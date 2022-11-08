ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

a-z-animals.com

Meet the 10 Largest Land Owners in Montana

Land is the most ancient asset in human history. As the world’s third-largest country by landmass, it’s understandable that folks with spare cash want a piece of the American pie. Traditionally, the world’s largest home deals have been divided among high-end neighborhoods in California, Florida, and New York City. However, Montana is swiftly becoming one of the country’s hottest real estate sites, reflecting the inclination for country life with the surge of remote work amid the pandemic.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana Made The Top 10 Worst In America For This

They say you shouldn't judge somewhere based on just ONE experience, but apparently, that is exactly what the YouTube Channel "BabbleTop" did to our wonderful state—and nine other states. BabbleTop recently came out with a video detailing the 10 states with the worst food in America. (I think they...
MONTANA STATE
OutThere Colorado

Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
LAMAR, CO
Newstalk KGVO

Does Montana Have Common-Law Marriage?

My aunt and her husband lived together in a state not named Montana for over 40 years, having never traditionally tied the knot. They both loved each other very much, and my aunt still loves my uncle even though he passed away earlier this year. They weren't able to receive each others' state benefits, or jointly file taxes, nor was my aunt able to legally care for him when he got sick since their union was never recognized by the state.
MONTANA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Enormous Grizzly Bear Weighing 450 Pounds Put Down in a Drive-By Shooting —Alberta

In Alberta, a massive grizzly bear weighing 450 pounds was shot by people driving by. According to a statement from Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement, the bear was killed on October 14 around 4 PM. According to officials, the person who shot and killed the animal drove up before making a quick U-turn.
Newstalk KGVO

Electric Vehicles Can Handle Montana Better Than You Think

A friend of mine recently bought an electric vehicle. He is from Montana but currently lives in Seattle. I had a ton of questions but the first one I asked was, "How does it handle in the snow?" His reply was, "Awesome!" Since he doesn't live in Montana anymore, I was a bit skeptical knowing that when it snows just a little bit in Seattle the entire city shuts down. But he is a Montana boy, so he knows snow. As we continued to talk he told me about his trips going skiing in Whistler, BC and that his car is fantastic in the snow, better than a 4-wheel drive truck that he used to own.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Compared To Other States, Just How Bad Is Winter In Montana?

Winter is here, which means snow tires, studded tires, chains on tires, 4-wheel drive, all-wheel drive...well, you get the picture. The winter months can be pretty brutal in Montana, from snow and ice-covered highways to avalanche warnings and loss of power. If you're going to live here, you certainly need to be prepared, but when compared to other states, just how bad is winter in Montana?
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Is This Activity Really Legal in the Rivers of Montana?

We've got some gorgeous rivers in the state of Montana, and people should be able to enjoy the rivers however they'd like. People go floating, fishing, and boating up and down the Yellowstone River all the time during the Summer months; I've also been known to enjoy a float down the Yellowstone. But, there's a potentially dangerous activity in the river that people always do. And, it's perfectly legal.
MONTANA STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

The Most Haunted Hotel in Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington

We are not talking dress up and say boo for Halloween haunted. We are talking about real deal haunted hotels. The website Love Exploring dove in to find each state's most haunted hotel and they have some freaky stories around why. Said to be haunted by both former guests and employees, these hotels are for the thrill-seekers looking to hunt ghosts on their vacations. Here I have highlighted the most haunted hotel in Idaho as well as our surrounding states: Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington. Just in case you are a scream chaser and want to take a road trip to check out all of the top haunted hotels. First let's check out Idaho's.
IDAHO STATE
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) Calls Living In Montana “A Dream” After Moving From Los Angeles

Big sky country. Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on the hit TV series Yellowstone recently opened up about living a Montana dream when he’s not in front of the camera. Grimes recently went on Live with Kelly and Ryan and shared some insight into his move out of LA, and over to the peaceful state of Montana. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIVE with Kelly and Ryan (@livekellyandryan) Host Ryan Seacrest asked Grimes what is it […] The post Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) Calls Living In Montana “A Dream” After Moving From Los Angeles first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Where Montana’s key elections were won

With the results from Montana’s 2022 election rolling in following the close of polls Tuesday night, one way to make sense of how the will of voters across the state’s diverse political geography translates to electoral outcomes is to look at the results county by county. Pieces of...
MONTANA STATE
