Nigerian social media influencer Ray Hushpuppi was sentenced to 11 years in prison over charges related to a long-running multimillion-dollar scam. Ray Hushpuppi was once the definition of Instagram flexing showcasing the lifestyle millions of clout demons on social media dream of. Private jets, luxury clothing, expensive meals, and of course tons of cash on hand. His followers tried to understand what he did for a living but could never really answer it. With his type of flexing one would assume there is no way he would be involved in illegal activities right? WRONG. In June 2020 Hushpuppi’s entire life was exposed when he was arrested. Police raided his Dubai residence after a months-long investigation that uncovered a $24M online hacking scheme. Ray scammed a law firm, a foreign bank, and even a British professional soccer club just to name a few.

1 DAY AGO