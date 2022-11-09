Read full article on original website
Billy Ray Cyrus Seemingly Confirms Engagement to Firerose 6 Months After Tish Cyrus Divorce Announcement
Looks like congratulations may be in order! Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose appeared to confirm their engagement after sparking rumors last month. “Autumn,” the pair captioned a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, October 18, alongside several selfies in which Firerose donned a diamond ring. Although the musicians didn’t explicitly address the engagement speculation, fans left congratulatory messages in the comments.
BET
Tia Mowry And Cory Hardrict’s Instagram Exchange Days After Divorce News Raises Eyebrows
While Tia Mowry and Cory Hardict have decided to end their marriage, they want to let everyone know that it wasn’t only an amicable decision, but they both still have love for one another. The actor recently posted portraits of her family on Instagram, including Hardict and the two...
'RHOP' Alum Monique Samuels and Husband Chris Are Separating After 10 Years of Marriage
Monique Samuels and her husband Chris Samuels are going their separate ways. Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the Real Housewives of Potomac alum, 39, and the former NFL player are splitting after 10 years of marriage. The couple share three children, sons Christopher, 9, and Chase, 3, and daughter...
HOT 97
Safaree Responds To Viral Clip Of Erica Mena Crying Over Child Support Settlement
Safaree shuts down reports that Erica Mena has “full custody” of their two children. We previously reported that during a now viral clip of an episode of Love and Hip-Hop, Erica Mena breaks down in tears after finding out her divorce with Safaree has been finalized. The clip...
Savannah Chrisley Admits She's Been 'So Angry' Since Parents Todd & Julie's Fraud Conviction
Savannah Chrisley is telling her mom how she really feels about her fraud conviction. "You’re handling it way better than I am," the 25-year-old told her mom, Julie, 49, during the Tuesday, October 25, episode of her “Unlocked” podcast.When her mom disagreed with her, Savannah pointed out that her troubled parents, Julia and Todd, are still able to focus on prayer after they were found guilty in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. The matriarch was also convicted of wire fraud. SAVANNAH CHRISLEY INSISTS KNOWING YOUR WORTH HAS 'ABSOLUTELY NOTHING...
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
ETOnline.com
Michael Ealy and Khatira Rafiqzada Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage: 'We Have Truly Grown Up Together'
Michael Ealy and his wife, Khatira Rafiqzada, are celebrating a major milestone! On Thursday, Rafiqzada took to Instagram to commemorate the couple's 10-year wedding anniversary, dedicating a post to "the best thing I’ve ever worked my a** off to keep!" "15 years together but today we celebrate 10 years...
Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Tim Malcolm’s Girlfriend Linda Ramirez? Inside Their Relationship
90 Day Fiancé star Tim Malcolm may have moved on from his infamous exes, Veronica Rodriguez and Jeniffer Tarazona, but who is his girlfriend, Linda Ramirez? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Tim’s current relationship. Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Tim’s Girlfriend Linda Ramirez?...
Judge Judy Says Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Used to Avoid Her Because He's 'Scared to Death of Me'
It's safe to say Justin Bieber probably isn't keeping former neighbor Judge Judy Sheindlin on his holiday greetings list. The TV judge, who used to live beside the "Ghost" singer, claimed he used to be terrified of her after she spoke publicly about his teen years. Judge Judy, 80, explained how she knew Bieber, now 28, was fearful of her.
Vicki Gunvalson Says Cheating On Donn Gunvalson With Brooks Ayers Destroyed Her Family
Vicki Gunvalson is known for her poor choice in men. And that was made abundantly clear when the now former Real Housewives of Orange County was dating Brooks Ayers. After Vicki spent multiple seasons on RHOC defending Brooks about everything from his inappropriate behavior to his claims of having cancer, they finally broke up after […] The post Vicki Gunvalson Says Cheating On Donn Gunvalson With Brooks Ayers Destroyed Her Family appeared first on Reality Tea.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Says She's Dating After Kody Split -- What She's Looking For (Exclusive)
Christine Brown is single and ready to mingle more than year after her split from her husband of 25 years, Kody Brown. The 50-year-old Sister Wives star opened up to ET's Deidre Behar about her post-Kody life, where she described herself as "single." "I'm single now, right? So I kind...
Cynthia Bailey reveals ‘last straw’ that led to divorce from Mike Hill
Cynthia Bailey, the former longtime cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” divulged what led to the dissolution of her marriage to Fox Sports broadcaster Mike Hill. During her visit to Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave’s “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, Bailey elaborated on what...
Miranda Lambert Shares Video of Her and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Dancing to Her Single 'Actin' Up'
"Actin up tonight at the @bmi awards," the country star wrote on Instagram alongside the playful clip featuring husband Brendan McLoughlin Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin are showing off some sweet moves! The country star shared a clip to Instagram on Tuesday of the pair dancing to her single "Actin' Up" while they attended the 70th annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. Set to the track from her 2022 album Palomino, the short video shows the duo dressed to the nines, each with a drink in hand. ...
Are ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Stars Kim Plath and Barry Plath Divorced? Inside Their Split
After 24 years of marriage, Welcome to Plathville stars Kim Plath and Barry Plath shocked fans when they announced their decision to split during season 4 of the TLC series — but have they filed for divorce? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Barry and Kim’s separation.
Nick Cannon Confirms Baby No. 11 in Must-See Photoshoot with Pregnant Alyssa Scott
Watch: Nick Cannon Poses for Maternity Shoot With Alyssa Scott. We're going to need a big lens for this big family announcement. Less than two weeks after revealing her pregnancy, Alyssa Scott appeared to confirm she was expecting her second child with Nick Cannon after sharing photos of their maternity photo shoot.
Mama Joyce Explains Who Kandi Should Replace Todd Tucker With At BravoCon
Mama Joyce is being slammed over comments about Kandi and Todd's marriage at BravoCon. She clearly still doesn't like Todd and here's why.
Todd Chrisley Says His Family 'Needed' the Years-Long Estrangement from Daughter Lindsie Chrisley
In PEOPLE's exclusive look at PodcastOne's new Chrisley Confessions episode, Todd Chrisley says he's "thankful and grateful for the estrangement" that occurred with his daughter For the first time ever, the Chrisley family is coming together to discuss Lindsie Chrisley's estrangement. In PEOPLE's exclusive look at PodcastOne's new Chrisley Confessions episode, Lindsie, 33, joins parents Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, as well as sister Savannah Chrisley, to discuss the "family fight" that became "publicized." In doing so, the famous bunch details their "pain" but also "where we are, where we've been [and] where we...
Cherelle Griner Asks People to Write Letters to Wife Brittney in Russia: 'She Is 100% Not Okay'
Cherelle Griner is asking fans to show their support for wife Brittney Griner through letter writing. At Glamour's Women of the Year Awards Tuesday night, Cherelle read an emotional letter she'd written to her wife to share how difficult things have been since Brittney was arrested in February. "I've spent...
Wife Ruins Woman's Marriage After Affair with Husband
When a person decides to get married, they generally go into the agreement hoping that their vows will last a lifetime. However, that isn’t always the case, because relationships are complicated and people are complicated. It’s estimated that about 40% of first marriages in the US end in divorce.
Casey Anthony Breaks Her Silence in New Docuseries ‘Where the Truth Lies’ — Watch the Teaser
Casey Anthony is speaking out in a new three-part docuseries called “Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies.”. Anthony made national news in 2008 when she was accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter Caylee. The case went to trial in 2011, and Casey was found not guilty of first-degree murder.
