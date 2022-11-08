Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Now you can fill your home with the aroma of candles that smell like a jar of Vlasic picklesJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Cubs 'Among Most Active Teams,' Spoke with Correa, Turner, Bogaerts, More
The Chicago Cubs have been "among [the] most active teams in the shortstop market" in free agency, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Saturday, noting they have spoken with agents for Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson. The Cubs have struggled in each of the past two...
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodón Targeted by Rangers in Free Agency
Coming off their sixth straight season with a losing record, the Texas Rangers are aiming high in free agency as they look to upgrade their pitching staff. Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Rangers have contacted the agents for Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodón and Japanese star Koudai Senga. Jon...
Bleacher Report
Dodgers Rumors: Clayton Kershaw Agrees to New 1-Year Contract Worth Close to $20M
Clayton Kershaw is reportedly returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers for his 16th season. According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, Kershaw has agreed to a new one-year deal that will approach $20 million for the 2023 season. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic first reported the three-time National League...
Bleacher Report
James Click Rejects Astros Contract Offer, Won't Return as GM After 2022 World Series
The contentious relationship between Houston Astros owner Jim Crane and general manager James Click has come to an end less than one week after Houston's World Series victory. The Astros and Click parted ways Friday after he rejected the team's one-year contract offer. Crane issued a statement about Click in...
Bleacher Report
Ranking Brewers SP Corbin Burnes' Top 10 Landing Spots amid Trade Rumors
The Milwaukee Brewers don't have to trade Corbin Burnes this winter, but the notion that they might has us speculating about where he might end up. It was Burnes himself who got the ball rolling on this notion. As the 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner expressed disappointment with the lack of extension talks between him and the Brewers in September, he also made eyebrow-raising remarks about how "anything can happen" and that everyone "might see it this offseason."
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Top 25 Catchers of the 2022 MLB Season
It's time to put a bow on the 2022 MLB season with Bleacher Report's final positional rankings. Throughout the year, we released monthly updates to our position-by-position power rankings, selecting the top 10 players at each spot. Now it's time to finalize those rankings while expanding the list to the 25 best at each position.
Bleacher Report
MLB Moneyball Power Rankings: Which Team Got the Most Value from 2022 Roster?
The Moneyball philosophy of roster building was made popular by the Oakland Athletics during the 2000s, and the ever-growing implementation of advanced statistics has changed the way that talent is evaluated and teams are assembled. Whether it's a small-market club trying to squeeze the most out of every spot on...
Bleacher Report
The Top Landing Spots for Astros' Justin Verlander in MLB Free Agency
This won't be anything like last offseason for Justin Verlander. Sure, there was intrigue to see him come back after missing two years while recovering from a torn UCL. Well over a dozen teams sent scouts to watch him work out in Florida last November, when he threw about 25 pitches clocking in between 94-97 mph, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.
Edwin Diaz’s Mets Contract Has Echoes of Bobby Bonilla’s
In 1991, Bobby Bonilla signed a contract with the New York Mets that was lucrative at the time and has only proven to be more so with time. Bonilla will receive $1.19 million each year through 2035, at which time he will be 72. You’d think that this would be a relatively singular phenomenon — and that the same kind of contract wouldn’t be in play (no pun intended) from the same team. But history has a way of repeating itself — even in baseball.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Eyeing Max Strus in Jae Crowder Talks with Heat
The Phoenix Suns are still looking to deal forward Jae Crowder, who has been inactive this season after he requested a trade in September. And they reached out to the Miami Heat about a potential deal, Ian Begley of SNY reported Saturday:. "One trade that may happen sooner than Dec....
Bleacher Report
Roger Goodell Says NFL Planning 'At Least Four' Games in Germany Through 2025
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Saturday the league will likely expand its plans to play games in Germany as part of its International Series. Ken Maguire of the Associated Press reported Goodell spoke at a fan forum in Munich ahead of Sunday's game between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena, which will be the NFL's first regular-season game contested in Germany.
Bleacher Report
NFLPA President JC Tretter Calls for Replacement, Ban of Slit-Film Turf Fields
In an open letter published Saturday, NFL Players Association president JC Tretter called for the NFL to take several steps to increase safety measures for players, including the banning of slit film turf. Tretter wrote that of the three types of turf used at NFL stadiums—slit film, monofilament and dual...
Bleacher Report
Miami Heat Terminate Relationship with FTX After Crypto Exchange's Bankruptcy Filing
The Miami Heat announced that they are in the process of terminating their relationship with FTX Crypto Exchange after it filed for bankruptcy. FTX purchased the naming rights to the Heat's arena for $135 million, and the stadium became known as FTX Arena beginning in June 2021. The building will...
Bleacher Report
Chiefs WRs Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney's Trade Advice for Dynasty Fantasy Leagues
While fantasy football managers have received little return on Skyy Moore or Kadarius Toney this season, the Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers could be undervalued assets in dynasty leagues. The Chiefs selected Moore in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft in part to help replace Tyreek Hill. The...
Comments / 0