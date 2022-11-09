Read full article on original website
Two Dead inside Dallas County Medical Examiner's Building
Two are left dead from a murder-suicide inside the Dallas Medical Examiner's building.RK/Unsplash. Two people were left dead in a murder-suicide inside the building that is home to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office. NBC 5 reports that local police, sheriff's deputies, and county marshals responded at 4:45 p.m. to shots fired inside the building. One man and a woman were found dead inside the building. Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown told NBC 5 and other reporters:
Murder-Suicide Victims Inside Dallas County Medical Examiner's Building Identified
The Dallas County Sheriff's Department has identified the two murder-suicide victims from a Tuesday shooting at Dallas County Medical Examiner's Building as 46-year-old Beth Frost and 51-year-old James Frost, authorities say. Dallas police, sheriff's deputies and county marshals were called at 4:45 p.m. to reports of shots fired inside the...
Two dead in murder-suicide at Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office, officials say
DALLAS — Two people are dead in a murder-suicide at the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday, officials said. The shooting took place at the facility at 2355 N. Stemmons Freeway, northwest of Downtown Dallas. A heavy law enforcement presence was on the scene following reports of an active shooter.
Tarrant County inmate dies in hospital ICU, marking 10th death in 2022
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — A 56-year-old inmate died at John Peter Smith Hospital’s ICU on Tuesday, according to medical examiner records. The inmate, identified as Kelvin Lavon Brown, is the tenth person to die in the custody of Tarrant County Sheriff's Office this year, according to WFAA's partners at Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Man sentenced in Arlington rape, first case prosecuted under Texas 'Molly Jane's Law'
A man has been sentenced to 25 years for an Arlington sexual assault the first prosecution under the Texas “Molly Jane’s Law” enacted after the 2017 rape and murder of a Fort Worth woman named Molly Jane Matheson.
13 years after fleeing the state, Collin County woman captured and returned
A woman once considered one of the “Top 10 Most Wanted in Collin County” has now been booked into the county jail in McKinney. Susan O’Connor was arrested in Missouri on a charge of interfering with child custody.
Wood County Pct 2 constable accused of directing K9 to bite ‘non-threatening suspect’
(PRESS RELEASE) From the U.S. Department of Justice:. A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging an East Texas law enforcement official with federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas. Kelly Jason Smith, 46, was named in the indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Nov. 10,...
'I will pray for you': Family member who lost relatives in crash faces suspect in court
FORT WORTH, Texas — A man charged in a deadly drunk driving crash that killed three people has been sentenced to 18 years in prison as part of a plea agreement. On Monday, Adan Hermosillo Garcia, 31, who agreed to a plea deal in August, faced his victims' family members as they delivered impact statements in the case.
New law inspired by Tarrant County case helps lead to rapist's capture
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Tarrant County judge sentenced a man to 25 years in prison for a 2019 sexual assault. Prosecutors say it was a new law that helped lead to the arrest. Molly Jane’s Law was passed after the murder of a Fort Worth woman in 2017.
‘Elderly' Man Pushed Into Passing DART Bus During Fight With Four Juveniles: Police
An older man got pushed into a DART bus Thursday during a fight with four juveniles, Dallas Police say. According to police, officers were called to Forest Lane and Meadowknoll Drive at about 1:50 p.m. for a disturbance. Once there, officers learned four juvenile boys had been fighting an older man described as elderly.
Bail set at $500K for driver accused in wrong-way crash that killed a Dallas police officer
Bail has now been set for Mayra Rebollar, the woman accused of causing the wrong-way crash that killed Dallas police officer Jacob Arrellano on October 11th.
Two arrested, one wanted after pursuit involving suspected stolen vehicle in Dallas County, officials say
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects are in custody and a third is wanted after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle led to a foot chase in Dallas County Wednesday afternoon, officials say. The Dallas Police Department told WFAA that its helicopter, Air 1, responded to a report of...
1 In Custody Following Two-County Interstate 30 Vehicle Pursuit
One person was arrested following a two-county Intestate 30 chase Thursday morning, according to sheriff’s reports. The incident began when officers attempted to make contact with the occupant of the vehicle to see if the motorist needed assistance. The driver of the vehicle in question, reported to be a female, however, took off on I-30 west. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Cumby Police Department officers pursued the vehicle.
Lake Worth police dog finds wanted man hiding in a closet
A man accused of reckless driving is now locked up after avoiding police in at least two Tarrant County cities for weeks. Police say Hunter Hardin, has been terrorizing Lake Worth
Fort Worth police officer fired after being arrested on aggravated assault charges
A Fort Worth police officer was fired Thursday after being arrested in Benbrook on aggravated assault charges in May, Fort Worth police announced. Police said Friday that Benjamin Johnson was fired after an “administrative investigation” into the incident in Benbrook, a town in southwest Tarrant County. Johnson was...
Top 10 most wanted woman in Collin County arrested, officials say
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A Texas woman who was on the Collin County Sheriff's Office "Top 10 Most Wanted" list has been arrested, officials said Tuesday. The Collin County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said Susan O'Connor was pulled over by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for speeding on Oct. 28.
Dozens Cars Vandalized, Tires Slashed in Fort Worth Neighborhood: Police
Police are investigating vandalism in a Fort Worth neighborhood after tires from more than two dozen cars were found slashed early Thursday morning. Details on the investigation remain limited, but Fort Worth Police Officer Buddy Calzada confirmed about 30 cars were affected in the Sunset Heights neighborhood near Sanguinet Avenue.
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-20 near Canton
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian died after being struck by at least one vehicle on I-20 near Canton Thursday. According to DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday and involved two truck tractors. Albritton said it happened near the 518 mile marker in the westbound lanes of I-20.
Methodist Hospital shooter walked into young mother’s room before deadly rampage
DALLAS - A young mother says the man charged with killing two hospital workers last month accidentally came into her hospital room right before the shooting. She says she and the father of her child hid in a bathroom after hearing shots. A Methodist police officer shot Nestor Hernandez in...
North Texas officer who was shot in the face during a training exercise is identified, still in ICU
SANSOM PARK, Texas — On Saturday afternoon, an officer with the Tarrant County city of Sansom Park was shot during a police training exercise near a Fort Worth elementary school. She is currently stable in an ICU, according to police. Friends of the Sansom Park officer identified her as...
