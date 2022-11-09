Hoosier party? No one spent even a minute thinking about Indiana's Senate race

Too many counties in Indiana have less than a minimal presence in local politics. Many don't have a permanent Dem office....too many election s have Republicans running unopposed. As ALL politics is local, it is very difficult to arouse the public to the issues, when only one side is ever present. Some local/state/Congressional GOP candidates can't raise funding for their own campaigns, locally, and rely upon RNC funds. This alone should provide an opening for a good Dem candidate, but the DNC seems content with ceding these races without a fight.
Don't remember Birch Bayh? Or the reason Evan Bayh backed out of going to Washington to further serve his country? Already he knew "that town" was already too ugly and corrupted by the Democrats. And you sir are too young to make such sweeping broad generalizations about things you obviously know nothing about!
