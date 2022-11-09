ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Dead inside Dallas County Medical Examiner's Building

Two are left dead from a murder-suicide inside the Dallas Medical Examiner's building.RK/Unsplash. Two people were left dead in a murder-suicide inside the building that is home to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office. NBC 5 reports that local police, sheriff's deputies, and county marshals responded at 4:45 p.m. to shots fired inside the building. One man and a woman were found dead inside the building. Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown told NBC 5 and other reporters:
1 In Custody Following Two-County Interstate 30 Vehicle Pursuit

One person was arrested following a two-county Intestate 30 chase Thursday morning, according to sheriff’s reports. The incident began when officers attempted to make contact with the occupant of the vehicle to see if the motorist needed assistance. The driver of the vehicle in question, reported to be a female, however, took off on I-30 west. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Cumby Police Department officers pursued the vehicle.
Dozens Cars Vandalized, Tires Slashed in Fort Worth Neighborhood: Police

Police are investigating vandalism in a Fort Worth neighborhood after tires from more than two dozen cars were found slashed early Thursday morning. Details on the investigation remain limited, but Fort Worth Police Officer Buddy Calzada confirmed about 30 cars were affected in the Sunset Heights neighborhood near Sanguinet Avenue.
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-20 near Canton

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian died after being struck by at least one vehicle on I-20 near Canton Thursday. According to DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday and involved two truck tractors. Albritton said it happened near the 518 mile marker in the westbound lanes of I-20.
