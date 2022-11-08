Read full article on original website
A Voyager investor says the FTX meltdown puts the bankrupt crypto lender's bailout in jeopardy, with $1.3 billion of customer assets on the line
FTX US was set to buy Voyager's assets, but now Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange is in turmoil. That puts the deal in question, an investor said.
u.today
Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies
Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
u.today
Bitcoin Predicted to Hit $250,000 in Six Months by Tim Draper

Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, who started out working at a gas station and just announced he's buying his biggest competitor in the crypto world
Changpeng Zhao is the founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Zhao — who's often known as CZ — is one of the most prominent people in cryptocurrency, as well as the wealthiest person in the industry. With a net worth of $16.4 billion as...
Business Insider
The rise and fall of FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried, who became a crypto billionaire in just 4 years — and lost most of his wealth in a single day
Sam Bankman-Fried catapulted into a crypto billionaire in a matter of four years. He's the co-founder of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange, and Alameda Research, a trading firm. His net worth has reportedly dropped down to $1 billion from almost $16 billion. The world can turn upside down within a week.
Thirty-year old crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried was worth $16 billion. 94% of that was wiped out in just one day.
Sam Bankman-Fried saw nearly all of his net worth wiped out in a day. His crypto-exchange platform, FTX, was seemingly on the verge of collapse before Binance agreed to buy it on Tuesday. Bankman-Fried saw his next worth plunge 94% in one day, the largest drop ever for a billionaire,...
Crypto exchange Binance to buy rival FTX in apparent bailout
NEW YORK (AP) — The cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it plans to buy its rival FTX Trading, in the latest example of how fortunes can change rapidly in the crypto world. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Twitter Tuesday that his company had signed a letter of intent to buy FTX because the smaller exchange was experiencing a “significant liquidity crunch.” The deal was pending due diligence, Zhao said on Twitter.
CoinTelegraph
Marathon is now the 2nd-largest listed holder of Bitcoin — CEO
Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings is now understood to be the second-largest holder of Bitcoin in the world among publicly-listed companies. During the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 8, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel revealed the company now holds 11,300 BTC, worth around $205 million at the time of writing, “making Marathon the second largest holder of Bitcoin among publicly traded companies worldwide, ” referring to unnamed third-party data.
tokenist.com
Fidelity to Offer Commission-Free Crypto Trading in 35 States
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. This Thursday, Fidelity started allowing customers to sign-up for its commission-free crypto trading service. The service is offered through Fidelity Digital Assets, a subsidiary of the investment behemoth.
coinchapter.com
Binance backs out from FTX deal, refuses to buy Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has backed out from plans to buy Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange FTX. As per the latest announcement by the company, a closer look into the company’s books has forced them to have a change of heart. “As...
The third biggest crypto exchange, FTX faces a liquidity crisis, likely to be sold to rival Binance
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX faced a heavy liquidity crunch on Tuesday as its investors looked to withdraw their cryptocurrency holdings amidst fears of plunging crypto prices. Help from an unlikely source, its rival Binance, which has now signed a non-binding agreement to acquire the ailing crypto exchange, the Financial Times reported.
CoinTelegraph
Unclear regulations drove 95% of trading activity offshore: Coinbase CEO
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong was not delighted with the news about the United States regulators looking into FTX.US along with Coinbase and Binance.US in the wake of the FTX crisis. Armstrong said that the enforcement action against U.S.-based companies for the irregularities committed by an offshore crypto exchange that fall...
sfstandard.com
Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse
A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
forkast.news
Singapore’s Temasek holds stake in FTX, a target of Binance takeover
Singapore’s state-owned investment firm Temasek is a shareholder in embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which faces a possible takeover by bigger rival Binance, according to a report by Singapore’s Straits Times on Wednesday. FTX’s CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has reportedly apologized for not giving investors a timely update on the pending acquisition.
So much for decentralization: Binance scooping up rival FTX ignites Crypto Twitter
Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX (left) and Changpeng Zhao of Binance. Jeenah Moon—Bloomberg/Getty Images; Wei Leng Tay—Bloomberg/Getty Images. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, is set to acquire Bahamas-based competitor FTX in a deal that makes it the undisputed leader in the space, and Crypto Twitter is shook.
ihodl.com
Crypto Startup Ramp Raises $70M
Crypto infrastructure startup Ramp, which is headquartered in London and Warsaw, just raised $70 million in a Series B funding round led by Mubadala Capital and Korelya Capital. Other participants in the funding round include venture capital firm Cogito Capital and existing investor Balderton Capital. Ramp founder Szymon Sypniewicz has...
US News and World Report
Coinbase Cuts Jobs Again as Cryptocurrencies Extend Fall
(Reuters) - Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc cut over 60 jobs in its recruiting and institutional onboarding teams, a spokesperson said on Thursday, at a time when pummeled digital coins risk another contagion in the sector and bigger rival FTX inches closer to a collapse. The job cuts, the second...
forkast.news
Ark Invest swoops in to buy US$21.4 mln in Coinbase shares
Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management seized the opportunity provided by Wednesday’s market downturn to snatch a chunk of Coinbase stock. Ark Invest purchased 420,949 shares of Coinbase (COIN), among the largest U.S.-based crypto exchanges, worth just under US$21.4 million, according to the firm’s daily trade brief. The...
Sequoia Capital says it's marking its investment in FTX down to $0 as a liquidity crunch threatens to put the crypto exchange into bankruptcy
VC giant Sequoia Capital told investors it's marking down its investment in FTX to zero. FTX had asked Binance for help amid a liquidity crunch, Binance's CEO said on Tuesday. But Binance walked away from the deal to acquire the rival exchange rival on Wednesday. Venture capital giant Sequoia Capital...
