Mid-Michiganders react to Proposal 3 passing
Proposal 3 passed by a comfortable margin, and while pro-choice advocates are celebrating that vote, there are many people not happy that this proposal has passed.
Tudor Dixon concedes gubernatorial race
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tudor Dixon has conceded to Democratic opponent Gretchen Whitmer, who is set to start her second term as Michigan's governor. Dixon released the following statement Wednesday morning:. "I called Governor Whitmer this morning to concede and wish her well. "Michigan’s future success rests not in...
When do the polls close in Michigan?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s Election Day in Michigan!. Michiganders will vote in the midterm election, deciding the next governor, representatives, and important municipal positions. One of the key races this midterm election is the race for Michigan governor. Incumbent Democrat Gretchen Whitmer faces newcomer Republican Tudor Dixon,...
What does a Democratic trifecta mean for Michigan schools?
In the days after Democrats swept the Michigan governor’s office and the state Legislature, a reality began to set in for public school advocates: Newfound power means they’ll be able to accomplish key initiatives that have stalled during decades of Republican control.Democrats now have a chance to follow through on their promises to overhaul school funding, repeal a law requiring struggling readers to be held back in third grade, require charter...
Winnie Brinks makes history as Michigan's first female Senate Majority Leader
LANSING, Mich. — Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) made Michigan history after being selected to be the first female Senate Majority Leader for the 102nd Legislature. She was selected by the Senate Democratic Caucus following Tuesday's midterm election. In a statement from Brinks, she emphasized her excitement to work along...
Michigan's Proposal 3 passes in midterm election
MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan's Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative ballot proposal has been projected to pass by ABC News. The highly contentious Proposal 3 will provide a state constitutional right to reproductive freedom. The proposal to amend the constitution will:. Establish a new individual right to reproductive freedom, including...
Michigan legislature poised to be fully controlled by Democrats for first time in 40 years
LANSING, Mich. — While the rest of the nation saw moderate gains for Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections, Michigan experienced a blue wave over all the branches of government. When the polls closed at 8 p.m. on Election Night and results began to come in, it wasn't long...
Live map of Michigan Governor 2022 election results tracker
MICHIGAN, USA — We're tracking the results after a vigorous race between incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. You can check out a breakdown of Michigan's votes in this interactive map below:. For more election results, click here. Due to expanded absentee voting, election officials say...
Michigan Attorney General election results
DETROIT — It's Election Day!. Democratic incumbent Dana Nessel and Republican challenger Matthew DePerno are both vying for the position. Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8 p.m. Due to expanded absentee voting, election officials say you shouldn't expect all results to be available on...
Democrats smashed the ‘red wave’ in Michigan, winning all statewide offices and the state Legislature
For the first time in nearly 40 years, Democrats will control both the state Legislature and governor’s office
Detroit News
Democrats elect Michigan Legislature's first Black, female leaders
Lansing — Fresh off their historic takeover of Michigan's legislative branch, newly empowered Democrats on Thursday elected the Legislature's first Black and female leaders to guide lawmaking for at least the next two years. House Democrats elected state Rep. Joe Tate of Detroit as their new leader, making the...
Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District | John Moolenaar vs. Jerry Hilliard results
MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan's 2nd Congressional District is up for grabs in Tuesday's Midterm Election. Incumbent Republican John Moolenaar is facing off against Democrat Jerry Hilliard. Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8 p.m. Due to expanded absentee voting, election officials say you shouldn't expect...
Clerks: Record number of voters in Kent and Ottawa counties
A record number of voters cast ballots in this week's election in Kent and Ottawa counties, a turnout driven in part by a hotly contested governor's race and three statewide proposals, clerks said.
Democrat Gretchen Whitmer wins reelection for governor in Michigan
MICHIGAN, USA — Incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has won reelection, the Associated Press projects. She faced Republican challenger Tudor Dixon in Tuesday's Midterm Election. Leading up to election day, incumbent democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a tight lead over republican hopeful Tudor Dixon. When polls opened Tuesday, Whitmer...
wbrn.com
Local Election Results
As votes are still being counted in the bigger statewide races in Michigan, official results are in for a couple of local proposals. Residents in Big Rapids Township said YES to the Big Rapids Township Library proposal which would levy 0.2 mill for six years to help fund library services for the township.
fox2detroit.com
Live Election Results: Proposal 3 approved, legalizing abortion in Michigan
DETROIT (FOX 2) - There will once again be another change to the Michigan constitution as voters have approved a proposal that protects the right to have an abortion in the state. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday,...
Will your vote count if you use Sharpie on your ballot?
MICHIGAN, USA — Election Day is finally here, and many are wondering if their ballots will be counted depending on what writing utensils they use to fill it out. Some polling places in West Michigan are providing Sharpies for voters to mark their ballots, leading to some concerns if their ballot will be tossed if the pen bleeds through.
LIVE ELECTION UPDATES: Polls in Michigan have closed and results are coming in
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's Election Day in Michigan!. Crucial races in the midterm election include the race for governor, which remains tight between Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and Republican candidate Tudor Dixon. Voters will also decide on representatives at the state and Congressional level, as well as proposals...
Some Michigan counties see dramatic political shift after voting red for decades
As results have come in, some traditionally Republican counties that were key to a Tudor Dixon victory, like Oakland and Kent, remained blue.
Tudor Dixon says she called Whitmer to concede in Michigan governor's race
Tudor Dixon says she has called Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to concede in the state's gubernatorial race.
