it just me, or is Detroit the mecha for abandoned Michigan locations? From funeral homes to schools to even homes, Detroit seems to have a variety of abandoned locations. Not entirely forgotten by man, but not visited as often.
L. Cane

Wall Street's "Dr. Doom" Predicts Parts of Florida Will be Flooded in 20 Years, With Migration to Other States Possible

World Economic Forumderivative work Connormah CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Economist Nouriel Roubini, otherwise known as "Dr. Doom," is best known for his pessimistic financial predictions. And he sees a pessimistic future for some residents of states like Texas and Florida. He's predicted that severe climate change may force some Floridians and Texans to flee to the midwest and Canada.
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan.

