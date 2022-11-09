Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Sixth Season Pushes Midnight to Her Breaking Point
While Class 1-A is starting to get hot and heavy in the latest war taking place in My Hero Academia's sixth season, the professional crime fighters and teachers at UA Academy are giving it their all to not just force the villains back but also save their own lives. In the latest episode focusing on the Paranormal Liberation War, the hero who has been placed in the most dire spot is Midnight, the UA teacher who was unsuccessful at halting Gigantomachia's rampage.
ComicBook
Pokemon: Ash's Victory Brought the Anime's Best Cameos to Life
Ash Ketchum win his biggest victory in the anime to date, and the newest episode of the series has used this opportunity to bring in some of the anime's best cameos so far! The newest iteration of the anime has been celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the anime by going back into the history of the franchise in some cool ways. Over its episodes, Ash has reunited with all sorts of familiar friends, foes and Pokemon from his past and now it has all come full circle as everyone he's met over his journey celebrated his big win.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Looms Large With Mt. Lady
My Hero Academia's sixth season has focused on not only the students in Class 1-A battling against the Paranormal Liberation Frontbut also the top heroes of Hero Society giving it their all when it comes to battling Shigaraki and his vast forces. Not only did the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army team up, but the combined army also has High-End Nomu and a giant behemoth known as Gigantomachi at their beck and call. Luckily, Mt. Lady is just as big as the largest villain and one fan has brought her to life.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Shows Off The Thorn Princess' Skills
Spy x Family has returned this fall season with new episodes to begin capping off its first season, with the Forger Family adding a new member to its trio in Bond Forger, the adorable canine that happens to harbor a special ability where it can look into the future. As Anya continues her attempts to ingratiate herself in the prestigious academy known as Eden College, Yor the Thorn Princess is continuing her role as the maternal figure of the clan and one cosplayer has once again brought back her assassin attire.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Black Adam Reportedly Banned From China Release
A new report indicates that both Warner Bros. Discovery's Black Adam and Disney's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are being banned from getting a theatrical release in China. Getting American blockbusters into Chinese theaters is often an uphill battle, since there are fairly strict limits on how many foreign films are allowed to enter the marketplace at any given time. That can be even more complex if the movies in question feature themes or imagery that the Chinese government finds offensive. The last six Marvel movies -- everything since Black Widow -- have failed to earn approval to screen in the nation.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Is Getting Its Very Own Game
What comes around most definitely goes around. Cyberpunk 2077 brought us the critical darling that is Cyberpunk: Edgerunners this year, and now the anime is ready to give back. After all, the show is about to get its very own game, and fans of the Edgerunners universe will want to check it out ASAP.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals Two Major MCU Characters Used to Be Married
Marvel Studios' latest film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, focuses almost entirely on the characters living in Wakanda and the arrival of Namor. That being said, this is a movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it should come as no surprise that a couple of other notable characters from the franchise appear for a handful of scenes. In those scenes, fans learn that two important MCU characters not only know each other, but that they were actually married before their stories in the MCU began.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ironheart Star Reveals Surprising Costume Detail
One of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's stars revealed a surprising detail about their costume. Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams is a fan favorite after audiences have been introduced to her character. But, in a recent sit down with Variety, she revealed that she actually had to wear that Ironheart armor. It wasn't all CG for the first suit and it was actually pretty heavy. During the interview, Thorne explained that its a tribute to Williams' engineering prowess that the design can even get off the ground at that weight. Clearly, the fans want to see more of the Marvel hero as we head toward her Disney+ series next year. Check out her full explanation of the suit and everything that came with it down below!
ComicBook
Every God of War Game Ranked
God of War has been one of PlayStation's biggest properties for nearly two decades at this point. First beginning back on the PS2, God of War has gone on to receive numerous entries across virtually all PlayStation platforms that have existed since the turn of the century. However, not all of these outings with Kratos have been superb, as the series has definitely seen its ups and downs.
ComicBook
Pokemon: Ash's Original Voice Addresses His Long-Coming Win
Pokemon Journeys has finally brought Ash Ketchum to a major victory that had been 25 long years in the making in the anime series, and the original voice actor behind the trainer in the English dub has addressed the icon's big win! Although Ash already made history in the anime franchise by nabbing his very first League Champion win during Sun and Moon's series, Pokemon Journeys quite literally took this to a whole new level as Ash then took on the entire world. Defeating all the other regional champions, and many other trainers in the series introduced thus far.
ComicBook
Star Wars Game Developer Reveals Why Darth Vader Turned Into a Scorpion
When it comes to Star Wars video games, Lucasfilm works closely with developers to make sure that the finished product is faithful to the license. While that's true now, it was not always the case! In 1987, Namco released a Star Wars video game for the Japanese Famicom that was... strange to say the least. The game greatly differed from its source material, most notably in its depiction of Darth Vader. Players encounter the villain multiple times in the game, and the boss fights see Vader transform into a scorpion, a shark, a pterodactyl, and a Wampa!
‘Interview With the Vampire’ Stars Eric Bogosian and Assad Zaman Break Down the Season 1 Finale, Tease Season 2
Interview With the Vampire Season 1 ends with a killer twist. After weeks of watching journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) attempt to catch Louis de Point du Lac (Jacob Anderson) out in a lie, Molloy finally confronts the vampire head on. After Louis tells the tale of killing his maker and lover Lestat (Sam Reid), Molloy turns the tables and reveals there’s no way Lestat is dead. Claudia (Bailey Bass) may have wanted to burn him, but Louis threw Lestat in his coffin in the trash. Molloy accurately guesses that Lestat could have survived on rats at the dump and...
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Oscar Buzz Is Already Building for One of the Film's Stars
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is making waves at the box office. Through Sunday, the Ryan Coogler picture has grossed a monstrous $300 million at box office around the world. Not only that, but the film is a hit with critics, currently sporting an 84-percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie also happens to be a hit was movie-goers, with one of the production's actions becoming an Oscar favorite for many.
ComicBook
How Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Helps Pave the Way for X-Men in the MCU
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally in theaters and while the eagerly anticipated film closes out Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it also opens the door wide open to some incredible new stories in this ever-expanding world of heroes and villains. That includes a pathway to the introduction of what is arguably one of most-wanted groups within all of Marvel: the X-Men. While we know that the X-Men are indeed coming to the MCU — Ms. Marvel gave us our first "mutant" moment with Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) being made a mutant rather than an Inhuman and it was recently revealed that Deadpool 3 will see the return of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, it's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's story that best sets up story potential that could ultimately usher in the iconic superhero team.
ComicBook
Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible Anime Releases New Poster
Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible is setting the stage for its full anime debut coming next year, and the series has revealed a new look at what fans can expect from the new series with a special new poster! Nene Yukimori's original romantic comedy manga has been picking up steam with fans since it first hit the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine a few years ago, and now it's just a matter of waiting for the anime adaptation to take off and hit a whole new wave of fans. With the premiere inching closer, we're starting to get more updates than ever.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Reveals New Super Saiyan 4 Transformations in Concept Art
It's hard to argue that one of the biggest elements that stuck from Dragon Ball GT wasn't the new version of Android 17 or the Black Star Dragon Balls, but rather, was the transformation known as Super Saiyan 4, which gave Goku and Vegeta new forms that made them look far more ape-like. While not canon, Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been able to bring back the form with a vengeance thanks to its alternate timelines and realities, and it seems that new forms have been revealed via original concept art.
Jackie Chan Once Feared He Might Have Accidentally Killed Someone in a Fight
Jackie Chan feared that he might have cost someone their life in a fight after he discovered a tooth in his knuckle.
ComicBook
Black Clover Manga Announces Sudden Hiatus
Black Clover has been setting the stage for the final battle of the series overall with its latest chapters, but the manga has announced it will be going on a sudden hiatus before we get to see what's coming next for Asta! With the 170 episode strong anime wrapping up its run last year, fans have been more drawn than ever to Yuki Tabata's manga release of the series since it's our only new material to experience. With the final arc of the series kicking off in full, the manga has been preparing for its big final climax.
ComicBook
Thunderbolts Star Says Phase 5 Marvel Movie Will "Drop a Bomb" on MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to move forward into the Multiverse Saga in a big way as soon as Phase Five starts off. The first film in Phase Five will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with it showing our first major glimpse of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Following that will be a whole slew of projects that will push the MCU forward, but one of the most interesting projects has to be the upcoming Thunderbolts movie. Thunderbolts is essentially Marvel's answer to Suicide Squad and features a star-studded cast that includes Harrison Ford, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and even David Harbour. Harbour is currently promoting his Santa Clausr movie Violent Night, and he revealed something major about his next MCU appearance. During an interview with Gizmodo, the actor revealed that Thunderbolts are going to drop a bomb on the universe.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Love New Free Action RPG
PlayStation Plus subscribers across PS4 and PS5 are loving one of November's free games. Regardless of whether you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber, a PS Plus Extra subscriber, or a PS Plus Premium subscriber you can enjoy this new free game, and so far, it seems like everyone is doing just that. That said, you need to claim the game before next month because once the first Tuesday of December rolls around, it will no longer be a free download. The game in question is Nioh 2 from developer Team Ninja, which is one of November's free monthly PS Plus games and the headliner at that.
Comments / 0