Editor's note: Much of this story was originally published from primary election coverage in June. When former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch won the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, he saw a path to denying Boebert a second term. The 54-year-old Frisch, who said in June he drove nearly 2,000 miles across the vast district that covers most of the Western...

