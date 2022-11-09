ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning, November 10th, 2022

Hurricane Nicole made landfall as a category 1 early this morning along Florida's east coast.
FLORIDA STATE
Iowa Dept. of Agriculture cancels live bird exhibitions in state

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced it is ordering the cancellation of all live bird exhibitions at fairs and the gathering of birds due to the continued threat of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The Department’s order begins immediately and...
IOWA STATE
Iowa election results

Jury selection underway in trial for man charged in deadly Cedar Rapids shooting. Jury selection is expected to finish up for one of the men on trial for a deadly mass shooting in Cedar Rapids. Iowa house and senate election results.
IOWA STATE
Hy-Vee dietitian on starting your day with nutrient-dense meal solutions

Cornell College Professor breaks down Iowa GOP decision to exclude media outlets. The Iowa Republicans are banning KCRG from attending tonight's victory party in Des Moines. Outcome of the midterm elections could change the balance of power at state and federal level.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa democrats optimistic after tough election night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Republicans were victorious Tuesday night winning nearly every seat at the state level and gaining seats in the legislature. We spoke with a couple of democrats Wednesday who came out on top in their races, and they remain hopeful they’ll be able to make an impact while in the minority.
IOWA STATE
Sami Scheetz elected to Iowa legislature

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa will welcome its first Arab American to the state legislature this January. Voters in House District 78, which covers part of Cedar Rapids, elected Sami Scheetz. He won with 67 percent of the vote over his Republican challenger, Anne Fairchild, who had 32 percent.
IOWA STATE
Election races on the ballot in Iowa

Outcome of the midterm elections could change the balance of power at state and federal level. With millions of Americans headed to the polls, the outcome could change the balance of power in both state and federal level.
IOWA STATE
County Auditors match election results

Iowa scores a school record 115 points in win over Evansville. Xavier takes down North Scott 38-10, will face Lewis Central in championship rematch. The 2020 derecho damaged Marion's old library and destroyed 20 percent of its collection.
MARION, IA
Counties audit two races following Election Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the first time, all 99 counties in Iowa will now audit the results of two races of one of its ballot boxes. County auditors meet with the secretary of state’s office each year following Election Day where they are randomly given a precinct to audit. In years past, they would count to make sure the number of ballots adds up and check the results of one race.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
Iowa GOP blacklists KCRG from election night coverage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Republican Party has blocked access for KCRG-TV9 to cover its political rally on election night in an apparent effort to blacklist a media outlet due to coverage. The Republican Party of Iowa is hosting a GOP Victory Party at the Hilton in Downtown...
IOWA STATE
Hinson takes Iowa’s Second District, defeats Mathis

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Rep. Ashely Hinson will serve another term in Washington, D.C., after defeating her Democratic challenger. Democratic challenger Liz Mathis spoke to supporters on Tuesday night, conceding the race to Hinson. While the race was seen as generally favoring Hinson going into Election Day, some...
IOWA STATE
First Alert Forecast

In Iowa's second congressional district, Republican Representative Ashley Hinson will serve a second term in Washington, D.C. Miller-Meeks returning to Congress after First District win.
IOWA STATE
Republicans dominate Iowa races

In Iowa's second congressional district, Republican Representative Ashley Hinson will serve a second term in Washington, D.C.
IOWA STATE
Reynolds wins another term, beating challenger DeJear

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will spend another four years in office after voters overwhelmingly supported her in Tuesday’s election. Reynolds will be back in office for a second full term with Adam Gregg serving as lieutenant governor. Both took office in May 2017 after former Gov. Terry Branstad resigned to become the U.S. Ambassador to China.
IOWA STATE
Constitutional gun amendment passes

Iowa's most reliably Republican U.S. House district will stay that way, based on Tuesday night's election results. Republicans were hopeful a "Red Wave" would help win the party elections across the state. Hinson wins U.S. House 2nd District.
IOWA STATE

