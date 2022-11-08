Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Nicole batters Pasco County harder than Hurricane Ian, residents say
Residents in Pasco County said Tropical Storm Nicole hit their area much worse than Hurricane Ian.
Flood warning issued for Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for Hillsborough County through 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. A flood warning means a hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening and flooding is imminent occurring. Hillsborough County is under a state of emergency due to...
Hillsborough County Opens Shelter Ahead Of Tropical Storm Nicole; Residents Urged To Prepare For High Winds
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County has opened an emergency storm shelter for residents who are concerned for their safety as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Hillsborough County. The shelter is located at Erwin Technical College, 2010 E. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa, FL 33610. The shelter
Pasco County Issues Local State Of Emergency, Opens Shelter
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – The Pasco Board of County Commissioners has issued a Local State of Emergency for Pasco County ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. “This allows the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to take necessary action to ensure the health, safety, and
Hillsborough County declares local state of emergency for Tropical Storm Nicole
Hillsborough County declared a local state of emergency on Wednesday ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole.
Citrus County dodges Nicole's fury
Tropical Storm Nicole has come and gone leaving Citrus County pretty much unscathed. Except for scattered downed trees on roads and debris littering some roads and yards, the storm was a non-event.
Snow in Florida? Almanac predicts record-breaking cold
With the holiday season debatably in full swing, and the official start of winter quickly approaching, you may want to add a pair of extra thick socks to your holiday shopping list, according to an extended winter weather forecast from the Farmer's Almanac.
Pinellas County Schools to close ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
As school districts across the Tampa Bay area plan to shut their doors Thursday in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole, parents in Pinellas County are left wondering if their local schools will follow suit.
Hillsborough County residents prepare ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Hillsborough County residents are preparing ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole as county leaders have declared a local state of emergency.
Manatee County opens shelter in advance of tropical storm
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has opened a safe haven shelter in advance of Tropical Storm Nicole at Freedom Elementary School, at 9515 State Road 64, Bradenton. The pet-friendly shelter is opening specifically for residents who feel their homes could be compromised due to damage from Hurricane Ian and for residents of mobile or manufactured homes.
Nicole damages home in Hudson as storm passes through Tampa Bay area
For Chris Ortiz, Nicole caused a tree to fall in his back yard and through his roof at his home in Hudson.
Pasco County To Issue State Of Emergency, Sand Bag Sites Open Ahead Of Tropical Storm Nicole
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – The Pasco Board of County Commissioners is expected to issue a Local State of Emergency on November 9, 2022, for Pasco County ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. This allows the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to waive everyday procedures
Hernando County Government Offices To Close For Tropical Storm Nicole
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – In preparation for impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, Hernando County Government offices will be closed Thursday, November 10th, and will remain closed Friday, November 11th for Veterans Day. There will be no trash pick-up on Thursday and the Landfill and Convenience
VIDEO: Cow runs loose on Hillsborough County road
A cow was spotted running loose in the area of Adamo Drive and Selmon Expressway.
Lakeland ‘Fared Well’ as Nicole’s Center Rolled Through
Even though the center of Tropical Storm Nicole moved over the Lakeland area around 8 a.m. today, the impacts of the storm appeared minimal, with far heavier rain to the west, particularly along the Gulf coast. “In general, we fared very well,” said Lakeland Electric spokeswoman Cathryn Lacy. “We have...
Thousands without power in Pinellas
November 10, 2022 - According to a 6:30 a.m. update from Duke Energy, at least 5,000 Pinellas County customers are without power due to the effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. That number is likely to increase, as meteorologist Denis Phillips reported wind gusts of 62 mph at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Phillips said the worst of the storm is moving through the area in an 8:00 a.m. social media post.
Potential for storm surge during high tide, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office says
As Tropical Storm Nicole quickly blows over the state, it's bringing lots of rain and gusty winds to the nature coast.
Sandbag sites open in Pasco, Polk, Citrus and Hernando counties ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
In preparation for potential heavy rain from Tropical Storm Nicole, sandbag sites are opening up in Pasco, Polk, Citrus and Hernando counties. Pasco County officials said they opened the following two sandbag stations, which are self-serve and open 24/7 to Pasco County residents:. Magnolia Valley Golf Course: 7223 Massachusetts Ave.,...
Pinellas County businesses preparing for Nicole
As Hurricane Nicole approaches, storm surge is a huge concern in parts of Pinellas County. In Tarpon Springs, business owners along the Anclote River are taking precautions to protect their storefronts.
