It's no secret; Montana is a popular place. In fact, over the last few years, it's become one of the most popular spots in the nation to move to. This, of course, has caused some friction for a lot of Montanans, as they fear their way of life here could be in danger. Unfortunately, those folks certainly aren't going to like what I'm about to pass along.
Land is the most ancient asset in human history. As the world’s third-largest country by landmass, it’s understandable that folks with spare cash want a piece of the American pie. Traditionally, the world’s largest home deals have been divided among high-end neighborhoods in California, Florida, and New York City. However, Montana is swiftly becoming one of the country’s hottest real estate sites, reflecting the inclination for country life with the surge of remote work amid the pandemic.
They say you shouldn't judge somewhere based on just ONE experience, but apparently, that is exactly what the YouTube Channel "BabbleTop" did to our wonderful state—and nine other states. BabbleTop recently came out with a video detailing the 10 states with the worst food in America. (I think they...
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
My aunt and her husband lived together in a state not named Montana for over 40 years, having never traditionally tied the knot. They both loved each other very much, and my aunt still loves my uncle even though he passed away earlier this year. They weren't able to receive each others' state benefits, or jointly file taxes, nor was my aunt able to legally care for him when he got sick since their union was never recognized by the state.
In Alberta, a massive grizzly bear weighing 450 pounds was shot by people driving by. According to a statement from Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement, the bear was killed on October 14 around 4 PM. According to officials, the person who shot and killed the animal drove up before making a quick U-turn.
An oldie, but a goodie none the less. If you’ve never seen this classic bear encounter video from Missoula, Montana, back in 2003, you’re in for a treat. As far as viral animal videos go, it’s one of the all-time greats. Black bears are a comical animal...
A friend of mine recently bought an electric vehicle. He is from Montana but currently lives in Seattle. I had a ton of questions but the first one I asked was, "How does it handle in the snow?" His reply was, "Awesome!" Since he doesn't live in Montana anymore, I was a bit skeptical knowing that when it snows just a little bit in Seattle the entire city shuts down. But he is a Montana boy, so he knows snow. As we continued to talk he told me about his trips going skiing in Whistler, BC and that his car is fantastic in the snow, better than a 4-wheel drive truck that he used to own.
Winter is here, which means snow tires, studded tires, chains on tires, 4-wheel drive, all-wheel drive...well, you get the picture. The winter months can be pretty brutal in Montana, from snow and ice-covered highways to avalanche warnings and loss of power. If you're going to live here, you certainly need to be prepared, but when compared to other states, just how bad is winter in Montana?
I love me a good rut fight. It seems crazy to think about. These deer can live three quarters of their year in complete harmony, maybe even alongside each other, then out of nowhere the winds shift and they will fight each other sometimes to the point of death over a doe.
This is dangerously close. Living in upstate South Carolina my whole life, the only things you really need to watch out for are copperhead snakes and meth head tweakers. It’s hard to even comprehend the thought of having to look out for bears, elk, bison, or the occasional bald eagle that may swoop in and attempt to steal your pet sitting in the front yard.
Wolves found dead in Wyoming may be the same pups that were born just last year, and the first to be born in the wild in Colorado for 80 years. The three female wolves were found dead about 10 miles into Wyoming and are believed to be members of Colorado's only known wolf pack, The Coloradoan reported.
We've got some gorgeous rivers in the state of Montana, and people should be able to enjoy the rivers however they'd like. People go floating, fishing, and boating up and down the Yellowstone River all the time during the Summer months; I've also been known to enjoy a float down the Yellowstone. But, there's a potentially dangerous activity in the river that people always do. And, it's perfectly legal.
We are not talking dress up and say boo for Halloween haunted. We are talking about real deal haunted hotels. The website Love Exploring dove in to find each state's most haunted hotel and they have some freaky stories around why. Said to be haunted by both former guests and employees, these hotels are for the thrill-seekers looking to hunt ghosts on their vacations. Here I have highlighted the most haunted hotel in Idaho as well as our surrounding states: Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington. Just in case you are a scream chaser and want to take a road trip to check out all of the top haunted hotels. First let's check out Idaho's.
Some animal fights are really more of a brief scrap and a lot of posturing. Maybe a few shoves, a yell, then one backs down and it’s all over. Two bull moose in Alaska locked antlers for a brutal 4-minute war over two cows in Alaska, both ending exhausted but one leaving with the victory and two cows to boot.
Big sky country. Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on the hit TV series Yellowstone recently opened up about living a Montana dream when he’s not in front of the camera. Grimes recently went on Live with Kelly and Ryan and shared some insight into his move out of LA, and over to the peaceful state of Montana. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIVE with Kelly and Ryan (@livekellyandryan) Host Ryan Seacrest asked Grimes what is it […] The post Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) Calls Living In Montana “A Dream” After Moving From Los Angeles first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
With the results from Montana’s 2022 election rolling in following the close of polls Tuesday night, one way to make sense of how the will of voters across the state’s diverse political geography translates to electoral outcomes is to look at the results county by county. Pieces of...
This looks like a grizzly bear’s happy place. Elk as far as the eye can see. Elk are a gregarious animal, meaning they love to herd up during certain times of the year. And during winter months especially, many of them end up in large herds. One of the...
Fox hunting, however ancient the practice, evolved on the British Isles into a ritualized chase during which bluebloods on horseback sicced hounds on red-wrapped wild dogs. Foxes plucking the gentry’s chickens from the manor apparently could not stand. Besides, the group culling of foxes proved jolly good sport. Yoicks!
As Colorado and the rest of the world get ready for season 5 of Yellowstone, we're going to answer a very popular question/rumor about the show. Is it actually filmed in Colorado?. Is Yellowstone Filmed In Colorado?. With so much beautiful scenery in Colorado, the question about the possibility of...
