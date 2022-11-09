Read full article on original website
The Conners Sounds Like It Might Be Following The Goldbergs By Killing A Character Off
The Conners could be the second Wednesday night ABC comedy to kill off a character in this Fall TV season.
‘Abbott Elementary’ Scores Record Ratings For An ABC Comedy
Abbott Elementary proves to remain a fan-favorite comedy as the second season continues. According to Deadline, the Quinta Brunson-created series ushered in record ratings for ABC. The outlet reported the season two premiere is “now ABC’s highest-rated comedy telecast in three years,” since the Modern Family series finale. According to the data, after 35 days of multi-platform viewing, the episode counted an additional audience of 7.5 million, which is more than double its 2.9 million live+same day viewers. Abbott Elementary‘s second season opener also debuted higher than the series’ initial premiere, garnering 44% more total viewers.More from VIBE.comSheryl Lee Ralph Wins First-Ever Emmy...
CBS News Anchor John Dickerson Frequently Gushes Over His Wife on Instagram — Who Is She?
American journalist and news anchor John Dickerson — the son of journalist and film producer Nancy Dickerson — has called CBS his home since 2009. Originally an analyst and contributor, John was named the network's senior political analyst in 2019, later becoming the CBS News chief political analyst in May 2021. You've likely seen him cover politics on CBS News Prime Time with John Dickerson, recently pertaining to the 2022 midterm elections.
‘Manifest’ Resurrected, ‘Lopez’ and ‘Young Rock’ on NBC, Geffen Hall Reopening, Star Power in Streaming Films
Rescued from cancellation, Manifest resurfaces on Netflix for a final season split in two parts. NBC hopes for some “TGIF” vibes with an hour sitcom block including the new Lopez vs. Lopez and a third season of Young Rock. PBS’ Great Performances invites spectators into Lincoln Center’s renovated David Geffen Hall for a gala New York Philharmonic concert special. Jennifer Lawrence, Harry Styles and Daniel Radcliffe (as Weird Al Yankovic) are among the A-list headliners in a wave of movies premiering on streaming.
Alyssa Milano reunites with Tony Danza and Who's the Boss? costars ahead of revival series
It seems like that Who's the Boss? revival series really might be just around the bend. On Friday, Alyssa Milano shared a few photos from her night out at Tony Danza's cabaret show in Los Angeles, which she attended with former Who's the Boss? costars Danny Pintauro and Rhoda Gemignani. (Gemignani played Danza's mom on the sitcom.)
Megyn Kelly Laughs At MSNBC Host Tiffany Cross Being Fired, Calls Her 'Most Racist' News Anchor
Conservative news host Megyn Kelly had a field day when she announced that MSNBC host Tiffany Cross was fired from the network and called her the "most racist person in all of television," RadarOnline.com has learned. Kelly began the segment of her Sirius XM radio show by telling her guest, Dana Loesch, she had "good news" before announcing Cross was without a job. Cross' two-year contract was due for renewal but MSNBC decided to terminate the host early. "I have some good news, some good news," Kelly told Loesch during The Megyn Kelly Show, "One of them just got fired....
Jimmy Kimmel Says Trump Jokes Cost Him Fans, Was Prepared To Quit If ABC Demanded A Cease-Fire
Jimmy Kimmel says he lost half his fanbase when he began making pointedly critical jokes about Donald Trump, and that he was prepared to quit Jimmy Kimmel Live! if ABC execs demanded he go easy on the then-president. “Ten years ago, among Republicans, I was the most popular talk show...
'Dancing With the Stars' Makes Obvious Blunder During '90s Night
Dancing With the Stars had not one, but two significant blunders during the course of its '90s-themed episode. Fans took note of the fact that co-host Tyra Banks had an awkward moment when she walked in front of the judges' panel while they were handing out scores. Aside from that moment, the broadcast itself had a bit of a blunder when it randomly switched to a shot of a camera rig the middle of Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy's routine.
Cheetah Girls star Adrienne Bailon and TV personality Justin Sylvester set to co-host 'reimagined' E! News as nightly broadcast returns to network two years after cancelation
E! News is making a big return after more than two years off air. The 'reimagined' gossip show will be co-hosted by Cheetah girls star Adrienne Bailon and TV personality Justin Sylvester with a focus on 'celebrity-friendly, fact-based reporting.'. It will air nightly from Monday through Thursday at 11:30 PM....
Why The Conners Fight Scenes Come Naturally To Sara Gilbert
A spin-off of "Roseanne," ABC's "The Conners" begins in the weeks after the title character's (Roseanne Barr) unexpected death. Tensions are often high in the Conner household, but the loss of Roseanne brings a ton of family conflict out in the open. This includes Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Becky's (Lecy Goranson) long-standing conflict, and a Thanksgiving dinner that explodes when Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) slaps Darlene.
Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances
The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
Tony Danza Reunites With ‘Who’s The Boss’ Kids Alyssa Milano & Danny Pintauro At His New Show
A Who’s The Boss? reunion took place during one of Tony Danza‘s shows at the Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood, California. “Getting closer. If you know what I mean,” wrote Alyssa Milano, who portrayed Samantha on the beloved ’80s sitcom. Alyssa, 49, posed alongside Tony, 71, and their Who’s The Boss? costar, Danny Pintauro. The former costars and current friends were all smiles in the pictures, including one of Danny, 46, and Alyssa side-by-side.
Snubbed: 10 Classic TV Shows That Never Won an Emmy
One of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows of recent memory, HBO’s Game of Thrones, took home an astounding 59 Emmy trophies during its eight-season run, a number exceeded only by the 82 wins of Saturday Night Live over its nearly 50 seasons. But beloved and respected shows...
Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Trump Ultimatum To ABC: ‘I Just Couldn’t Live With Myself'
Jimmy Kimmel says he almost quit his show when ABC execs asked him to dial back his jokes about Donald Trump. “Ten years ago, among Republicans, I was the most popular talk-show host,” Kimmel told the “Naked Lunch” podcast. “At least according to the research that they did.”
‘Pawn Stars Do America’ Star Teases Spinoff’s Shockingly Cool Cross-Country Finds
“Let’s go have a ball all over the country!” was self-described “super nerd” Rick Harrison’s reaction when History proposed a road trip spinoff of Pawn Stars, the hit about his family-owned Las Vegas business. Along for the ride in Pawn Stars Do America, premiering tonight,...
Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (November 7)
November may have already brought new additions like Moneyball, Enola Holmes 2, and Manifest: Season 4 Part 1 to the Netflix streaming library, but even more exciting additions are about to roll out. This week, Netflix is dipping into its November 2022 content list to bring subscribers 16 new titles, including 12 Netflix original series and films that are sure to have viewers glued to their screens.
3 Popular Discovery+ Shows Heading to HBO Max Ahead of Merger
Three of discovery+'s most popular titles are making the move to HBO Max in the next week. Property Brothers: Forever Home, Chopped and Holiday Baking Championship will be among the first titles to be available on the streaming service ahead of the planned merger of the two platforms next year.
Netflix Shows Interest in Streaming Live Sports, Quietly Bids on Multiple Leagues
It looks like Netflix will be getting into the live sports world soon. According to Deadline, the streamer has been looking into acquiring the rights to various sports leagues and events. Netflix has looked into streaming several tennis tours and the World Surf League. Deadline says those deals have not come to fruition as of now.
A Peek into the Homes of Your Favorite Daytime TV Hosts: Tour Dylan Dreyer’s House and More
Switching on a talk show in the morning has become a huge part of millions of people’s daily routines. Dylan Dreyer, Lara Spencer and more daytime TV hosts have stolen the hearts of viewers with their dynamite personalities. After tackling hot topics on TV for the first few hours of the day, many anchors enjoy spending time in their stunning homes.
Whose Line to End After 12th Season on The CW, Says Colin Mochrie
Season 12 of the improv comedy series Whose Line Is It Anyway? will be its last, according to a tweet from Colin Mochrie, one of its lead performers. “Hey everyone. Hope you are enjoying the current season of Whose Line,” he wrote. “In January, we shoot our final season. Thank you all for the support over the years.” Season 11 of the revival is currently airing on The CW Friday nights at 9/8c. Its final run will mark its 12th season on The CW, but 20th overall, including six seasons on ABC and two on ABC Family. TVLine has reached out to The CW...
