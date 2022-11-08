ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
wfla.com

Flood warning issued for Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for Hillsborough County through 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. A flood warning means a hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening and flooding is imminent occurring. Hillsborough County is under a state of emergency due to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County dodges Nicole's fury

Tropical Storm Nicole has come and gone leaving Citrus County pretty much unscathed. Except for scattered downed trees on roads and debris littering some roads and yards, the storm was a non-event.
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County opens shelter in advance of tropical storm

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has opened a safe haven shelter in advance of Tropical Storm Nicole at Freedom Elementary School, at 9515 State Road 64, Bradenton. The pet-friendly shelter is opening specifically for residents who feel their homes could be compromised due to damage from Hurricane Ian and for residents of mobile or manufactured homes.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

Lakeland ‘Fared Well’ as Nicole’s Center Rolled Through

Even though the center of Tropical Storm Nicole moved over the Lakeland area around 8 a.m. today, the impacts of the storm appeared minimal, with far heavier rain to the west, particularly along the Gulf coast. “In general, we fared very well,” said Lakeland Electric spokeswoman Cathryn Lacy. “We have...
LAKELAND, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Thousands without power in Pinellas

November 10, 2022 - According to a 6:30 a.m. update from Duke Energy, at least 5,000 Pinellas County customers are without power due to the effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. That number is likely to increase, as meteorologist Denis Phillips reported wind gusts of 62 mph at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Phillips said the worst of the storm is moving through the area in an 8:00 a.m. social media post.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Cameron Herrin's bid to reduce 24-year sentence in Bayshore crash case denied by Hillsborough judge

TAMPA, Fla. - In what was described as the "final opportunity" to reduce Cameron Herrin's sentence, a Hillsborough County judge declined to approve the motion. This week, Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Nash formally rejected the request, according to court records. The motion was filed August, in which Herrin's attorney, John Fitzgibbons, used suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren's voicemail as an argument to reduce the sentence.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy