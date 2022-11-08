ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodón Targeted by Rangers in Free Agency

Coming off their sixth straight season with a losing record, the Texas Rangers are aiming high in free agency as they look to upgrade their pitching staff. Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Rangers have contacted the agents for Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodón and Japanese star Koudai Senga. Jon...
Bleacher Report

Ranking Brewers SP Corbin Burnes' Top 10 Landing Spots amid Trade Rumors

The Milwaukee Brewers don't have to trade Corbin Burnes this winter, but the notion that they might has us speculating about where he might end up. It was Burnes himself who got the ball rolling on this notion. As the 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner expressed disappointment with the lack of extension talks between him and the Brewers in September, he also made eyebrow-raising remarks about how "anything can happen" and that everyone "might see it this offseason."
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Top 25 Catchers of the 2022 MLB Season

It's time to put a bow on the 2022 MLB season with Bleacher Report's final positional rankings. Throughout the year, we released monthly updates to our position-by-position power rankings, selecting the top 10 players at each spot. Now it's time to finalize those rankings while expanding the list to the 25 best at each position.
Bleacher Report

MLB Moneyball Power Rankings: Which Team Got the Most Value from 2022 Roster?

The Moneyball philosophy of roster building was made popular by the Oakland Athletics during the 2000s, and the ever-growing implementation of advanced statistics has changed the way that talent is evaluated and teams are assembled. Whether it's a small-market club trying to squeeze the most out of every spot on...
Bleacher Report

The Top Landing Spots for Astros' Justin Verlander in MLB Free Agency

This won't be anything like last offseason for Justin Verlander. Sure, there was intrigue to see him come back after missing two years while recovering from a torn UCL. Well over a dozen teams sent scouts to watch him work out in Florida last November, when he threw about 25 pitches clocking in between 94-97 mph, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.
HOUSTON, TX
InsideHook

Edwin Diaz’s Mets Contract Has Echoes of Bobby Bonilla’s

In 1991, Bobby Bonilla signed a contract with the New York Mets that was lucrative at the time and has only proven to be more so with time. Bonilla will receive $1.19 million each year through 2035, at which time he will be 72. You’d think that this would be a relatively singular phenomenon — and that the same kind of contract wouldn’t be in play (no pun intended) from the same team. But history has a way of repeating itself — even in baseball.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Eyeing Max Strus in Jae Crowder Talks with Heat

The Phoenix Suns are still looking to deal forward Jae Crowder, who has been inactive this season after he requested a trade in September. And they reached out to the Miami Heat about a potential deal, Ian Begley of SNY reported Saturday:. "One trade that may happen sooner than Dec....
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Roger Goodell Says NFL Planning 'At Least Four' Games in Germany Through 2025

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Saturday the league will likely expand its plans to play games in Germany as part of its International Series. Ken Maguire of the Associated Press reported Goodell spoke at a fan forum in Munich ahead of Sunday's game between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena, which will be the NFL's first regular-season game contested in Germany.
Bleacher Report

NFLPA President JC Tretter Calls for Replacement, Ban of Slit-Film Turf Fields

In an open letter published Saturday, NFL Players Association president JC Tretter called for the NFL to take several steps to increase safety measures for players, including the banning of slit film turf. Tretter wrote that of the three types of turf used at NFL stadiums—slit film, monofilament and dual...

Comments / 0

Community Policy