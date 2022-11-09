ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Tudor Dixon concedes gubernatorial race

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tudor Dixon has conceded to Democratic opponent Gretchen Whitmer, who is set to start her second term as Michigan's governor. Dixon released the following statement Wednesday morning:. "I called Governor Whitmer this morning to concede and wish her well. "Michigan’s future success rests not in...
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

When do the polls close in Michigan?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s Election Day in Michigan!. Michiganders will vote in the midterm election, deciding the next governor, representatives, and important municipal positions. One of the key races this midterm election is the race for Michigan governor. Incumbent Democrat Gretchen Whitmer faces newcomer Republican Tudor Dixon,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

What does a Democratic trifecta mean for Michigan schools?

In the days after Democrats swept the Michigan governor’s office and the state Legislature, a reality began to set in for public school advocates: Newfound power means they’ll be able to accomplish key initiatives that have stalled during decades of Republican control.Democrats now have a chance to follow through on their promises to overhaul school funding, repeal a law requiring struggling readers to be held back in third grade, require charter...
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Michigan's Proposal 3 passes in midterm election

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan's Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative ballot proposal has been projected to pass by ABC News. The highly contentious Proposal 3 will provide a state constitutional right to reproductive freedom. The proposal to amend the constitution will:. Establish a new individual right to reproductive freedom, including...
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Michigan Attorney General election results

DETROIT — It's Election Day!. Democratic incumbent Dana Nessel and Republican challenger Matthew DePerno are both vying for the position. Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8 p.m. Due to expanded absentee voting, election officials say you shouldn't expect all results to be available on...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Democrats elect Michigan Legislature's first Black, female leaders

Lansing — Fresh off their historic takeover of Michigan's legislative branch, newly empowered Democrats on Thursday elected the Legislature's first Black and female leaders to guide lawmaking for at least the next two years. House Democrats elected state Rep. Joe Tate of Detroit as their new leader, making the...
MICHIGAN STATE
wbrn.com

Local Election Results

As votes are still being counted in the bigger statewide races in Michigan, official results are in for a couple of local proposals. Residents in Big Rapids Township said YES to the Big Rapids Township Library proposal which would levy 0.2 mill for six years to help fund library services for the township.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Will your vote count if you use Sharpie on your ballot?

MICHIGAN, USA — Election Day is finally here, and many are wondering if their ballots will be counted depending on what writing utensils they use to fill it out. Some polling places in West Michigan are providing Sharpies for voters to mark their ballots, leading to some concerns if their ballot will be tossed if the pen bleeds through.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

