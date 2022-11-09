ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Coloradogrown
2d ago

Make Colorado red! we are sick of the Denver/Boulder burnouts!

KKTV

WATCH: State of the Region Address for El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Thursday, El Paso County Board of Commissioners Chair Stan Vanderwerf delivered the annual State of the Region address. WATCH FULL ADDRESS at the top of this article. This year’s them is “Together Towards Tomorrow.” Commissioner Vanderwerf talked about plans to strengthen the region’s economy,...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Adam Frisch saw a path to defeating Lauren Boebert: From the archives

Editor's note: Much of this story was originally published from primary election coverage in June. When former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch won the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, he saw a path to denying Boebert a second term. The 54-year-old Frisch, who said in June he drove nearly 2,000 miles across the vast district that covers most of the Western...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Midterm elections results show Colorado is moving to a defined blue state

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Midterm election results are still unofficial, but we have a clearer picture of what voters want from our elected leaders in Colorado. UCCS political science professor, Josh Dunn, says the unofficial results show that Colorado is fading from being a "purple" state and now defining itself as a clear blue The post Midterm elections results show Colorado is moving to a defined blue state appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Boebert trails by 64 votes in razor-tight Colorado race

Editor’s note: As of Thursday afternoon, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) had edged ahead of Democrat Adam Frisch by about 400 votes. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) is locked in a tight reelection race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, trailing Democrat Adam Frisch by 64 ballots with 98 percent of votes counted, according to figures from the Associated Press.
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

Colorado House, Senate GOP elect new leadership

(The Center Square) – Colorado House and Senate Republicans elected new leadership on Thursday. The House Republican caucus elected Rep. Mike Lynch, R-Wellington, as minority leader to succeed former Rep. Hugh McKean, who passed away from a heart attack at his home in Loveland last month. McKean lied in state at the Capitol’s rotunda on Thursday.
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

Southern Colorado Election Results 2022

FOX21 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and a list of election results for Southern Colorado can be found below, beginning after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Several races will be watched closely including; El Paso County Commissioner District 1, El Paso County Commissioner District 5, El Paso County Sheriff, Pueblo County Commissioner District 3, Pueblo County Coroner, Pueblo County Sheriff, and Teller County Commissioner District 2, among others.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado US House races: Latest election results

DENVER — Eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs on Election Day in Colorado. Going into the election, the state had three Democratic incumbents, three Republican incumbents and two open seats – the new 8th Congressional District and also the 7th after the retirement of longtime Rep. Ed Perlmutter.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Veterans Day closures around Southern Colorado

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — While many will be celebrating the nation’s former service members this Veterans Day, some places in Colorado will be closed in observance. Read below for a list of what will be closed on Veterans Day by county in Southern Colorado: El Paso County closures: El Paso County administrative and elected administrative offices […]
COLORADO STATE

