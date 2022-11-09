Read full article on original website
foodieflashpacker.com
The 8 Best Restaurants In Gillette Wyoming
For a smaller community of approximately 30,000 people, Gillette, Wyoming, has some excellent food options. The town has a wide range of restaurants to satisfy everyone’s tastes. Big, juicy steaks, sophisticated margaritas, warm bowls of pho, and delectable cupcakes are just a few examples of the food available. Gillette...
Sheridan Media
Wyoming’s Outlaw: The Sundance Kid
Sundance’s Trial in the original Crook County Courthouse, inside the Crook County Museum (Vannoy Photo) According to most accounts, in November, 1908, Wyoming’s most famous outlaws, Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid, were reportedly killed in a gun battle in South America. But no one knows for sure.
county17.com
PHOTOS: Veteran’s Day Parade 2022
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Hundreds lined the edges of U.S. Highway 14-16 from 4-J Road to Osborne Avenue Friday afternoon, bundled against the cold and waiving American flags while paying tribute to the men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Cheers and smiles filled the air...
capcity.news
Casper man dies in head-on collision Wednesday near Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Casper man died following a head-on collision on North Highway 59 on Wednesday evening, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Foster, 33, was reportedly operating a 2018 Ford Raptor F-150 on North Highway 59 when his vehicle collided head-on with a large box truck, driven by a 37-year-old man, around milepost 138 shortly before 7:36 p.m., according to Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Report (11/11/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Nov. 11:. At 2:41 a.m. to Peaceful Valley Road for a snowmobile fire. At 10:30 a.m. to 3414 Cameo Court for an activated fire alarm. At 11:34 a.m. to Boxelder Road to assist Wyoming...
cowboystatedaily.com
Gillette Man Tracks Down Fleeing Bank Robber
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man who was in the right place at the right time Wednesday in Gillette helped police track down an alleged bank robber. At about 9:09 Wednesday morning, someone called the Gillette Police Department to report that a man had robbed...
county17.com
Prairie Wind Elementary to hold holiday shopping, donation event Nov. 19
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The PTO of Prairie Wind Elementary, at 200 Overdale Drive, Gillette, will hold a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19. Many of the dozens of vendors who will be at the event have posted photos of their goods on the discussion section of the Facebook event announcement. Items on sale include jewelry, pillows, tote bags, candles, children’s clothes and amigurumi.
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Energy, joy abundant in Gillette children’s production of ‘Peter Pan Jr.’
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The magic of the story of Peter Pan was present not only onstage in Steele Music Studio Productions‘ “Peter Pan Jr.” performance tonight, but also off of it, even before the musical began, with the energy and joy of the children involved. Campbell...
sweetwaternow.com
Gillette Bank Robbed Wednesday Morning, Suspect in Custody￼
GILLETTE —A Texas man is in custody after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars during a bank robbery on South Douglas Highway early yesterday morning, authorities said Thursday. Preston Selph, 33, of Texas, has been charged with robbery after he allegedly passed a note to a bank teller at First...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Nov. 11
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Library board to discuss Nov. 21 whether to move meetings to later time
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Public Library System Board of Directors Board Chair Sage Bear said she’s working to get the meetings scheduled at a later time in the evening. Currently, the board holds its regular monthly board meetings at 4 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month,...
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (11/7/22–11/13/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
county17.com
Lundvall wins bid for Mayor of Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Shay Lundvall will be the next Gillette Mayor having beat out competitor Nathan McLeland in the 2022 General Election, according to the unofficial election results reported by the Campbell County Elections Office. The election results still need to be certified before they become official, but the...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Nov. 10
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
City Council to consider increasing City Administrator’s annual salary to $190K
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Gillette City Council will consider giving City Administrator Hyun Kim a $20,000 raise during their next meeting, which would bring his annual salary to $190,000. The raise comes as a result of a recently concluded performance review for Kim, the results of which warrant an...
county17.com
Campbell County Public Land Board hires new executive director
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Public Land Board tonight officially brought on a new executive director. The board unanimously approved an employment contract with Aaron Lyles, who began work Nov. 7. Lyles attended the board’s meeting this evening remotely. He’ll work a hybrid schedule until Jan. 1, until his...
