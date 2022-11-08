Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Public School Board races tight
The North Platte school board will have two new faces after Tuesday's election, with Emily Garrick ousting incumbent Mark Nicholson in Ward 3 and Cynthia O'Connor beating Marcy Hunter in Ward 1. Garrick received 1,869 votes to Nicholson's 1,027 in final unofficial results, winning 64.3% of the vote. She received...
News Channel Nebraska
Proposition 1 passes in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Voters in North Platte have thrown their support behind millions of dollars worth of recreational upgrades. Election results in Lincoln County show that Proposition 1 passed by an almost 2-to-1 margin Tuesday. Its passage means a half-cent local option sales tax will be installed to help...
North Platte Telegraph
Prepare to shiver on Veterans Day in North Platte — again
It’s often the case that winterlike weather settles in by Veterans Day in North Platte. This year will be no exception. People attending Friday’s outdoor ceremonies and Canteen District parade should expect sunny but raw conditions, with a high in the mid-30s and north-northwest winds inflicting subzero wind chills.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte athletes sign with D1 programs
Creighton University has been North Platte golfer Karsen Morrison’s dream school since she was 10 years old. The University of Lincoln at Omaha felt the most like home for North Platte softball player Tatum Montelongo. Both have been committed to their schools all year, and on Wednesday, both signed...
North Platte Telegraph
Backers cheer, prepare for NP Rec Center upgrades after sales tax vote
North Platte residents will see the first move toward upgrading the city’s recreation facilities as early as next week, Mayor Brandon Kelliher said Wednesday after voters resoundingly approved a special sales tax to do so. He said Tuesday’s City Council agenda likely will include the necessary ordinance to raise...
knopnews2.com
Lincoln County to participate in Operation Green Light
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Courthouse will be bathed in Green Light until Nov. 13 as a part of Operation Green Light, a national program designed to connect veterans who have returned home to benefits they may not be receiving. The involvement of Lincoln County in the program...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska voter turnout at 53%: high numbers in Clay County, low in Hall, Dawson counties
KEARNEY, NE — 53% of Nebraska's registered voters turned out to participate in yesterday's general election. That number falls well short of the Secretary of State's prediction of 58%, which was also the turnout in the 2018 election. It remains significantly higher than turnout rates in midterm elections in 2014 and 2010.
knopnews2.com
Meet the North Platte City Council Ward 2 Candidates
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Two candidates are currently registered for the North Platte City Council Ward 2 ballot. Ty Lucas is the incumbent and is seeking a second term. Lucas voted in favor of Sustainable Beef LLC, the Hershey Rail Park and the District 177 project. He says he will continue to work to ensure that North Platte is a development friendly community.
North Platte Telegraph
Heinis elected to NP Airport Authority board
Local businessman Corban Heinis defeated homebuilder Daren Wilkinson Tuesday to win a six-year term on the North Platte Airport Authority board. Heinis, who will succeed outgoing board member Greg Hanna, received 3,531 votes to 2,662 for Wilkinson in final unofficial returns. He claimed 56.8% of the vote to Wilkinson's 42.8%.
North Platte Telegraph
Officials: 2 killed in small plane crash in rural Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A pilot and a passenger in a small airplane were killed when the plane crashed in a rural area near North Platte in central Nebraska, officials said. The National Transportation Safety Board said the single-engine plane crashed around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday between North Platte...
North Platte Telegraph
Clean sweep for incumbents in North Platte City Council races
All four incumbent North Platte City Council members in this year’s general election won new four-year terms Tuesday night. Councilman Ty Lucas easily won re-election in Ward 2, while Councilman Ed Rieker bested two Ward 4 challengers in final unofficial returns. Rieker had 58.1% of the Ward 4 votes...
North Platte Telegraph
Official election results a week off; one Hershey race hangs in balance
With one possible exception in Hershey, Tuesday’s election winners across Lincoln County aren’t likely to change when the county’s last provisional ballots are counted. But unlike years past, County Clerk Becky Rossell said Wednesday, it’ll be at least a week before her election office can certify official results.
North Platte Telegraph
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for November 10
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (6) updates to this series since Updated 16 min ago.
C1-7 All District Team Announced Monday
The C1-7 All District selections for the 2022 Football season were announced on Monday. District 7 consists of McCook, Sidney, Chadron, Ogallala and the Alliance Bulldogs. Named to this years C1-7 All-District Team ..... MCook: Adam Dugger, Jacob Gomez-Wilson, Eli Kehler, Lucas Gomez-Wilson, Alex Anthony and Garrett Kaps. Honorable Mention:...
klkntv.com
Two Lincoln men killed in plane crash near North Platte
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Lincoln men were killed in a plane crash near Maxwell on Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The patrol identified the two men as 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. Helmerichs had been piloting the plane, which crashed around 9:30 a.m. The victims’...
knopnews2.com
North Platte woman crashes into tree, arrested for DUI
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Police arrested a 37-year old North Platte woman early Wednesday morning after she crashed into a tree, and was found to be under the influence. Authorities say the woman was driving south on N. Tabor Avenue past Memorial Park, attempted to turn left...
North Platte Telegraph
Two confirmed dead in plane crash near North Platte
The Nebraska State Patrol has identified two men killed in a plane crash about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday six miles east of North Platte. The two occupants are believed to be Adam Helmerichs, 41, and Zachary Clausen, 22, both of Lincoln, according to the patrol. Next of kin has been notified and both families have confirmed that the two were traveling together, the patrol said. Helmerichs was the pilot.
Patrol: 2 Lincoln men killed in plane crash near Maxwell
Update 11.10.22 12:30 p.m. The Nebraska State Patrol has preliminarily identified the victims of a plane crash that occurred Wednesday near Maxwell. The crash occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The two occupants are believed to be Adam Helmerichs, 41, of Lincoln, and Zachary Clausen, 22, of Lincoln. Next of kin has been notified and both families have confirmed that the two were traveling together. Helmerichs was the pilot.
KSNB Local4
At least one killed in Lincoln County plane crash
Near Maxwell, Neb. (KNOP) - A small plane crashed near Maxwell, NE, about six miles east of North Platte, along Novacek Road and I-80 at about 9:30am Wednesday. The Nebraska State Patrol, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Maxwell Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. Authorities have confirmed at least one fatality.
