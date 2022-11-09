GILLETTE, Wyo. — The PTO of Prairie Wind Elementary, at 200 Overdale Drive, Gillette, will hold a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19. Many of the dozens of vendors who will be at the event have posted photos of their goods on the discussion section of the Facebook event announcement. Items on sale include jewelry, pillows, tote bags, candles, children’s clothes and amigurumi.

