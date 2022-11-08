Read full article on original website
Prepare to shiver on Veterans Day in North Platte — again
It’s often the case that winterlike weather settles in by Veterans Day in North Platte. This year will be no exception. People attending Friday’s outdoor ceremonies and Canteen District parade should expect sunny but raw conditions, with a high in the mid-30s and north-northwest winds inflicting subzero wind chills.
North Platte athletes sign with D1 programs
Creighton University has been North Platte golfer Karsen Morrison’s dream school since she was 10 years old. The University of Lincoln at Omaha felt the most like home for North Platte softball player Tatum Montelongo. Both have been committed to their schools all year, and on Wednesday, both signed...
Backers cheer, prepare for NP Rec Center upgrades after sales tax vote
North Platte residents will see the first move toward upgrading the city’s recreation facilities as early as next week, Mayor Brandon Kelliher said Wednesday after voters resoundingly approved a special sales tax to do so. He said Tuesday’s City Council agenda likely will include the necessary ordinance to raise...
2 Lincoln men killed in small plane crash in rural Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE — A pilot and a passenger in a small plane were killed when the plane crashed in a rural area near North Platte, officials said. The Nebraska State Patrol on Thursday identified the victims as 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen, both of Lincoln. Helmerichs, president...
North Platte's Erdman to fight for heavyweight title in Friday's MCF 23 event
Four professional bouts highlight the card for Friday’s MCF 23: Salute to Veterans II event, two of which involve North Platte-based fighters. Bradan Erdman (4-2) will battle Unadilla-based Nyle Bartling (6-0) for the Midwest Championship Fighting title at the D&N Event Center. That comes on the heels of the bout between Jayson Scott (3-0) and Luis Gurule of Englewood, Colorado, at 130 pounds.
Three area communities pass measures to ban abortions; ordinance fails in a fourth
Voters in three area communities approved a measure on Tuesday to ban abortions within the city or village limits, and it failed in another. Ordinances passed in Arnold, Hershey and Paxton to become "sanctuary cities for the unborn," and the measure had a slight lead in both Brady and Wallace as the North Platte Telegraph went to press.
Heinis elected to NP Airport Authority board
Local businessman Corban Heinis defeated homebuilder Daren Wilkinson Tuesday to win a six-year term on the North Platte Airport Authority board. Heinis, who will succeed outgoing board member Greg Hanna, received 3,531 votes to 2,662 for Wilkinson in final unofficial returns. He claimed 56.8% of the vote to Wilkinson's 42.8%.
2220 Anna Ave., NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101
Official election results a week off; one Hershey race hangs in balance
With one possible exception in Hershey, Tuesday’s election winners across Lincoln County aren’t likely to change when the county’s last provisional ballots are counted. But unlike years past, County Clerk Becky Rossell said Wednesday, it’ll be at least a week before her election office can certify official results.
Clean sweep for incumbents in North Platte City Council races
All four incumbent North Platte City Council members in this year’s general election won new four-year terms Tuesday night. Councilman Ty Lucas easily won re-election in Ward 2, while Councilman Ed Rieker bested two Ward 4 challengers in final unofficial returns. Rieker had 58.1% of the Ward 4 votes...
Small plane crashes east of North Platte
A small plane crashed Wednesday morning on private property south of Novacek Road and Interstate 80, about 6 miles east of North Platte. Firefighters from Maxwell and Brady responded to the scene that was originally reported to be a grass fire. Law enforcement including the Nebraska State Patrol and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Grand Island man, Lexington woman arrested after high-speed pursuit Wednesday
A Grand Island man and Lexington woman were arrested after a pursuit Wednesday morning in Dawson County that reached more than 100 mph. Jose I. Ruiz, 23, and Sarah M. Beale, 26, made initial appearances in Dawson County Court on Thursday. Ruiz is charged with operating a motor vehicle to...
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Thursday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Expect clear skies today. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 5:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
