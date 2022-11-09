Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
Henry Cavill finally reveals the origins behind his iconic 'arm reloading' scene in Mission: Impossible
The Superman actor has his reasons
ComicBook
Henry Cavill's Superman Cameo Secret Was Kept From the Black Adam Cast Until Premiere
Black Adam didn't really do the greatest job of protecting the secret of its major post-credits scene reveal, which officially brought Henry Cavill's Superman back to the DC Universe. The entire world learned from leaks after the first screenings of Black Adam that Cavill was back as Superman – to the point that the cast and crew of Black Adam didn't even avoid the subject while doing red carpets for the film's premiere. However, it turns out that the cast of Black Adam only found out that Superman was in their film around the same time the fans did!
netflixjunkie.com
Henry Cavill Dons His ‘James Bond’ Look While Posing With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso At ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Premiere
Within no time, Enola Holmes 2 will be gracing the viewers with the greatest detective endeavors of all time. And as the release date of the Netflix Original detective fiction is inching nearer, the Holmes siblings are hyping it up now more than ever. While Millie Bobby Brown is wholeheartedly preparing herself to witness the first independent case of her lifetime, Henry Cavill is having a good time promoting the period thriller with his beautiful Girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Captain America 4’ producer teases Hulked-out Harrison Ford as the future of the Eternals is confirmed
The grind never stops for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which comes with the territory for the most successful film and television franchise in history. There are countless film and television projects on the way, but it’s the buildup to Black Panther:Wakanda Forever that’s provided plenty of curious tidbits, with some of the MCU’s heaviest hitters out in force teasing the past, present, and future of Phase Four and beyond.
theplaylist.net
Jason Momoa Is Excited About The Safran/Gunn Era Of DC Studios And Teases One Of His DCU “Dreams Come True” Is In The Future
It’s been just over a week since Peter Safran and James Gunn took over as co-CEOs of the newly-branded DC Studios. No, there hasn’t been a tidal wave of shocking, fan-pleasing announcements. The Snyderverse is still dead. David Ayer’s “Suicide Squad” director’s cut isn’t happening. And the CW is continuing to purge itself of DC superhero soap operas. But that doesn’t mean that Safran and Gunn aren’t planning things already. According to one of the biggest DCU stars, Jason Momoa, some dreams are going to come true, eventually.
Ryan Reynolds explains how Deadpool 3 got Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine
The Deadpool 3 announcement is one of the top 3 MCU news events of the year, especially considering the big Wolverine surprise. The revelation that Hugh Jackman would reprise his iconic Wolverine role to join Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and the Avengers would have easily been the biggest MCU development of the year. But Marvel had even more significant announcements back at Comic-Con when it unveiled the Avengers 5 and 6 release dates and titles.
Jason Momoa teases "dream" DC project in the works under James Gunn
"There are a lot of cool things that are going to be coming up"
ComicBook
Major MCU Star Rumored to Appear in Across the Spider-Verse
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse became an instant favorite of many, winning an Academy Award in 2019 for Best Animated Feature. Sony Pictures Animation quickly pushed two sequels into development, a pair of films set to bring more Spidey-family characters into the animated canon. In fact, a new report circulating online suggests at least two awfully familiar faces will be added to the film's direct sequel in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
epicstream.com
Eva Green Is Open to Joining Marvel Cinematic Universe on One Condition
Eva Green is skilled in pulling off intensely physical roles. So, many are looking forward to seeing her in superhero films. She is open to joining Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) but under one condition. Eva Green Willing To Join Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Green has played several characters in various films...
IGN
DC: Jason Momoa and James Gunn Tease the Arrival of Popular Anti-Hero Lobo
James Gunn is all set to lead the DC films world to new heights, after signing on to become the Co-CEO alongside Peter Safran. After signing on the dotted line, Gunn has talked about creating a unified experience for fans with future DC projects. Moreover, he plans on introducing new characters and stories across multiple projects in different formats.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds admits he can’t take all the credit for Hugh Jackman’s ‘Deadpool 3’ return
Ryan Reynolds has opened up on the blockbuster return of Hugh Jackman to the role of the Wolverine for Deadpool 3, graciously admitting that bringing Jackman back wasn’t a solo effort. Jackman had seemingly retired from all superhero movie duties until Oct. 2022’s shock announcement he’d be returning as...
wegotthiscovered.com
Jason Momoa gushes over super-friend Henry Cavill’s ‘amazing’ return to DC
It will come as no surprise that head DC cheerleader Jason Momoa has absolutely no uncertain feelings about Superman’s return. The Aquaman actor didn’t mince words when asked about the now utterly spoiled post-credit sequence of Black Adam, which featured Henry Cavill returning to the famous role he made famous in Man of Steel, Justice League, and Batman vs. Superman.
James Gunn Promises a ‘New’ DC Movie and TV Universe
Strange but true: The guy in charge of the world of DC movies (along with producer Peter Safran) is James Gunn, the writer and director of such movies as Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad. Gunn and Safran are now the CEOs of DC Studios — and the first men to hold those titles — and so they are beginning the process of reshaping the DC Cinematic Universe.
epicstream.com
DC Fans Believe Jason Momoa will Pull Double Duty as Aquaman and Lobo
It's been a crazy couple of days for the DC Universe following the overthrowing of the old regime led by the divisive former DC Films boss Walter Hamada. But just when you thought Henry Cavill's surprising return as Superman is the biggest trick James Gunn and Peter Safran are pulling up their sleeves, it looks like that's just the tip of the iceberg and more massive surprises are on their way.
ComicBook
Canceled Warner Bros. Movie Finishes Production, Even Though No One Will Ever See It
Warner Bros. Discovery has been on a mission to cut costs and find tax breaks ever since the merger between WarnerMedia and Discover was completed. New CEO David Zaslav has made savings the number one priority, resulting in nearly completed projects being axed entirely, and HBO Max original titles being stripped from the streaming service. Amidst this unprecedented set of circumstances, one of the canceled films opted to complete production anyway, in the hopes that it might eventually see the light of day.
ComicBook
The Batman 2 Fan Art Gives Zoe Kravitz Upgraded Catwoman Suit
Warner Bros. Discovery seems to be all in on Matt Reeves' The Batman universe after they signed the director to an overall deal. Reeves has multiple projects in the works for his universe of Batman characters like The Penguin series, a series based on the GCPD and a series set in Arkham Asylum, which are all being developed for HBO Max. The director recently began writing the script for a sequel to The Batman and it doesn't seem like it will be released until at least 2025. Some fans have been wondering what the sequel could look like, and they have even designed upgraded suits for Robert Pattinson and even Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman.
Collider
Jason Momoa Sparks Rumors of Lobo Coming to the DCEU
Exciting times are coming to the DC Universe, and there seems to be a lot happening behind the scenes to get fans truly hyped. With DC Studios replacing DC Films, and James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over from Walter Hamada in the handling of the superhero properties of the studio, new, exciting plans seem to lie ahead. The excitement seems to be reposed primarily in Justice League star, Jason Momoa with the actor saying that the new management is making his dreams come true. Not long after those comments, DC Studios co-head, Gunn posted his first post on the social media platform Mastodon – a photo of the DC bounty hunter, Lobo.
ComicBook
Sylvester Stallone Shares Bruce Willis Aphasia Diagnosis Update
Sylvester Stallone gave fans another update on Bruce Willis' Aphasia diagnosis this week. The Hollywood Reporter sat down with the star to discuss Tulsa King. During that conversation, he shared that his longtime friend was in rough shape. The actor said, "Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times. So he's been sort of incommunicado. That kills me. It's so sad." Unfortunately, this news is about par for the course with this diagnosis. Aphasia is a major adjustment for the individuals affected and their families. Luckily, Willis has a robust support system in place with doctors, his wife, and children all around to help in this new chapter of his life. If he's been brought any of the social media posts about him since the diagnosis became public, he has to feel good about those reactions as well. People really love the Die Hard star and want him to be able to enjoy his retirement from acting.
ComicBook
The Witcher Henry Cavill Petition From Angry Fans Nears 200,000 Signatures
Following the conclusion of Season 3 next summer, Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher series. Replacing Henry Cavill in Season 4 and beyond will be Liam Hemsworth. As you would expect, this news hasn't sat well with many fans, and not because of the appointment of Hemsworth, but because of how much the show stands to lose with Cavill leaving. Many agree that Cavill is the best part of the show, and not just because he's the most talented actor on the set, but because his passion for the character and the series bleeds through his performance. He's the perfect Geralt, and fans aren't happy he's leaving the role behind.
