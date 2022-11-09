ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

foodieflashpacker.com

The 8 Best Restaurants In Gillette Wyoming

For a smaller community of approximately 30,000 people, Gillette, Wyoming, has some excellent food options. The town has a wide range of restaurants to satisfy everyone’s tastes. Big, juicy steaks, sophisticated margaritas, warm bowls of pho, and delectable cupcakes are just a few examples of the food available. Gillette...
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

Wyoming’s Outlaw: The Sundance Kid

Sundance’s Trial in the original Crook County Courthouse, inside the Crook County Museum (Vannoy Photo) According to most accounts, in November, 1908, Wyoming’s most famous outlaws, Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid, were reportedly killed in a gun battle in South America. But no one knows for sure.
CROOK COUNTY, WY
county17.com

PHOTOS: Veteran’s Day Parade 2022

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Hundreds lined the edges of U.S. Highway 14-16 from 4-J Road to Osborne Avenue Friday afternoon, bundled against the cold and waiving American flags while paying tribute to the men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Cheers and smiles filled the air...
GILLETTE, WY
capcity.news

Casper man dies in head-on collision Wednesday near Gillette

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Casper man died following a head-on collision on North Highway 59 on Wednesday evening, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Foster, 33, was reportedly operating a 2018 Ford Raptor F-150 on North Highway 59 when his vehicle collided head-on with a large box truck, driven by a 37-year-old man, around milepost 138 shortly before 7:36 p.m., according to Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
CASPER, WY
county17.com

Campbell County Fire Report (11/11/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Nov. 11:. At 2:41 a.m. to Peaceful Valley Road for a snowmobile fire. At 10:30 a.m. to 3414 Cameo Court for an activated fire alarm. At 11:34 a.m. to Boxelder Road to assist Wyoming...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Gillette Man Tracks Down Fleeing Bank Robber

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man who was in the right place at the right time Wednesday in Gillette helped police track down an alleged bank robber. At about 9:09 Wednesday morning, someone called the Gillette Police Department to report that a man had robbed...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Prairie Wind Elementary to hold holiday shopping, donation event Nov. 19

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The PTO of Prairie Wind Elementary, at 200 Overdale Drive, Gillette, will hold a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19. Many of the dozens of vendors who will be at the event have posted photos of their goods on the discussion section of the Facebook event announcement. Items on sale include jewelry, pillows, tote bags, candles, children’s clothes and amigurumi.
GILLETTE, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Gillette Bank Robbed Wednesday Morning, Suspect in Custody￼

GILLETTE —A Texas man is in custody after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars during a bank robbery on South Douglas Highway early yesterday morning, authorities said Thursday. Preston Selph, 33, of Texas, has been charged with robbery after he allegedly passed a note to a bank teller at First...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Nov. 11

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Campbell County health and food inspections (11/7/22–11/13/22)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Lundvall wins bid for Mayor of Gillette

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Shay Lundvall will be the next Gillette Mayor having beat out competitor Nathan McLeland in the 2022 General Election, according to the unofficial election results reported by the Campbell County Elections Office. The election results still need to be certified before they become official, but the...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Nov. 10

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Campbell County Public Land Board hires new executive director

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Public Land Board tonight officially brought on a new executive director. The board unanimously approved an employment contract with Aaron Lyles, who began work Nov. 7. Lyles attended the board’s meeting this evening remotely. He’ll work a hybrid schedule until Jan. 1, until his...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

