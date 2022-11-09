ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunn Loring, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alabama Now

Alabama man gets 7 years in prison for defrauding COVID relief funds

A federal judge Thursday sentenced a Tuscaloosa man for defrauding the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra. Chief U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced Quincy T. Doss,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Couple Charged With Fraud in $28M Boatbuilding Scheme

A married couple in the U.S could be staring at a long time in jail after allegedly defrauding investors out of $28 million by diverting money from an unsuccessful boatbuilding and cruise tour business. The Justice Department has indicted Curtiss Jackson and Jamey Jackson, the owners of Hawaii-based shipbuilding firm...
HAWAII STATE
GoLocalProv

RI Man Who Pleaded Guilty to COVID Unemployment Benefits Fraud Sentenced to 30 Days

A Providence man who filed a fraudulent application for unemployment benefits under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, and received more than $7,000 in ill-gotten payments, was sentenced on Tuesday to thirty days of incarceration to be followed by three months home confinement, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha and Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha.
PROVIDENCE, RI
buzzfeednews.com

A Cop Was Charged By The Feds For Stomping On A Handcuffed Black Man's Face

On Tuesday, a federal grand jury in Indiana indicted an Indianapolis police sergeant for violating a man's civil rights by using excessive force during an arrest last year. Body camera footage captured Sgt. Eric Huxley stomping on the face of Jermaine Vaughn, who had been handcuffed with his hands behind his back, on Sept. 24, 2021. Huxley's colleagues were wrestling Vaughn to the ground in the city's downtown as they attempted to arrest him for disorderly conduct.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Black Enterprise

Georgia Prisoner Allegedly Swindled $11 Million From Billionaire Movie Mogul While in Jail

A 31-year-old man currently incarcerated in Georgia allegedly swindled $11 million, possibly more, from the comforts of his prison cell in a maximum-security facility. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. has been accused of impersonating billionaire Sidney Kimmel and fraudulently obtaining $11 million from his bank account. Cofield reportedly gained access to Kimmel’s Charles Schwab account to use the illegally elicited funds to purchase gold coins and a mansion in Buckhead.
GEORGIA STATE
TaxBuzz

Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud Scheme

A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for running a decade-long mortgage fraud scheme. Credit: JMoor17 (Getty Images) Over the course of ten years between 2006 and 2015, George Kritopoulos, a Salem real estate developer, engaged in fraud on at least 24 loan transactions totally $6.5 million. Lenders lost over $3.8 million as a direct result of his actions.
SALEM, MA
MilitaryTimes

Former sailor pleads guilty in $2 million insurance fraud scam

An ex-Navy chief petty officer pleaded guilty on Oct. 27 to participating in an insurance fraud scheme that stole $2 million from a program meant to aid seriously injured service members, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the southern district of California. The ex-sailor,...
GEORGIA STATE
Bossip

International Scammer Hushpuppi Sentenced To 11 Years In Jail

Nigerian social media influencer Ray Hushpuppi was sentenced to 11 years in prison over charges related to a long-running multimillion-dollar scam. Ray Hushpuppi was once the definition of Instagram flexing showcasing the lifestyle millions of clout demons on social media dream of. Private jets, luxury clothing, expensive meals, and of course tons of cash on hand. His followers tried to understand what he did for a living but could never really answer it. With his type of flexing one would assume there is no way he would be involved in illegal activities right? WRONG. In June 2020 Hushpuppi’s entire life was exposed when he was arrested. Police raided his Dubai residence after a months-long investigation that uncovered a $24M online hacking scheme. Ray scammed a law firm, a foreign bank, and even a British professional soccer club just to name a few.

Comments / 0

Community Policy