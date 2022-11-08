In 1991, Bobby Bonilla signed a contract with the New York Mets that was lucrative at the time and has only proven to be more so with time. Bonilla will receive $1.19 million each year through 2035, at which time he will be 72. You’d think that this would be a relatively singular phenomenon — and that the same kind of contract wouldn’t be in play (no pun intended) from the same team. But history has a way of repeating itself — even in baseball.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 35 MINUTES AGO