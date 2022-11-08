ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

u.today

Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies

Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT

The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
u.today

Bitcoin Predicted to Hit $250,000 in Six Months by Tim Draper

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
The Associated Press

Crypto exchange Binance to buy rival FTX in apparent bailout

NEW YORK (AP) — The cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it plans to buy its rival FTX Trading, in the latest example of how fortunes can change rapidly in the crypto world. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Twitter Tuesday that his company had signed a letter of intent to buy FTX because the smaller exchange was experiencing a “significant liquidity crunch.” The deal was pending due diligence, Zhao said on Twitter.
CoinTelegraph

Marathon is now the 2nd-largest listed holder of Bitcoin — CEO

Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings is now understood to be the second-largest holder of Bitcoin in the world among publicly-listed companies. During the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 8, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel revealed the company now holds 11,300 BTC, worth around $205 million at the time of writing, “making Marathon the second largest holder of Bitcoin among publicly traded companies worldwide, ” referring to unnamed third-party data.
tokenist.com

Fidelity to Offer Commission-Free Crypto Trading in 35 States

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. This Thursday, Fidelity started allowing customers to sign-up for its commission-free crypto trading service. The service is offered through Fidelity Digital Assets, a subsidiary of the investment behemoth.
CoinTelegraph

Unclear regulations drove 95% of trading activity offshore: Coinbase CEO

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong was not delighted with the news about the United States regulators looking into FTX.US along with Coinbase and Binance.US in the wake of the FTX crisis. Armstrong said that the enforcement action against U.S.-based companies for the irregularities committed by an offshore crypto exchange that fall...
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
forkast.news

Singapore’s Temasek holds stake in FTX, a target of Binance takeover

Singapore’s state-owned investment firm Temasek is a shareholder in embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which faces a possible takeover by bigger rival Binance, according to a report by Singapore’s Straits Times on Wednesday. FTX’s CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has reportedly apologized for not giving investors a timely update on the pending acquisition.
ihodl.com

Crypto Startup Ramp Raises $70M

Crypto infrastructure startup Ramp, which is headquartered in London and Warsaw, just raised $70 million in a Series B funding round led by Mubadala Capital and Korelya Capital. Other participants in the funding round include venture capital firm Cogito Capital and existing investor Balderton Capital. Ramp founder Szymon Sypniewicz has...
US News and World Report

Coinbase Cuts Jobs Again as Cryptocurrencies Extend Fall

(Reuters) - Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc cut over 60 jobs in its recruiting and institutional onboarding teams, a spokesperson said on Thursday, at a time when pummeled digital coins risk another contagion in the sector and bigger rival FTX inches closer to a collapse. The job cuts, the second...
forkast.news

Ark Invest swoops in to buy US$21.4 mln in Coinbase shares

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management seized the opportunity provided by Wednesday’s market downturn to snatch a chunk of Coinbase stock. Ark Invest purchased 420,949 shares of Coinbase (COIN), among the largest U.S.-based crypto exchanges, worth just under US$21.4 million, according to the firm’s daily trade brief. The...

