UPDATED: Marshall defeats Huffman for Colorado House District 43 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Democrat Robert Marshall, who battled the Douglas County School District over open records, plans to bring that same intensity to the Colorado State House.
UPDATED: Frizell defeats Martinez for Colorado House District 45 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Elizabeth Frizell, a Republican and former Douglas County Assessor and real estate appraiser, defeated Democrat Ruby Martinez for the House District 45 seat.
KKTV
WATCH: State of the Region Address for El Paso County
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Thursday, El Paso County Board of Commissioners Chair Stan Vanderwerf delivered the annual State of the Region address. WATCH FULL ADDRESS at the top of this article. This year’s them is “Together Towards Tomorrow.” Commissioner Vanderwerf talked about plans to strengthen the region’s economy,...
Live results from Colorado District 3: Boebert vs. Frisch vote count
Live updates with results from Colorado's 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House race between incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert against Democrat Adam Frisch.
Adam Frisch saw a path to defeating Lauren Boebert: From the archives
Editor's note: Much of this story was originally published from primary election coverage in June. When former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch won the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, he saw a path to denying Boebert a second term. The 54-year-old Frisch, who said in June he drove nearly 2,000 miles across the vast district that covers most of the Western...
Midterm elections results show Colorado is moving to a defined blue state
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Midterm election results are still unofficial, but we have a clearer picture of what voters want from our elected leaders in Colorado. UCCS political science professor, Josh Dunn, says the unofficial results show that Colorado is fading from being a "purple" state and now defining itself as a clear blue The post Midterm elections results show Colorado is moving to a defined blue state appeared first on KRDO.
KDVR.com
Live Results: Colorado District 3 | Boebert vs. Frisch vote count
Live updates with results from Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District in the race with incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert against Democrat Adam Frisch. Results below in the U.S. House race come from The Associated Press.
Boebert trails by 64 votes in razor-tight Colorado race
Editor’s note: As of Thursday afternoon, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) had edged ahead of Democrat Adam Frisch by about 400 votes. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) is locked in a tight reelection race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, trailing Democrat Adam Frisch by 64 ballots with 98 percent of votes counted, according to figures from the Associated Press.
Rep. Lauren Boebert takes lead over challenger Adam Frisch in U.S. House District 3 for first time since election night
For the first time since election night, incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican who represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, has a lead over over Democratic challenger Adam Frisch. On Thursday morning the latest ballot count in the tight race shows just over a 400-vote lead for Boebert over Frisch. CBS...
Flags at half-staff as Minority Leader Hugh McKean lies in state
Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Thursday to honor Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean's passing.
Colorado House, Senate GOP elect new leadership
(The Center Square) – Colorado House and Senate Republicans elected new leadership on Thursday. The House Republican caucus elected Rep. Mike Lynch, R-Wellington, as minority leader to succeed former Rep. Hugh McKean, who passed away from a heart attack at his home in Loveland last month. McKean lied in state at the Capitol’s rotunda on Thursday.
Kirkmeyer concedes to Caraveo in District 8, Colorado’s newest House seat
In a tight race for Colorado's newest U.S. House seat, Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer conceded to her Democratic opponent Yadira Caraveo Wednesday evening.
This is where Colorado's 11 ballot measures stand in the 2022 midterm election
Eleven ballot measures were proposed to voters across Colorado and included a range of changes for residents, and local businesses and schools.
UPDATED: Bradley defeats Brody for Colorado House District 39 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Brandi Bradley, a Littleton Republican, defeated Castle Pines Democrat Eric Brody for the House District 39 seat.
FOX21News.com
Southern Colorado Election Results 2022
FOX21 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and a list of election results for Southern Colorado can be found below, beginning after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Several races will be watched closely including; El Paso County Commissioner District 1, El Paso County Commissioner District 5, El Paso County Sheriff, Pueblo County Commissioner District 3, Pueblo County Coroner, Pueblo County Sheriff, and Teller County Commissioner District 2, among others.
Governor appoints Tim Geitner’s replacement in House District 19
Gov. Jared Polis has appointed a replacement in state House District 19 after the resignation of former Rep. Tim Geitner.
Colorado US House races: Latest election results
DENVER — Eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs on Election Day in Colorado. Going into the election, the state had three Democratic incumbents, three Republican incumbents and two open seats – the new 8th Congressional District and also the 7th after the retirement of longtime Rep. Ed Perlmutter.
Who won Colorado’s US House of Representative seats?
On Tuesday all eight of Colorado's U.S. congressional seats were voted upon. This story will be updated as winners are announced.
Veterans Day closures around Southern Colorado
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — While many will be celebrating the nation’s former service members this Veterans Day, some places in Colorado will be closed in observance. Read below for a list of what will be closed on Veterans Day by county in Southern Colorado: El Paso County closures: El Paso County administrative and elected administrative offices […]
coloradosun.com
Lauren Boebert’s reelection prospects unclear as Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District race remains too close to call
GRAND JUNCTION — Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s reelection bid in her GOP-leaning 3rd Congressional District was in doubt as her contest with Democrat Adam Frisch remained too close to call. Boebert was expected to easily roll over Frisch, but at 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, Frisch, a former...
