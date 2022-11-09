ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power 93.7 WBLK

If You See Purple Paint On A Tree In New York State Leave Immediately

You might be out taking a stroll or even looking for a good place to hunt. But, if you see purple paint on a tree in New York, you should leave the property immediately. Oftentimes, our curiosity may get the best of us while we're out walking. We might see a nice forested area that looks peaceful and calls on us to explore. If you follow your urges and end up in a wooded area, take a look around that the trees surrounding you. If you see purple paint on any of them, that's your cue to leave.
NBC News

3 Americans found dead at Airbnb in Mexico on trip to celebrate Day of the Dead, officials and family say

Three Americans were found dead at an Airbnb in Mexico City for a trip to celebrate the Day of the Dead, authorities and family said Wednesday. Kandace Florence, 28, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was staying with high school friend Jordan Marshall, 28, also of Virginia Beach, along with Marshall's friend Courtez Hall, relatives told NBC News and NBC affiliate WAVY of Portsmouth, Virginia.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Joel Eisenberg

Family Dollar Location Unexpectedly Closing

The longstanding store is permanently shuttering for reasons related to a change in lease. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and NorwalkReflector.com.
NORWALK, OH
The Hill

Even New York is being consumed by a red wave

Virtually every poll in New York is showing a definite tightening of the governor’s race with Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) closing Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 17-point lead from just over a month ago to 4 to 6 points now, with one poll actually showing Zeldin pulling ahead. This Republican surge is being replicated around the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Dr. Oz Calls Fetterman to Concede Pennsylvania Senate Race

Dr. Mehmet Oz on Wednesday called John Fetterman to concede Pennsylvania’s Senate race, according to the Democrat’s communications director. “This morning at 9:30 Dr. Oz called John Fetterman to concede,” Joe Calvello tweeted Wednesday morning. The concession call came after the race was called for Fetterman, the incumbent Pennsylvania lieutenant governor, who addressed his supporters in Pittsburgh at around 1:17 a.m. “I’m not really sure really what to say right now. Oh my goodness,” Fetterman said at the podium. “I’m so humbled. Thank you so much. Really. Thank you.” His victory came as a welcome relief to Democrats as control of the Senate still hangs in the balance.This morning at 9:30 Dr. Oz called John Fetterman to concede.— Joe Calvello (@the_vello) November 9, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
I-95 FM

Are B&M Baked Beans the Same Since Leaving the Great State of Maine?

There aren't many things that are more "Maine" then baked beans. I'd even go so far as to say that there are things that are equal, but baked beans are thoroughly ingrained into Maine's culture. They're literally part of the fabric of our identity. All my life, Saturday night has always been bean night. Sure, in adulthood I've gotten away from the practice a bit, but it's still very near and dear to my heart.
MAINE STATE
PIX11

$1.9 billion Powerball jackpot drawing held Tuesday morning after delay

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Monday night’s Powerball jackpot drawing was delayed due to a technical issue. But the winning numbers were revealed Tuesday morning. The jackpot is worth an estimated $1.9 billion. The numbers were supposed to be drawn at around 11 p.m. Monday but were announced at approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. “The Powerball […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecentersquare.com

Barnes concedes, Johnson declares victory in Wisconsin U.S. Senate race

(The Center Square) – It’s all over but the official final count in Wisconsin’s race for U.S. Senate. Democrat Mandela Barnes conceded the race Wednesday morning. "Unfortunately, we didn’t get over the finish line this time," Barnes told reporters. "But just because we didn’t get across the finish line that doesn’t mean that it’s over."
WISCONSIN STATE
Footwear News

America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Closing All But Two of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TODAY.com

More Americans consider dining out for Thanksgiving due to rising food prices

Inflation may have some Americans gathering around the restaurant table instead of the family table on Thanksgiving this year. With the soaring cost of food at grocery stores gobbling up budgets ahead of Turkey Day, even traditionalists who love a home-cooked meal on the holiday may consider alternatives for Thanksgiving dinner.
MIAMI, FL
ABC News

CDC investigates multistate listeria outbreak in deli meat, cheese

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an investigation into a listeria outbreak that has been reported in six different states and has infected 16 people. At least 13 people have been hospitalized and one pregnant person suffered a pregnancy loss due to the illness. Additionally, one death has been reported from Maryland, according to a release Wednesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Travel Maven

Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New York

The Empire State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Saratoga County, you might just want to visit.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
