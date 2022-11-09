Read full article on original website
Alabama man gets 7 years in prison for defrauding COVID relief funds
A federal judge Thursday sentenced a Tuscaloosa man for defrauding the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra. Chief U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced Quincy T. Doss,...
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Couple Charged With Fraud in $28M Boatbuilding Scheme
A married couple in the U.S could be staring at a long time in jail after allegedly defrauding investors out of $28 million by diverting money from an unsuccessful boatbuilding and cruise tour business. The Justice Department has indicted Curtiss Jackson and Jamey Jackson, the owners of Hawaii-based shipbuilding firm...
Bookkeeper stole over $2.2 million then fled to Utah as an ‘Amish widower,’ feds say
The Indiana man has been ordered to spend 90 months in federal prison.
GoLocalProv
RI Man Who Pleaded Guilty to COVID Unemployment Benefits Fraud Sentenced to 30 Days
A Providence man who filed a fraudulent application for unemployment benefits under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, and received more than $7,000 in ill-gotten payments, was sentenced on Tuesday to thirty days of incarceration to be followed by three months home confinement, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha and Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha.
buzzfeednews.com
A Cop Was Charged By The Feds For Stomping On A Handcuffed Black Man's Face
On Tuesday, a federal grand jury in Indiana indicted an Indianapolis police sergeant for violating a man's civil rights by using excessive force during an arrest last year. Body camera footage captured Sgt. Eric Huxley stomping on the face of Jermaine Vaughn, who had been handcuffed with his hands behind his back, on Sept. 24, 2021. Huxley's colleagues were wrestling Vaughn to the ground in the city's downtown as they attempted to arrest him for disorderly conduct.
New Orleans Pastor Pleaded Guilty To Money Laundering, Admitted to Swindling His Church Of Almost $900K
Everyone who has attended service in a Baptist church has heard the minister encourage members to be diligent in paying their tithes and offerings to the kingdom. However, many pastors have fallen out of position for the love of money. Reverend Dr. Charles Southall III, Executive Pastor of First Emanuel...
Tennessee mom who vanished from Walmart found dead in remote area; 2 in custody
Tennessee police discovered missing 24-year-old Chelsie Walker's remains in a rural area on Sunday after she was last seen at a Walmart on Oct. 29.
Georgia Prisoner Allegedly Swindled $11 Million From Billionaire Movie Mogul While in Jail
A 31-year-old man currently incarcerated in Georgia allegedly swindled $11 million, possibly more, from the comforts of his prison cell in a maximum-security facility. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. has been accused of impersonating billionaire Sidney Kimmel and fraudulently obtaining $11 million from his bank account. Cofield reportedly gained access to Kimmel’s Charles Schwab account to use the illegally elicited funds to purchase gold coins and a mansion in Buckhead.
Federal authorities say an inmate in Georgia's most secure prison impersonated a billionaire movie mogul and stole at least $11 million: report
Federal authorities believe that 31-year-old Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. was able to steal the funds despite being held in a high security jail in Georgia.
Maryland couple who was arrested in West Virginia sentenced for selling nuclear secrets to FBI
A husband and wife who were arrested in West Virginia after selling military secrets related to nuclear warships to an undercover FBI agent will each face more than 19 years in prison.
Billionaire film producer robbed of $11 million by a Georgia inmate from inside a maximum security prison
The inmate convinced Charles Schwab customer service that he was the media mogul from behind bars.
Convicted Jeffrey Epstein cohort Ghislaine Maxwell seen exercising, socializing in prison yard
Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-lover of disgraced financier Jefferey Epstein, was spotted earlier this week exercising outside the Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution in Florida.
Texas doctor at center of CBS News investigation pleads guilty to fraud
A Texas doctor connected to a massive Medicare fraud uncovered by a CBS News investigation has pleaded guilty to federal charges. According to court documents, Daniel Canchola, 49, fraudulently billed Medicare for over $54 million worth of services, including for genetic tests that CBS News found preyed on seniors' cancer fears.
Jury finds accused Ponzi scheme operator not guilty of fraud
Cherokee County businessman Jim Torchia, accused by the federal government of fleecing elderly and unsophisticated investors in a Ponzi scheme, has been found not guilty of all criminal charges.
Federal judge sentences ‘loudmouth’ Capitol rioter to four years in prison
A man who stormed the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection has been sentenced to four years in prison for a felony offense of obstructing an official proceeding and four misdemeanors. A Justice Department release states that Matthew Bledsoe, who described himself as a “loudmouth,” was sentenced to...
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud Scheme
A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for running a decade-long mortgage fraud scheme. Credit: JMoor17 (Getty Images) Over the course of ten years between 2006 and 2015, George Kritopoulos, a Salem real estate developer, engaged in fraud on at least 24 loan transactions totally $6.5 million. Lenders lost over $3.8 million as a direct result of his actions.
Former Apple employee pleads guilty to bilking company out of more than $17M
SAN JOSE, Calif. — A former Apple Inc. employee pleaded guilty Tuesday to fleecing the tech behemoth out of more than $17 million over seven years, according to federal prosecutors. In a written plea agreement, Dhirendra Prasad admitted the series of schemes involved “taking kickbacks, inflating invoices, stealing parts,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Doctor indicted in $53M California fraud case — plus money laundering, drug charges
A doctor working out of a walk-in clinic in Los Banos has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a host of offenses, including mail fraud and money laundering, as part of a disability insurance fraud scheme estimated at $53 million. The 46-year-old faces drugs charges for alleged use...
MilitaryTimes
Former sailor pleads guilty in $2 million insurance fraud scam
An ex-Navy chief petty officer pleaded guilty on Oct. 27 to participating in an insurance fraud scheme that stole $2 million from a program meant to aid seriously injured service members, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the southern district of California. The ex-sailor,...
International Scammer Hushpuppi Sentenced To 11 Years In Jail
Nigerian social media influencer Ray Hushpuppi was sentenced to 11 years in prison over charges related to a long-running multimillion-dollar scam. Ray Hushpuppi was once the definition of Instagram flexing showcasing the lifestyle millions of clout demons on social media dream of. Private jets, luxury clothing, expensive meals, and of course tons of cash on hand. His followers tried to understand what he did for a living but could never really answer it. With his type of flexing one would assume there is no way he would be involved in illegal activities right? WRONG. In June 2020 Hushpuppi’s entire life was exposed when he was arrested. Police raided his Dubai residence after a months-long investigation that uncovered a $24M online hacking scheme. Ray scammed a law firm, a foreign bank, and even a British professional soccer club just to name a few.
