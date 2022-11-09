ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoYouRemember?

‘Yellowstone’ Star Credits Robert Downey Jr. For Saving Him From Addiction

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qWYpc_0j3fOJ1g00

Wes Bentley, star of the popular show Yellowstone, is opening up about his previous problems with addiction and the actor who inspired him to get sober. Wes admitted that his rise to fame in the 1998 film American Beauty overwhelmed him and he turned to drugs and alcohol.

At the worst of his addiction, he saw a story about Robert Downey Jr.’s struggles with addiction and how he got sober. Wes explained, “I was in the deepest throes of my addiction and in the worst place and at death’s door, I guess, or at risk of it and I saw him be so bold and brave and open and it saved me. So I thought if I do that too, I can maybe pass that on to somebody else.”

Wes Bentley says Robert Downey Jr. inspired him to get sober

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hJLMr_0j3fOJ1g00
YELLOWSTONE, from left: Cole Hauser, Wes Bentley, ‘Blood the Boy’ (Season 2, ep. 206, aired July 31, 2019). photo: Emerson Miller / ©Paramount Television / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Robert battled drug and alcohol addiction, much like Wes, for many years before getting sober for good in 2003. Wes shared more about his addiction and how it got so bad that he turned down some incredible offers for jobs. He admitted that he only worked occasionally to pay for bills and drugs between 2002 and 2009. Even after getting arrested in 2008 for heroin possession, that was not his rock bottom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35zpYC_0j3fOJ1g00
AVENGERS: ENDGAME, (aka AVENGERS 4), Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark / Iron Man, 2019. © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / courtesy Everett Collection

In 2009, he met someone that helped him with his sobriety. He said, “I met a guy who had been sober and didn’t know, that I was struggling. He just talked about what a beautiful life he had now, and how he’s looking out the window at the trees, and I missed that. And I thought I want that back.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IfEnX_0j3fOJ1g00
KNIGHT OF CUPS, Wes Bentley, 2015. ph: Melinda Sue Gordon/©Broad Green Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

These days, Wes stars as Jamie Dutton in Yellowstone and is doing well.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Dazzles Alongside Wife at Season 5 Premiere Party: PHOTOS

There is just about one week left until the fifth season of Yellowstone hits the airwaves. And, while we are gearing up for this, so are the stars of the massively popular modern western drama series. This includes, of course, includes the moment that the Yellowstone cast hit the red carpet in New York City for the season five premiere party. Setting aside their western personalities for a little bit of a big-city black-tie look as they celebrate the exciting event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Men's Health

Robert Downey Jr. Shows Off His New Bald Look

Robert Downey Jr. recently gave his kids a very specific project: help him transform for an upcoming role by shaving his head. The Iron Man star shared a video on Instagram over Halloween of his children, Exton and Avri, giving him a buzzcut ahead of filming on The Sympathizer, Park Chan-woo's HBO limited series adaptation of the bestselling novel by Viet Thanh Nguyen.
msn.com

Wes Bentley: Robert Downey Jr. saved my life

Wes Bentley has thanked Robert Downey Jr. for saving him from drug addiction. The 'Yellowstone' actor has revealed that Robert opening up about his drug use inspired him to get help when he was in the grip of a heroin addiction. Wes told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six...
NEW YORK STATE
netflixjunkie.com

Here Is How the Eldest Daughter of Blake Lively Is an Exact Copy of Her

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are soon going to be the parents of a fourth child. The couple already has three beautiful daughters named James, Inez, and Betty. While the couple is very cautious about posting pictures of their children, they sometimes make some grand entrance with them. For the elder Reynolds kids, it was in 2016 when their father participated in The Walk of Fame, which was dedicated to him at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Reveals ‘Goliath’ Rivalry Between Beth Dutton & New Character Dubbed ‘Brunette Beth’: WATCH

Dubbed “Brunette Beth” by fans, Dawn Olivieri’s new Yellowstone character is set to give the Dutton daughter hell in Season 5. We already knew Beth would have her work cut out for her come Yellowstone‘s return. Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver) promised her a jail cell by the end of Season 4, and is poised to stop at nothing to make this a reality. And in Season 5’s full trailer, we watch as Warner tells her new associate to “Ruin” the Duttons, “Starting with her.”
Elle

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Stoke Rumors They’re Dating Again With PDA-Filled Walk

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may not be the only rekindled celebrity couple making headlines this week. Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper, who broke up in June 2019, sparked rumors they’re dating again when they were photographed being very affectionate with each other while on a walk in New York City. The former and maybe now back-on couple share five-year-old daughter Lea de Seine, who they welcomed in 2017.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez praises Ben Affleck’s ‘amazing’ ex-wife Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her blended family with husband Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.In a Vogue cover story published on Tuesday, the 53-year-old singer and actor made a rare comment about Affleck’s former partner. Lopez called the 13 Going on 30 star “an amazing co-parent” and shared that Garner and Affleck “work really well together” when it comes to taking care of their three children.The “On The Floor” singer also opened up about the challenges of blending their families, ever since she and Affleck tied the knot during an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas...
HollywoodLife

Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet

Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+

We knew it was coming in December and now we know when. 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series will debut Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will premiere the following day on Monday, December 19 on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The next installment of the Sheridan franchise introduces a new generation of Duttons. Led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the limited series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic...
MONTANA STATE
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
176K+
Followers
9K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy