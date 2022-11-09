Read full article on original website
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen CountyOssiana TepfenhartBergen County, NJ
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the ConcourseWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
If You See Purple Paint On A Tree In New York State Leave Immediately
You might be out taking a stroll or even looking for a good place to hunt. But, if you see purple paint on a tree in New York, you should leave the property immediately. Oftentimes, our curiosity may get the best of us while we're out walking. We might see a nice forested area that looks peaceful and calls on us to explore. If you follow your urges and end up in a wooded area, take a look around that the trees surrounding you. If you see purple paint on any of them, that's your cue to leave.
Record Powerball Drawing Delayed in New York State, U.S.
Update: The numbers were finally drawn. CLICK HERE to find out if you won. I've got bad news if you were hoping to wake up Tuesday morning and tell your boss you weren't coming to work. That's because you didn't win Powerball. But for a reason, you probably didn't expect.
Kathy Hochul says she wants GOP to stay in New York after telling leading Republicans to 'get out of town'
During an interview with "The Breakfast Club," Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul changed her tune about Republicans being in the Empire State after telling their leaders to "get out."
3 Americans found dead at Airbnb in Mexico on trip to celebrate Day of the Dead, officials and family say
Three Americans were found dead at an Airbnb in Mexico City for a trip to celebrate the Day of the Dead, authorities and family said Wednesday. Kandace Florence, 28, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was staying with high school friend Jordan Marshall, 28, also of Virginia Beach, along with Marshall's friend Courtez Hall, relatives told NBC News and NBC affiliate WAVY of Portsmouth, Virginia.
Lee Zeldin surge in New York governor race prompts Democrats to create Hochul super PAC
Democrats, fearful of a major upset in New York’s gubernatorial race, have created a super PAC to help incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor of the Empire State, has sounded increasingly bullish in recent days of his midterm chances as polls show him gaining ground on Hochul.
Michigan secretary of state blasts Trump over electoral ‘lies’ that might lead to violence
Michigan’s secretary of state ripped former President Trump for spreading lies that could encourage political violence after he drafted a series of posts casting doubt on the election integrity of the midterms before polls had closed Tuesday. “This isn’t true,” Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson responded after a...
Family Dollar Location Unexpectedly Closing
The longstanding store is permanently shuttering for reasons related to a change in lease. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and NorwalkReflector.com.
Man plunges 120ft to his death from 12th story balcony of luxury building in New York City
A MAN plunged 120 feet to his death from a 12th-story balcony of a luxury building early Tuesday morning. The high-end building in Manhattan overlooking Central Park had police cars and yellow tape in the front after a man is believed to have jumped. The incident happened around 1.40am at...
Even New York is being consumed by a red wave
Virtually every poll in New York is showing a definite tightening of the governor’s race with Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) closing Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 17-point lead from just over a month ago to 4 to 6 points now, with one poll actually showing Zeldin pulling ahead. This Republican surge is being replicated around the state.
Stimulus Checks Could Be Coming to These 4 States Soon
The last federal stimulus check went out in 2021, but individual states are starting to come through with financial help for residents as record inflation continues to affect many Americans’ bottom lines and budgets. Explore: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job. See Our...
Dr. Oz Calls Fetterman to Concede Pennsylvania Senate Race
Dr. Mehmet Oz on Wednesday called John Fetterman to concede Pennsylvania’s Senate race, according to the Democrat’s communications director. “This morning at 9:30 Dr. Oz called John Fetterman to concede,” Joe Calvello tweeted Wednesday morning. The concession call came after the race was called for Fetterman, the incumbent Pennsylvania lieutenant governor, who addressed his supporters in Pittsburgh at around 1:17 a.m. “I’m not really sure really what to say right now. Oh my goodness,” Fetterman said at the podium. “I’m so humbled. Thank you so much. Really. Thank you.” His victory came as a welcome relief to Democrats as control of the Senate still hangs in the balance.This morning at 9:30 Dr. Oz called John Fetterman to concede.— Joe Calvello (@the_vello) November 9, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Are B&M Baked Beans the Same Since Leaving the Great State of Maine?
There aren't many things that are more "Maine" then baked beans. I'd even go so far as to say that there are things that are equal, but baked beans are thoroughly ingrained into Maine's culture. They're literally part of the fabric of our identity. All my life, Saturday night has always been bean night. Sure, in adulthood I've gotten away from the practice a bit, but it's still very near and dear to my heart.
$1.9 billion Powerball jackpot drawing held Tuesday morning after delay
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Monday night’s Powerball jackpot drawing was delayed due to a technical issue. But the winning numbers were revealed Tuesday morning. The jackpot is worth an estimated $1.9 billion. The numbers were supposed to be drawn at around 11 p.m. Monday but were announced at approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. “The Powerball […]
Barnes concedes, Johnson declares victory in Wisconsin U.S. Senate race
(The Center Square) – It’s all over but the official final count in Wisconsin’s race for U.S. Senate. Democrat Mandela Barnes conceded the race Wednesday morning. "Unfortunately, we didn’t get over the finish line this time," Barnes told reporters. "But just because we didn’t get across the finish line that doesn’t mean that it’s over."
America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Closing All But Two of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day
Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
The Holiday Season Is Here – Let’s Not Forget Thanksgiving
Now that the over two-month celebration of Halloween is done (whew! that was a long time) many people and most businesses have set their sites on the holiday season for the next several weeks. Well, some began weeks ago. But as we do whatever we do during the holiday season,...
More Americans consider dining out for Thanksgiving due to rising food prices
Inflation may have some Americans gathering around the restaurant table instead of the family table on Thanksgiving this year. With the soaring cost of food at grocery stores gobbling up budgets ahead of Turkey Day, even traditionalists who love a home-cooked meal on the holiday may consider alternatives for Thanksgiving dinner.
CDC investigates multistate listeria outbreak in deli meat, cheese
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an investigation into a listeria outbreak that has been reported in six different states and has infected 16 people. At least 13 people have been hospitalized and one pregnant person suffered a pregnancy loss due to the illness. Additionally, one death has been reported from Maryland, according to a release Wednesday.
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New York
The Empire State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Saratoga County, you might just want to visit.
