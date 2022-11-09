ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Billy Ray Cyrus Seemingly Confirms Engagement to Firerose 6 Months After Tish Cyrus Divorce Announcement

Looks like congratulations may be in order! Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose appeared to confirm their engagement after sparking rumors last month. “Autumn,” the pair captioned a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, October 18, alongside several selfies in which Firerose donned a diamond ring. Although the musicians didn’t explicitly address the engagement speculation, fans left congratulatory messages in the comments.
OK! Magazine

Savannah Chrisley Admits She's Been 'So Angry' Since Parents Todd & Julie's Fraud Conviction

Savannah Chrisley is telling her mom how she really feels about her fraud conviction. "You’re handling it way better than I am," the 25-year-old told her mom, Julie, 49, during the Tuesday, October 25, episode of her “Unlocked” podcast.When her mom disagreed with her, Savannah pointed out that her troubled parents, Julia and Todd, are still able to focus on prayer after they were found guilty in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. The matriarch was also convicted of wire fraud. SAVANNAH CHRISLEY INSISTS KNOWING YOUR WORTH HAS 'ABSOLUTELY NOTHING...
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)

New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
LANCASTER, CA
Reality Tea

Vicki Gunvalson Says Cheating On Donn Gunvalson With Brooks Ayers Destroyed Her Family

Vicki Gunvalson is known for her poor choice in men. And that was made abundantly clear when the now former Real Housewives of Orange County was dating Brooks Ayers. After Vicki spent multiple seasons on RHOC defending Brooks about everything from his inappropriate behavior to his claims of having cancer, they finally broke up after […] The post Vicki Gunvalson Says Cheating On Donn Gunvalson With Brooks Ayers Destroyed Her Family appeared first on Reality Tea.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Miranda Lambert Shares Video of Her and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Dancing to Her Single 'Actin' Up'

"Actin up tonight at the @bmi awards," the country star wrote on Instagram alongside the playful clip featuring husband Brendan McLoughlin Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin are showing off some sweet moves! The country star shared a clip to Instagram on Tuesday of the pair dancing to her single "Actin' Up" while they attended the 70th annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.   Set to the track from her 2022 album Palomino, the short video shows the duo dressed to the nines, each with a drink in hand.  ...
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Todd Chrisley Says His Family 'Needed' the Years-Long Estrangement from Daughter Lindsie Chrisley

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at PodcastOne's new Chrisley Confessions episode, Todd Chrisley says he's "thankful and grateful for the estrangement" that occurred with his daughter For the first time ever, the Chrisley family is coming together to discuss Lindsie Chrisley's estrangement. In PEOPLE's exclusive look at PodcastOne's new Chrisley Confessions episode, Lindsie, 33, joins parents Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, as well as sister Savannah Chrisley, to discuss the "family fight" that became "publicized." In doing so, the famous bunch details their "pain" but also "where we are, where we've been [and] where we...
Gillian Sisley

Wife Ruins Woman's Marriage After Affair with Husband

When a person decides to get married, they generally go into the agreement hoping that their vows will last a lifetime. However, that isn’t always the case, because relationships are complicated and people are complicated. It’s estimated that about 40% of first marriages in the US end in divorce.
People

People

