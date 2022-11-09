Read full article on original website
Checkmate
2d ago
I guess it takes a village?! I hope people that read this article understand what others see and hear. An organization says we'd like to beautify your area! Only to find there work destroyed? It's a lose / lose proposition. If anyone has answers (excuses) please let all know. Same thing happened to a community garden a couple years ago, and lumber stolen from a east side project. Can't wait to see what's in store at the Train Terminal- likely a disaster of crime and Graffiti
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Famous Chicken Wing Restaurant in Buffalo Expanding Nationwide
After the Bills and yes, the snow, the biggest thing that Buffalo, NY is known for are the chicken wings. We don't say "Buffalo wings" and we really don't even say "chicken wings." We just call them "wings." The cool part about Buffalo and the surrounding region is you can...
Issues with garbage pick-up in the City of Buffalo
Marion Mann, who lives in South Buffalo, contacted 7 News because her garbage hasn't been picked up for around three days. She said she's beginning to worry about getting fined and rats.
City leaders continue to fine-tune snow removal plan
The City of Buffalo is looking to lock in its snow management plan with winter quickly on its way. It is a major concern for neighbors this year.
Changes coming to electronic recycling in New York State
Changes are coming for the way people recycle their old electronics in New York State come Jan. 1, 2023. Read more about the upcoming changes here:
investigativepost.org
Buffalo’s eviction numbers are thru the roof
Landlords in Erie County - primarily in Buffalo - are moving to evict tenants in greater numbers than almost anywhere in the state. More than Queens, Manhattan or the Bronx, much less other upstate cities. Buffalo landlords are acting to evict tenants in greater numbers than any portion of the...
13 Restaurants With Wing Night Specials In Western New York
Buffalo is the Chicken Wing Capital of the World, so there are tons of options for a quality wing in Buffalo, New York. And while a lot of these places have great wing options, you may favor the places that are the most affordable. Lucky for us, there are 13...
What will winter be like in Buffalo? Watch our Winter Weather Outlook
Our Winter Weather Outlook special airs on News 4 at 6.
Here Are The 5 Cheapest Apartments Available In Buffalo
Even though unemployment is at a near-record low and inflation has been falling lately, finding an affordable apartment in Western New York has been pretty difficult lately. Here maybe a few options if you are housing hunting on a budget. There are tons of top-notch apartments available all around the...
Fire causes $100K in damage on Exchange Street
Crews responded to the scene on Tuesday morning.
Vacant building catches on fire Tuesday morning in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Before 8 a.m. this morning, firefighters responded to a fire on Exchange Street. The fire sent smoke across the skyline near the I-190 Hamburg Street exit. 2 On Your Side's Alexandra Rios was on scene and was told by officials the structure was vacant. About an...
Rock Burger plans first site in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo will get its first Rock Burger site as the Niagara Falls-based restaurant chain works to opens a new site in Elmwood Village. Rock Burger – specializing in stuffed burgers – is under development at 502 Elmwood Ave. in a 2,547-square-foot space formerly operated as a pizzeria and commissary. It’s the second location for Brandon Markant and Derrick Ferraro, whose B&D Rock Enterprises opened Rock Burger at 2810 Union Road in Cheektowaga three years ago.
Movie scenes being shot from helicopter over Buffalo
Those scenes are expected to include the city's iconic waterfront, the Skyway and the downtown Buffalo skyline.
Buffalo man shot on Exchange Street
Anyone with information that could help police investigate this incident can call their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Western New York welcomes back Pizza Hut
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blast from the past is coming back to Western new york. The iconic Pizza Hut is making a comeback to the Queen City. Picone Construction Corporation recently began construction on four new Pizza Hut locations. Those include, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst and Cheektowaga. The franchise is...
Construction Begins on These Four Pizza Hut Locations in WNY
If you're like me and grew up in the '90s and the early-to-mid 2000s in Western New York, then you probably went to places like Blockbuster, Hollywood Video, Ponderosa and Kahunaville. Another popular place to visit was Pizza Hut. Yes, this is Buffalo and as we all know, the local...
The Junction to replace Tandoori on Transit
AMHERST, N.Y. — The site of the former Tandoori Royal Indian Cuisine restaurant could become a four-story, apartment development. Ravi Sabbarwal, owner of the now-closed Tandoori, has submitted plans to the Amherst Planning Board for a 40-unit apartment building on the restaurant site at 7740 Transit Road. The planning board will begin its review Nov. 17.
Buffalo teachers to picket before school Thursday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some Buffalo teachers will be picketing outside their schools Thursday in protest of muddled negotiations with the district, the Buffalo Teachers Federation (BTF) announced in a release. In the release, the BTF stated they received a notification that the district will be canceling negotiations Wednesday, citing the need for time to […]
FREE Buffalo Goo Goo Dolls Concert on New Year’s Eve
The Goo Goo Dolls are coming home to play a free concert on New Year's Eve in their hometown of Buffalo, New York!. We had the special announcement this morning during Clay & Company! West Seneca natives Robby Takac and Johnny Rzeznik will be coming home on New Year's Eve to play a concert at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino! The show is going to be free.
WNY Weather Whiplash: 70 degrees Thursday to snow on Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a very warm and tame start to November, the forecast will take a chilly turn with cold temperatures and lake effect rain and snow showers this weekend. From the 70s last weekend to 30s this weekend, get ready for this dose of weather whiplash!. The...
Perry's Ice Cream to expand in Erie County
Empire State Development announced Wednesday that Perry's Ice cream will expand its production, and add 20,000 square feet to its Akron manufacturing facility.
Comments / 7